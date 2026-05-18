Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Jean's avatar
Jean
6h

A good simplification of your more detailed writing on DNA repair. To enhance its saleability, I'd be tempted to insert the names of the principal villains in the LNT myth creation and to explore their motives. Was it really just a bad conscience in the Rockefeller Foundation folks? Or just another lesson in the old dictum "follow the money"? e.g. We observe today big tech suddenly becoming nuclear fans when it suits their business aims. The human story is more compelling to more people.

btw, the reference to saving lives threatened by global warming seems weak and out of place; such comments can divert the discussion from nuclear being desirable because it provides cheap, reliable electricity to one based on climate. A consequence is that the essential revision and reduction of nuclear regulation doesn't happen. A case in point is the UK where nuclear is favoured by mad Ed Milliband and it doesn't matter how much nuclear costs and there's no discussion of regulation.

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Chris Granner's avatar
Chris Granner
6h

Great piece Jack!

Is the single-mandate preamble-mission of the NRC also amenable to reform by Executive Order?

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