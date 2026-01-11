A Twin Blessing Rejected by Two Lies
The Auto-Genocidal History of US Nuclear Power
The Gordian Knot Group has just uploaded a new slide deck to its website. A Twin Blessing Rejected by Two Lies is our most polemic offering yet. I think it’s a pretty effective piece of propaganda, but I’m hardly an objective observer. Let me know what your think, and how we can improve it.
Really strong framing here. The "auto-genocidal" angle cuts through since it flips the typical nuclear fear narrative into a self-imposed mortality issue. I worked at a facility that dealt with low-dose environments and the LNT model drove so much unecessary cost and paranoia that it basically paralyzed any rational risk assessment. The DNA repair mechanism argument needs more mainstream visibility cause most people genuinely dunno that we're evolved to handle background radiation way above regulatory thresholds.
I joined IBM in 1984 in a technical sales roles. My job was to explain IBM technology and to help customers size and choose appropriate hardware/software configurations to accomplish their goals.
IBM’s presentation material was very hard to follow.
I decided to learn to create better presentation material, so I watched good presenters and read 50+ books on creating and delivering presentations. I learned a couple things.
* Get rid of words. If your presentation has a lot of words, your audience is trying to read the words and is NOT listening to you. A presentation MUST require a presenter. You want the audience to listen to that presenter. Replace lots of bulleted words with pictures, graphics, charts, and tables. Have a simple to the point title.
* Don’t tell them everything you know. I violated this all the time. I knew 100 things, but only 5 or six were really important. I had to work hard at figuring out what was important and junking the rest. Your audience is not going to remember 100 things. What 5 things are important?
*. Use stories where possible. People co-create stores with you in their head. They remember your points better; they pay attention more. I decided with one of my presentations to take that idea to the limit. Every slide could only be a story. One of the ideas in the IBM product that I was talking about was a new simplified user experience. My story? I showed a picture of the 3-mile island control room, and I talked about how hard it was for the people working that room to figure out what was going wrong. The beeps overwhelmed them. Logical things were not together. They did not stand a chance. Our new product was simple. I worked for almost 40 years selling IBM products. That presentation was the best presentation I ever gave. All eyes were on me the whole time. Nobody checked their phone. People walked up to me afterwords to tell me how interesting the presentation was.
* Make the fonts big. Small fonts are impossible to read and frustrate your audience. Think billboards on the roadway. You can read and understand billboards driving at 70 miles an hour.
* Get rid of unnecessary animation. You don’t need your titles flying in. They are a distraction.
* Do not use acronyms. Do not use complex jargon. You will frustrate or overwhelm the audience. You may have to explain introductory material before you get to the meat of what you want to talk about.
* The order of your material is very important. Remember, they do not know what you know.
* Keep one idea per slide. 50 simple slides are better than 10 complex slides. Watch T.V. commercials. Every time they change a camera angle that is a new slide. Some 30 second commercials change camera angles 25-50 times. They are easy to follow.
* Remember your audience does not get to control the speed of the presentations. If you confuse them on slide 5, they will either quit paying attention or will be thinking about what you were saying on slide #5 while you are on slide #10. You have lost them.
* Lastly, your audience is probably not highly motivated. They may be listening, but if they get bored, they will check out. Unless they are required to be there, you will lose them
I would suggest watching some good presenters. To start, watch this one:
Steve Jobs introduces iPhone in 2007 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnrJzXM7a6o
I would watch Ted Talks.
One other thing. There are two types of material. There are presentations. That is the stuff I just talked about. Then there are also white papers or documents. Documents/white papers do not have a presenter. They have a lot more words. They should also have pictures, graphs, and charts. The audience can control the speed that they learn. They can re-read the material that confuses them. The problem with whitepapers is you must have a highly motivated audience to read them.
Now, your presentation. It is not a presentation nor is it a whitepaper. It does not do a good job at either. It is way too busy. There are too many words. I can’t read the white words on slide #3.
