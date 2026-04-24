Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
2dEdited

During Hurricane Rita the storm surge in the Sabine Pass reached ~15 feet. https://science.nasa.gov/earth/earth-observatory/hurricane-damage-sabine-pass-tx-5890/

Hurricane Katrina had an estimated storm surge of around 20 feet near the Alabama - Mississippi border

https://www.weather.gov/mob/katrina#:~:text=Known%20for%20its%20storm%20surge,Rosa%20Sound%20in%20northwest%20Florida.

and Jeleanlanski et al., (1984) modeled possible storm surges of over 20 feet all along the Texas Gulf Coast.

https://slosh.nws.noaa.gov/docs/data/Jelesnianski_1984_SLOSH_HurcnFcstModel.pdf

The surges are highly destructive to coastal structures, levees, and road networks preventing access. Flooding can last for weeks before the water recedes. I am a hard-core nuclear energy bull, but having lived through multiple hurricanes during my 37 years in Houston, I prefer my power plants, nuclear and otherwise, to be on land

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jack Devanney and others
David MacQuigg's avatar
David MacQuigg
5d

I'm no longer worried about finding a replacement for fossil fuels. I worry that the US will be five years behind China in worldwide deployment of reactors. Is that a battle still worth fighting? Seems like the demand will be high enough that China can't dominate the market, once other countries decide to move ahead.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Devanney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture