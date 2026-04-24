In GKN’s last post, we found that by going to all steel construction we could build a large PWR in a Korean shipyard, and take advantage of the insane productivity of a world class yard. Further, we found that, by taking advantage of recent advances in heavy lift capability, we could transport a 1.4GW plant in two lifts to just about anywhere on the planet. This post addresses the issue of how the US might take advantage of this option.

Figure 1 sketches a possible layout for a pair of yard built steel APR1400’s on an artificial island. The Auxiliary Building (aka Fission Island) has been thinned and lengthened to allow it to be built in a standard VLCC dock. The site shown has a 10 m mean water depth, a spring to neap tide range of 5 m, a Lowest to Highest Astronomical Tide range of 10 m, and a design storm surge/tsunami of 15 m. These are quite extreme numbers which might be found in a place like Dogger Bank in the North Sea. The resulting breakwater height for this site is 27.5 m. The whole island is backfilled to the level of the top of the breakwater, 17.5 m above MSL.

Most sites will have smaller tide ranges and a smaller storm surge. One such site is the Gulf of Mexico. Figure 2 shows my guess at where the first American APR1400 should go. It’s next to the Sabine Ship Channel about 7 miles off Texas. The Channel is currently being dredged to 48 ft MLLW (14.6 m). I envision a chain of islets along the Channel.

Figure 2. Dual APR1400 Islet on the Sabine Ship Channel. The black rectangle is a plant.

The conditions in the GOM are quite mild. The astronomical tide range is less than a meter. In the Gulf the wind has more influence on the water depth than the tide. A big hurricane storm surge is about 6 m. For these conditions, the breakwater height is 16.25 m. The top of the breakwater is 6.25 m above MSL. 14.6 meters is way too shallow for the Boka Vanguard float off. The final tow in will be something like 40 nm.

To hold the buildings down in the design storm surge, spreaders are attached to the sides of the buildings. These can be seen in the Fission Island cross-section. If the building tries to float, it will need to lift a wedge of soil that widens at the angle of repose as you move up from the spreader.

The spreaders are also built in the yard. They are floated in first, then the building is floated in and ballasted down by filling the double bottom and belt with magnetite. Finally,the spreaders are pushed into position, ballasted down and welded to the hull sides. The process is reversed for decommissioning or replacement. We also have the option of bringing in a large floating crane, Figure 3. These monsters have an outreach of over 100 m, and can service any point in either the Fission Island or Power Island.

The power line to shore is routed on the opposite side of the islet to facilitate crane access to the FI and PI, and to avoid float in/float out conflicts. Depending on location, it can be insulated buried, uninsulated on towers or some combination. If the site is more than about 50 km from shore, it may make sense to go HVDC, this will requires an extension of the island on the harbor side for the conversion equipment.

Figure 3. Hyundai 10000. The boom is 185 m long.

The US Gulf and Atlantic Coasts are rich in suitable sites. Sabine Bank off of Texas is just about perfect. But just about any large bay or offshore shoal will suffice. Table 1. lists some of the possibilities.

This concept is far from original. A whole plant yard was built in Jacksonville for the Offshore Power Systems plant, just off the East Coast of Florida. But the project took too long to get started, and ran into the exploding costs of the 1970’s, and was cancelled.

Figure 4. Offshore Power Systems. Dual Westinghouse floater off Florida. Yard was built but then the project was cancelled.

If the reactor itself is well below sea level, all sorts of emergency cooling options become available. The most obvious is natural circulation using a heat exchanger near the water surface. We will only need to get the plant down to the point where this loop can handle the decay heat, and then our grace period becomes infinite. Some sites will be able to use the tide to allow the condensers to be a heat sink, even if all the seawater pumps are lost.

Reality Check

None of this is going to happen. The NRC will not allow a Korean yard to build the plant the way it wants too. I doubt if any of the yards’ vendors have an N-stamp. Neither do the yards, The yards and the Classification Societies have developed a pretty complete Quality Control system. For example, every ladle is sampled at the mill, and each plate made from that steel is so labelled, They and many of their vendors have jumped through the ISO 9001 hoops, but purely for marketing purposes. They will change those procedures overnight if a better way of doing something requires it. There is no way the yards will accept the restrictions and delays of an N-stamp QA system.

Yard tests wait for no one. If the Class or owners inspectors don’t show up for a scheduled test, that test is deemed passed. This is absolutely critical to maintaining the very tight production schedule. The result will be a glaring gap in the paperwork. Try taking that to the NRC. The NRC will throw up innumerable hurdles and roadblocks. The result will be a Vogtle.

Forgetting about the NRC for a moment, consider the Corps of Engineers. The Corps has gone from the country’s number one despoiler of the environment to a greenie bureaucracy that regards all US navigable waters as their personal nature preserve. When we tried to build a small dock in the Florida Keys meeting all the stringent local requirements, the Corps refused to sign off saying we were blocking a navigable waterway. The water depth at the end of the dock was 4 feet.

Congress authorized the Sabine Channel deepening in 2013. But the Corps sat on it. Nothing much happened until 2025 when Trump yanked the project from the Corps and gave it to a local group called the Sabine Neches Navigation District (SNND). They just (2026-04-14) signed a $239 million contract to go to from 40 to 44 feet with completion in 2028. The 44 to 48 foot contract is expected shortly with completion in 2029. The Corps will be a big problem for any nuclear plant in US navigable water.

Finally, we have Trump’s mercantilism. God knows what the tariff will be on an imported nuclear plant. Worse, we can be sure that the dismal restrictions that the Trump administration has imposed on the Koreans exporting the APR1400 apply to exports to the US, even though the “logic” behind the restriction was preventing unauthorized disclosure of US nuclear secrets to the importing nation. The Queen of Hearts would have a tough time swallowing that one. But that’s how it is.

The only way this works is we totally rethink the way we regulate nuclear. Metanoeite. Pass the Nuclear Reorganization Act. We will also have to bypass the Corps, and decide whether we prefer cheap electricity or funnelling taxpayer and ratepayer money to the lawyers at Westinghouse.