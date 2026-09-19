Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Jaro Franta's avatar
Jaro Franta
5d

The first part of your Grump story sounds like it might be Ed Pheil.

The island part, perhaps not so much.

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
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msxc
5d

Fingers crossed for cat's recovery so it can intimidate Grump for years to come.

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
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