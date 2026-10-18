This is hopefully the last of the boring pieces on fitting an S-shaped curve to the bomb survivor cancer data, an issue with which I have struggled for months. It’s a pretty technical sermon but I hope most of the choir will work through it. It pulls a lot of threads together. There is a properly referenced PDF on the GKG web site.

Radiation induced cancer starts with a Double Strand Break (DSB) in our DNA. But a DSB is not cancer. Not even close. A DSB can’t cause cancer by itself. If the DSB is not rejoined, the cell can’t replicate and can’t cause cancer. It simply dies. Something else has to happen to prevent that death.

It is indisputable that we have a remarkably effective system for repairing DNA damage. This is a requirement of our oxygen based metabolism, which creates DSB’s at least 25,000 times more rapidly than background radiation. Without this repair system, our DNA would be mush and humanity would not exist.

But repair can lead to a viable misrepair. One way to get a viable misrepair is to have two very closely spaced DSB’s, unimaginatively dubbed a Double Double Strand Break (DDSB). A DNA-Pkcs, the protein complex that does the repair, is of the order of 15 nanometers in size. The spacing between the base pairs, the rungs in the double helix, is 0.34 nm. If two DSB’s are closer together than about 20 base pairs, one DNA-Pkcs will be faced with two DSB’s, Figure 1. In that situation, the wrong ends can get rejoined. A few of the resulting mutations will be viable. A few of those will go rogue and turn into cancer.

Figure 1. Green and Red are repair DNA-Pkcs fighting each other to work on translucent DNA with a double DSB. The DSB’s are labeled DNA A and DNA B.\cite{brahme-2023}[Figure 9]

If the probability of a hit within a small target area in a fixed amount of time is p, then the probability of another hit in that slot is p^2. For a fixed repair period, this would point to a quadratic dose rate response. But we know from the Berkeley work and others, that the DNA repair period depends on the number of Double Strand Breaks (DSB) which the cell has to deal with, which in turn depends on the dose rate. The effect is not subtle. A factor of 20 increase in the dose pulse increases the repair period by a factor of 10.\cite{bissell-2011}. The effect of a dose rate dependent repair period will be an increase in the exponent, creating a sharper lower hook.

Figure 2 DDSB’s generated by Monte Carloing a simple slot model. Two unrepaired hits in the same slot is deemed a DDSB. The left frame assumes a constant repair period. In the right frame, the repair period increases linearly with the number of DDSB’s. This figure can be misleading. In relative terms, the cubic curve is far below the quadratic as the dose rate approaches zero.

This can be confirmed with a simple Monte Carlo model, Figure 2. In the left frame, the inventory of Double DSBs (two unrepaired hits in the same slot) as a function of dose rate is tracked assuming a fixed repair period. As expected, the number of DDSB’s increased quadraticly with dose rate, proxied by the hits per time tick. In the right frame, the repair time was assumed to increase linearly with the number of unrepaired DSB’s. The response was a bit steeper than cubic. Even a small increase in repair time with an increase in dose rate pushes the exponent well above quadratic.

The RERF finally acknowledges that the LSS solid tumor data follows this general shape. They had already admitted that the leukemia data was curved upward, Figure 3. Leukemia is one of the most radiosensitive cancers, so it’s a very powerful test. However, the ICRP and NCRP has simply ignored this glaring fact in their recommendations.

Figure 3. RERF leukemia incidence and mortality data,\cite{unscear-2000a}[p 155] The low end on the right shows an insignificant decrease in cancer up to 200 mSv. The overall response on the left is clearly S-shaped. This figure is the modern refutation

of the Lewis Lie that resulted in the Intolerable Harm Lie.

For solid tumors, Brenner et al (all authors affiliated with the RERF in some way) found that the low end is quadratic and the high end flattens out from what they call the “high dose effect”.\cite{brenner-2022}[p 10] “The pure quadratic model described the data somewhat better than the linear model (P = 0.091 for males and P =0.025 for females)”.\cite{brenner-2022}[p 13] “The linear-quadratic model in men offered no statistical improvement over a purely quadratic model over the full dose range (P = 0.11)”.\cite{grant-2017}[p 523] But as far as we know, the RERF never attempted an S-shaped fit; and the only exponents they looked at are 1.0 and 2.0.

An exponent of 1.0 is totally inconsistent with both the biology and the Green Table data, Table 1. An exponent of 1.0 is LNT which mathematically implies that the only thing that counts is the cumulative dose. How rapidly or slowly that dose is incurred is irrelevant. But if a dose is received acutely (all at once), we start to see a significant increase in cancer at a total dose of 100 to 300 mSv. But if a dose is spread more or less evenly over a period of years or decades we cannot reliably detect an increase in cancer, even if the cumulative dose is more than 100,000 mSv. If the choice is between an exponent of 1.0 or 2.0, 2.0 is the obvious winner. LNT’s choice of 1.0 is flat wrong.

Table 1. The Green Table. Groups exposed to very large doses of radiation Do not be misled by this table. It’s easy to go from the only thing that counts is total dose, which mathematically implies LNT, to the only thing that counts is average dose rate, or maybe average dose rate and total dose. In determining cancer incidence, the only thing that counts is the entire dose rate profile. The spikes are important and so are the periods between the spikes. The Green Table unwisely tries to distill different dose rate profiles down to total dose and max dose rate to make the point that LNT is easily falsified.

At the low end, the Five Parameter Logistic (5PL) becomes a power law whose exponent is the slope parameter. Figure 4 shows the results of fitting a 5PL with a slope of 2.0 to the RERF Life Span Data by Weighted Least Squares where the weight is the bin size. The WLS fit is less conservative than the eyeball fit. By going with a large inflection dose, it gives a lot of weight to the dubious 300 to 1000 mSv bins.

Figure 4. 5PL Least Squares Fit weighted by bin size, slope = 2.0. This fit (blue) does a poorer job on the low dose data but a better job on the high dose bins than the eyeball fit. It is far less conservative on this data.

I’m not a big fan of this fit. It will be as overly conservative as the eyeball fit was on real world dose rate profiles. Rowland found that the best power law fit to the dial painter data had an exponent of 3.15.

Here the numerical value of the exponent has to be in the range 2.7 to 4.1, with the value 3.15 for the exponent appearing to be the best fit to the [dial painter] data.\cite{rowland-1996}[page 3]

2.0 is far outside Rowland’s credible range. This will show up big time, when it comes to space travel. A fit that is too conservative can be as damaging to society as a fit that is too aggressive. It ignores the biological argument for an exponent greater than two when we bring in the fact that the repair time increases with dose rate. But if we must have a simple mechanical process that is based on the deeply troubled RERF data, this is a fit we can take to the body politic.

The gripe will be you fixed the exponent before doing the least squares. True, but so does LNT. The difference is that LNT fixed the exponent at 1.0 based on the no repair premise, which we now know is biological nonsense. As a result, LNT is off by many orders of magnitude when the dose is more or less evenly spread over a period of months and years. The choice of 2.0 has a biological foundation. It’s much closer to the RERF’s own results. And the resulting model can replicate both the cancer incidence we see when a large dose is received over a very short period, and the lack of detectable cancer incidence when the same or far larger doses are spread over a long period. LNT cannot. There’s really no comparison.