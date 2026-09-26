This piece is technical SNT trivia. Important trivia, but technical trivia nonetheless. Unless you are interested in such minutiae, it can be skipped.

The weak spot in the argument for SNT is the eyeball fit to the RERF data that SNT currently uses. Are we going to regulate radiation based on an octogenarian naval architecture’s judgement? That’s a tough sell, even if he is infallible.

The RERF data has some basic problems. The binned mortalities jump up and down like a slinky. This isn’t normal scatter. Each one of the bins represents the mean of 100’s and 1000’s of data points. How can the average response for 5000 people between 300 and 500 mSv be far below the average response of 6000 people between 125 and 300 mSv? The eyeball fit purposely gives less weight to the numbers that make the least sense. But no one can claim that it is too optimistic. There are 34,642 data points below the curve, and 13,440 above. This fit is purposely biased to the high side. And it works pretty well when tested on other exposures. Nevertheless, this fit can rightly be criticized since it depends in part on the fitter’s judgement. To avoid this, we need a purely mechanical fit.

In defiance of scientific integrity, the RERF does not release their individual dose data. Instead they allow us to see only subgroup averages, stratified by sex, age, dose bin, etc. There 22 dose bins and 53,782 subgroups. But only 3420 of the sub-groups have non-zero subjects. Even worse, there are 10,413 cancer deaths in 5799 subgroups which have zero subjects??? I guess the cancer mortality for these subgroups is infinity. There are another 14 subgroups for which the cancer deaths are larger than the subgroup size. This effectively prevent any analysis more detailed than entire dose bins. It also calls into question the entire validity of this data base.

It would have been so much easier and far more honest, if they had just given us each person’s dose. Their excuse is personal privacy. But that’s bogus. The data is easily deidentified. The Japanese and American taxpayers have spent close to a billion dollars over 70 years, for data which they can’t see. That’s the Gold Standard.

The best we can do is work with the binned data. Figure 1 shows the cancer mortality data and the 21 usable bins. The number of people in each bin ranges from 38,000 to a few hundred. In the raw data, the 5-20, 20-40, 100-125 bins all have mortalities at or below the 0-5 control group. 22,911 (48%) of the 48,102 non-control group subjects are in these three bins.

Figure 1 LSS14 Scatter Diagram with eyeball fit

Ordinary Least Squares assumes all the data have the same variance. This is clearly not the case here. The data spread increases with dose. The rule in such situations is weight each data point by its inverse variance. But RERF does not tell us the sample variances. The best we can do is use a proxy. We do know the mid-range dose of each bin. I used that as a proxy, assuming the variance is linear in the acute dose.

Fitting the Five Parameter Logistic by minimizing the weighted sum of squares can be tricky. Different combinations of the parameters can result in the same prediction, frustrating hill climbers. So I used an exhaustive search. In doing so I fixed the mortality at zero acute dose at zero. and the mortality at infinite dose at 1.0.

So the search is over:

1) the dose at the inflection point of the S, called infl,

2) the asymmetry, asym which determines the relative size of the two hooks. An asym of 1.0 is a standard symmetric logistic. If the asym is smaller than 1.0, then the low end hook will be smaller than the high end.

3) the slope, slope. A 5PL logistic become a power law at the all important low end. This is the exponent of that power law, the slope of the low end in log-log space.

Figure 2 shows the result of the search.

Figure 2. Weighted Least Squares Fit to the RERF LSS14 data.

The optimum fit uses an extremely small hook at the low end, to get as close at it can to the negative radiation mortalities in the 5 to 40 mSv bins, then goes almost vertically up (small inflection dose) to capture the suspiciously large mortalities in the 40 to 100 mSv bins. It pretty much ignores the scattered over 1000 mSv data, and approaches the infinite dose mortality far more slowly than the eyeball fit. Mathematically, it is clearly a better fit than my eyeball fit for this objective function. The very near-zero (but not zero) mortalities below 30 mSv acute should satisfy even the most diehard thresholder.

To make this work, the fit has to use an extremely high slope of 20. As you can see, from the log-log graph this means the mortalities below about 20 mSv acute are astronomically small. Thank God for Danny Murray’s implementation of the 5PL. Otherwise, we would not be able to compute these numbers.

I’m not happy with this fit. We know from the radium dial painters, and the other Green Table exposures that we start to see significant increase in cancer incidence around 20 mSv/day if that dose rate is incurred over and over for a period of years. This fit is inconsistent with that evidence. It can’t be used.

Moreover, if you do the RERF massaging of the raw data, attempting to correct for age and other confounders, some of the negative numbers in the low dose range become slightly positive. The main reason for this is a little worrying. The average age in the 14,500 person 5-20 mSv bin, 28.5, is a full half-year less than the average age in the 0-5 mSv control group and for the entire 87,000 cohort. Cancer mortality increases with age. When you adjust for the difference, this bin shows a slightly positive mortality.

But what caused such a huge difference in mean age? Were children as a group farther away from Ground Zero? Better shielded? Or were their doses over-estimated relative to older people in the 0 to 5 mSv bin? 5 to 20 mSv is a factor of four range, way to broad. All sorts of questions. The RERF provides no answers.

Despite all the problems with the RERF data, here’s the Gordian Knot Group’s proposal. The Japanese and American governments instruct the RERF to do a 5PL fit to their data. They can do it anyway they want with one critically important requirement. They disclose all their data (deidentified) and their method including the code they used. If their fit passes the resulting scrutiny, that’s the 5PL that SNT uses.