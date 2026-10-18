Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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rxc's avatar
rxc
4d

I just discovered your posting about Mueller and the RF, and the most important part was the fact that Mueller spent 5 years in the USSR before he was able to escape from Lysenko. The Soviets were the strongest advocates in the world against nuclear weapons - their development, their testing, their use - becasue they had lots of tanks and people who they were willing to throw againts countries that opposed them, and the ability to wipe out all those tanks and massed waves of people with a small number of bombs made their planning useless.

So, you have the RF with its angst about providing the seed funding for the cyclotrons, run by people who were also probably Soviet supporters (there is a mention of a scare story in the NYT, which goes along with its support of the Soviets via their reporter Walter Duranty in the 30s). And all the academics, who had siliarly been taken over by the science of socialism and the promise of a wonderful rational utopia.

It all comes together in the decision that sacrificing the scientific method is a small price to pay if you make sure that nuclear weapon development is slowed down and maybe even eventually they are aall destroyed, to restore the superiority of lots of tanks and massed infantry attacks.

The faking of the data by Lewis reminds me of "mikes nature trick" of chartmanship to create a graph that could be understood by anyone to prove that climate change is real.

You have a very good set of data and analyses to show that the LNT is not valid. I said before that you have to get political buy-in to make it go away, and I think that is still true. The LNT meme is VERY strongly embedded in the public psyche, and also in the minds of people who actually support nuclear power (like me). We don't think it is true, but mostly because we don't know all the stories about the data being manipulated and the technical discussions that were deliberately misdirected by the manipulated data. I think you need to make that point very strongly. Did you make this a key point to the NRC?

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Herschel Specter's avatar
Herschel Specter
4d

Your emphasis on the dose rate profile is very important. Now apply this dose rate analysis to nuclear wastes and to land contamination. How long does it take for nuclear wastes and radioactive contaminated land to drop below dose rates to a nearby human receiver to be below the point of detectable health effects?

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