Yet another piece delving into the details of implementing SNT. It can be skipped by people who have more important things to worry about.

Figure 1. Eyeball vs WLS inverse bin size fit. An attractive if highly conservative fit.

Your preacher’s basic problem is his message is too good to be true. The message is simple:

1) Thanks to an energy density that is 100,000 times fossil’s, nuclear electricity was cheap and can be cheap again, 3 cents/kWh cheap in today’s money in baseload mode.

2) Our fear of radiation is 98% bogus. Given adequate buffer zones and proper control of contaminated food, any harm to the public from even a Chernobyl will not be detectable, even without any evacuations.

Revelation 1 flies in the face of over 50 years of experience in the West going back to the mid 1970’s. During that entire period, nuclear power has been prohibitively expensive in Europe and the USA.

Revelation 2 contradicts not only what anti-nukes scream over and over again, not only what the radiation protection profession has solemnly and consistently proclaimed for 75 years, but also the unanimous consensus of the entire nuclear power establishment, including the incumbent vendors.

Here’s the bad news. The good news just got better.

With the switch from eyeball fit to the RERF LSS data which at the all important low dose end, is slightly more than quadratic, to the Inverse Bin Size Weighted Least Squares (WLS) Fit which is slightly more than cubic for the dose rates that will be incurred by the public in a nuclear power plant releases, our fear of radiation is now 99% bogus. Figure 1 compares the two fits.

The new fit is still overly conservative (pessimistic) for all the radiation exposures for which the signal to noise ratio is such that we should be any to detect an increase in cancer due to a radiation if it had occurred. Just a bit less so. But the regulatory implications are even more transformational than the eyeball fit.

The wording of the Clean Air Act pretty clear shows that Congress thinks a life time risk of cancer of 1 in a million is Below Regulatory Concern. For eyeball SNT, this translates to an 80 year constant dose rate of 0.0132 mSv/d (5.8 mSv/year). For WLS SNT, this translates to an 80 year constant dose rate of 0.159 mSv/d (58 mSv/year). Even Hanford, the most horribly contaminated place in the USA has a maximum dose rate of about 6 mSv/y. Almost all the reservation is far lower.

Tables 1 and 2 compare the Gordian Knot Group’s estimate of the compensation that would have been paid out at Fukushima under the Nuclear Reorganization Act. The lost earnings compensation stays the same, but the radiation exposure compensation is cut by a factor of four. Either way the total radiation compensation is less than 40 million dollars, an amount that is easily insurable.

Interestingly, a ball park estimate of the compensation if the Fukushima release were as large as Chernobyl is larger for the cubic. To first order, the Chernobyl release was ten times larger than Fukushima. If the exposure harm goes as the 2.18 power, that’s factor of 150. If the exposure harm goes as the 3.13 power, that’s factor of 1350. The cubic catches up with the quadratic. The lost earning compensations goes as roughly the quadratic in both cases. For the WLS SNT this result in a guesstimate of 3.6 billion (1.2 for eyeball) in exposure compensation, and 2.4 billion in lost earnings compensation. According to underwriters, ten to 15 billion in coverage is available at less than 0.2 cents/kWh.\cite{wna-liab}

The fact that the overall story has gotten even better is made still worse by the weighting that the GKG used in coming up with the WLS fit is not defensible. Basing the weights on the inverse bin sample size, ends up giving very little weight to the bin with the most samples. I like the cubic fit, but I don’t like the method.

In fact, we should do just the opposite. An operative definition of an acute dose is the dose received within a single repair period. The DNA repair process, whether it is successful or not, is essentially complete within one day.\cite{bissell-2011} For the public in a nuclear power plant release, the repair period dose will almost never be more than 20 mSv. Based on interviews, Chumak and Bakhanova estimated the mean pre-evacuation (First 36 hours) dose at Pripyat was 10 mSv with a 95 Percentile of 24 mSv.\cite{chumak-2011} The Pripyat evacuation was southward right through the very high dose rate area known as the the Red Forest. The initial dose rates there were so intense they discolored the trees. Chumak and Bakhanova think the evacuees got another 15 mSv in less than an hour during the trip. The bus drivers got double that. Given the route, the fact that the evacuation was delayed 36 hours was a good thing. Moral: if you are going to evacuate, evacuate in the right direction.

For nuclear power plant releases, the important information in the RERF data is from the people the RERF thinks got less than 50 mSv. Even the ICRP recognizes ``the dose range important in radiation protection, i.e. a few mGy to a few tens of mGy”.\cite{icrp-1990}[p 108] It’s also the data that makes the most sense. The “scatter” at higher dose bins is simply unbelievable. Those blue circles are not individual data points. They are the average of hundreds and thousands of measurements.

We need a weighting that gives less weight to the dose bins above 100 mSv. I’ve tried several dozen different weights attempting to come up with a fit that is consistent with both the RERF data and the other Green Table exposures.

The core problem is that the Five Parameter Logistic (5PL) is binary. For weights such as inverse bin dose, it comes up an extremely tight hook that does an excellent job of modelling the low dose bins, and pretty much ignores all the data above 500 mSv, Figure 2. But if you change the weighting to say inverse square root bin dose the best fit is nearly linear. This fit pretty much ignores all the data under 50 mSv, but is much closer to the high end bins. Least squares perversely gives more weight to the circles that make the least sense.

Figure 2. Eyeball vs WLS weighted by bin size and inverse bin dose. This fit does an excellent job of modelling the RERF data below 100 mSv acute; and pretty much ignores all the data above 500 mSv. It is not consistent with the radium dial painter data.

There are two widely separated minima in the 4 dimensional 5PL surface: one with a very high slope parameter (greater than 10), and one with a slope parameter near 1 (nearly linear). Neither of which is consistent with the Green Table data. Such problems are not uncommon in high dimensional, non-linear optimization.

The only way I have been able to avoid this is by constraining the search. If you focus on the RERF data below an acute dose of 100 mSv, it’s clear the dose at the inflection point should be less than 100 mSv. The data below 50 mSv shows no increase in mortality; but the data in the 50 to 100 mSv range jumps up to 0.01. If you restrict the inflection point dose to 75 mSv or less, and ask for the best WLS 5PL fit, then you get Figure 3. By forcing a better fit for the low dose bins, we are indirectly giving less weight to the high dose bins. The 2.24 slope is nearly the same as the eyeball fit’s 2.18. The policy implications will be virtually identical.

Figure 3. Eyeball vs WLS weighted by bin size, inflection dose <= 75 mSv. This fit does a better job of modelling the RERF data below 100 mSv acute; but a poorer job on the higher dose bin data than the eyeball fit.

Personally, I think the cubic fit is better. It is much closer to the other large exposure data. It has better behavior at the super-high dose end. It is consistent with the observed increase in DNA repair time with increase in dose rate. But I can’t defend the weighting. If we must have a mechanical fit that is defensible, this is the best I’ve been able to do.

The real solution is for the RERF to release the individual data (deidentified), so we can try to figure out why 5500 people in the 300 to 750 mSv bins have a lower average mortality than the 7000 people in the 125 to 300 mSv bins, among other absurdities.