I have been asked to come up with a take down of LNT for people “with zero technical background”. I’m not sure such an adult exists, but maybe the intended audience is politicians. Nor am I interested in talking down to anybody. And I certainly do not want to mislead by over-simplifying. It’s a fine line. But here’s an attempt that tries to avoid technical gibberish. No graphs. No sub-atomic particles. No grays. No sieverts (thankfully). Let me know what you think. This is just a first draft. Improvements solicited.

Ban and MAD

In the 1950’s and 1960’s, everyone was petrified of the Bomb, and with good reason. The Bomb had been employed just a few years back with horrific effect. Current bombs were 100 times more powerful. The US and Russia were locked in an existential struggle, which periodically flared into proxy wars and eye ball to eye ball confrontations. Both sides had thousands of nuclear armed missiles locked and loaded.

There were two schools of thought about how to handle this perilous situation.

a) Ban the Bomb.

b) Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD)

For the Banners, the first step was to stop nuclear weapons testing. They were led by the Rockefeller Foundation whose management felt personally responsible for the Bomb. In their support of theoretical physics in the 1930’s, they had funded almost all the Manhattan Project greats. Worse, they had single handedly funded the cyclotron at Berkeley. This proved critical to the creation of the Bomb. The Foundation was determined to make amends.

The tool they chose was the health hazards of radioactive fallout. Their problem was the dose rates associated with test fallout were a small fraction of the natural background radiation which all of us experience each day.

The Rockefeller Foundation and its allies decided to argue that radiation produced genetic damage and that damage was unrepairable. Radiation damage just keeps building up. Therefore, the harm was proportional to the total dose, regardless of how rapidly or slowly that dose was incurred. This is like saying taking 365 tablets of aspirin at once is the same as taking 1 tablet per day for 365 days. This no repair hypothesis is called the Linear No Threshold model or LNT.

If LNT is correct, then the Banners could aggregate the tiny increases in dose rate due to test fallout over hemispherical populations and over decades to argue that Bomb testing was invisibly killing millions of people worldwide. The Foundation expertly (and unscrupulously) promoted LNT with all its resources.

The MADers argued that banning the Bomb was politically impossible. Their solution was to make the Bomb so big and so scary that it would never be used. It was in their interest to see LNT adopted. They also wanted to keep testing bigger and bigger bombs. Their stance boiled down to: radiation is as extremely harmful as LNT claims; but that just means we need to make sure the Bomb is never used by making the weapon too horrible to use.

The Atomic Energy Commission(AEC) was in a bind. In 1954, Congress had given the AEC total autocratic control over both nuclear weapons and nuclear power, a decision that makes about as much sense as giving the Department of Defense control over fossil power, on the grounds that both conventional weapons and fossil fuel plants use the same basic chemistry. The AEC had to both implement Mutually Assured Destruction, and promote and regulate nuclear power. Their quandary was captured by Karl Darrow, an important member of the Manhattan Project, who wrote to a colleague: “I take it that there are two main objects. One is to please the public with the prospect of beneficial uses of atomic power, and the other is to scare it out of its boots by threatening it with new weapons.”

The Foundation and it allies were successful. In 1959, the National Council on Radiation Protection, many of whose members were funded by the Foundation, recommended that radiation protection standards be based on LNT. In the same year, the AEC quietly adopted LNT. LNT became the law of the land.

LNT is a biology denier

There was only one problem. LNT is wrong. Our bodies do have the ability to repair radiation damage. The damage that we should be and are most concerned about is damage to our DNA. DNA is the part of the cell that contains the information we need to function. If that information is altered, a cell can go rogue and turn into cancer. Radiation damage can do just that.

But so can our own bodies. Humans are oxygen breathers. We combine oxygen with other chemicals to produce the energy we need to function. This is called metabolism. Our oxygen based metabolism allows us to do some pretty amazing things. But as a by product, we are constantly ripping up our own DNA. It turns out that our own internal metabolism produces over 25,000 times as many Double Strand Breaks as average background radiation. Double Strand Breaks are the kind of DNA damage that can lead to cancer.

Nature had to come up with a solution to this carnage. Otherwise we would not be here. Her solution was a panoply of usually very effective repair processes. Google “DNA Repair”. Go ahead do it. You will get around 137 million hits. DNA repair has been studied in mind numbing detail. Three Nobel prizes have been awarded in the field of DNA repair. LNT’s foundational premise that radiation harm is unrepairable is flat wrong. This is indisputable.

Radiation is a bit like aspirin. If we get a whole bunch of radiation at once, our repair processes become overwhelmed, and we see an increase in cancer incidence. However if the radiation dose rate is not too high, our repair processes can keep up. In that case, we can detect no increase in cancer, even when that dose rate is incurred for decades.

Thanks to hundreds of millions of dollars of research, we have a pretty good idea what the dose rate is at which we start seeing an increase in cancer. Because our DNA repair processes must handled internal damage rates that are many thousands of times above background radiation damage rates, that dose rate is well above the dose rate that almost any member of the public will receive in even a release as large as Fukushima. In fact, we have detected no increase in cancer at Fukushima. Even at Chernobyl, we have detected no radiation induced harm to the public, other than thyroid cancer due to kid’s drinking badly contaminated milk. This could easily have been prevented by confiscating the milk, as was done at Fukushima. In short, thanks to the remarkable DNA repair processes a providential Nature has bestowed on us, even a very large release will produce little or no detectable radiation harm to the public.

While LNT’s unrepairable predictions are roughly correct when a large dose is received all at once, LNT over-estimates the cancer incidence by factors of a 1000 or more when the same dose is spread over months and years, as it is in a nuclear power plant release. This has caused the radiophobia that both the Banners and the MADers intended. As a result we have turned control of nuclear power over to a autocratic, all powerful regulator who has been told a big release is intolerable. His overriding priority is to prevent a release. The result is the current does-cost of nuclear power in the West is five or more what it did and can cost.

But why take any radiation risk at all? That’s an easy one. Humanity must have cheap nuclear power to flourish. Thanks to its insane energy density, 100,000 times larger than fossil, nuclear power was and can be cheap, dirt cheap, 3 cents/kWh cheap in today’s money for reliable, 24/7 power that takes up almost no space. That cheap electricity could make all humanity wealthier. The worst health hazard of all is being poor. Wealthier means healthier. As a big added bonus, all this power comes with no pollution and very little CO2. By making nuclear power far more expensive than it should be, LNT is killing people.

The first step in getting back to nuclear’s did and can cost is to replace LNT with a radiation harm model that recognizes our indisputable ability to repair radiation damage. LNT was not mandated by Congress. It was adopted administratively by the AEC/NRC, and then by the EPA. LNT could be replaced by an Executive Order.