I have no idea what an N-stamp is. Who is shaw industries? Do I care?
You are going to have to use some measurement of radiation. As you know there are a bunch. Since I think you are going to have to talk mSv, I would make that the only one and give a one slide explanation, in as simple of terms possible, what that is.
I don’t care about zone D or zone A. You are really talking distance. Just use distance. By the time I get to slide #9, I have forgotten what zone A-E even means.
Who is the AEC? What is BEAR1? What is ORNL? You expect me to remember that? Do I know who Ed Lewis is? Do I care? What is the Caspari fruit study? What that about peaches? I love peaches. Who is UNSCEAR? What is the ICRP? Can I buy it on Amazon?
I don’t know who your audience is, but it is no one I know. I have read probably 6 books on radiation, so I have some knowledge of what you are talking about. Without that background, this presentation is of no value. No value.
I know that people like Michael Shellenberger feel that the fear of the bomb is part of this. I would probably drop that conversation and just focus on radiation. In the end, that is what the fear of waste is about.
I would probably first talk about why nuclear energy is important. It can be cheap, it can be dispatchable, it uses a small footprint. Why should we want it.
I would then mention the objections. In the end (waste included) they all boil down to radiation and cost. So, you need to talk about radiation.
What is radiation? How is it measured? It is measured on how much a source emits (Bq), the absorbed unit per unit of mass tissue (Gy), and the biological effect (Sv). I would tell the audience that there are a variety of measurements but the only unit I would show them or talk about is the Sv. If you are talking mSv than make that the only unit. Radiation conversations are confusing. We have Bq, and Ci, Gy and rads, Sv and rem. Use one and only one. Mention that there are other measurements for other reasons BUT don’t tell them what those units even are. Every unit introduces more confusion.
I like the idea of aspirin when talking about LNT. I can take 1 aspirin every day and not get hurt. So, I could take 365 a year. If I took 365 at once, I would die. Use an analogy. They will remember the analogy.
I would talk about DNA repair by first having a very simple picture of DNA. No double strand breaks, no single strand breaks, no pyrimidine dimers, no base damage. Just the basic layout. I would probably not worry about showing DNA is a twisting structure. It is easy to see if it is flat.
Then talk about how DNA can get damaged (on another slide). The basic idea is that the energy from radiation can cause that damage.
They should then understand that we are bathed in radiation from the ground, the air, the food we eat, and the people we sleep with.
I know you have Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS). I would probably avoid the words. I think the one idea that is extremely important is that normal cell functions (such as creating energy for the body), also damages cells. People have heard the term antioxidants. This is talking about normal cell damage. This is going on all the time.
So how can we survive if we are bathed in radiation and our normal cell processes also cause problems?
The answer is cell repair. Explain cell repair. Avoid jargon. Just talk about the fact that we can do it. They key to cell repair is that we cannot overwhelm our repair mechanism. Give the aspirin example. People can see if we have a modest rate of cell damage, we can repair it.
Talk about the radiation studies by type. We have had atomic bomb survivors, dial painters, Chernobyl, and whatever other studies are relevant. Keep this simple. They should understand what those studies actually showed. Acute radiation in some cases, chronic radiation in other cases. 365 aspirin tables (acute), 1 aspirin tablet a day (chronic). There is a huge difference.
How talk about LNT. Why it has the wrong assumptions. LNT says that taking 365 is the same as taking 1 a day. LNT says that one person taking 365 is the same as 365 taking 1.
Talk about the worldwide safety record of nuclear. The only bad accident was really Chernobyl. That was completely human caused. A stupid “safety” test with a reactor design we would never allow in the west.
Lastly, I would probably talk about cost. We have built cheap reactors. The French have cheap reactors. The Chinese are building cheaper reactors; the South Koreans have built cheaper reactors.
We can build cheaper reactors if we have a good supply chain (people and material) and we stop overbuilding (radiation) the designs.