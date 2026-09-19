This story involves an old guy whom I will call Grump. For reasons that will become clear, the identities in this little drama must be protected. His ten year younger wife died six years ago, totally messing up Grump’s plan to die before his wife. Grump has a long history of plans that don’t work out as planned. Since then he has been cared for by his stepdaughter, Angela. Angela is an excellent housekeeper, a diligent and demanding shopper, better with tools than most men, and a world class cook. Somebody once said most homes have ten recipes. Not when Angela is around. Grump can go for months without eating the same dinner. French, Indian, Thai, you name it in weird combinations. Kimchee Reuben Quesadilla is a house specialty.

You’re thinking this guy Grump is one lucky man. You’re right, but Grump is such an ingrate he doesn’t think so. Problem is Angela is a cat lover; Grump is a dog person. Actually Angela is an anything-on-four-legs-or-less person. Cats, dogs, feral chickens, birds, snakes???, even grumpy old men are all God’s creatures and must be cared for. Grump thinks Angela is a nut case on this subject, but even he’s not stupid enough to say so.

Angela has two cats: Cat1 and Cat2. Like Grump, Cat1 and Cat2 are speciests. They know Grump is a canineist. They do not accept someone of that persuasion living in their space. They do whatever they can to make Grump’s life miserable.

Here’s where the story gets interesting. Cat1 needs radiation therapy for a tumor in her thyroid. Angela and Grump live on an island that is about 3000 miles from anywhere. The islanders have declared radiation therapy kapu, which is the local variant of taboo. Angela and Cat1 must fly nearly 3000 miles to Lintistan to get a shot.

Grump will be out several thousand bucks for a feline that barely acknowledges his existence. Remember the scene in Casablanca where Peter Lorre’s slimy character says “You hate me, don’t you?”. Bogart’s character, Rick, replies “I probably would if I thought about it.” That’s the way Cat1 feels about Grump. Worse, Grump is in for a string of lousy dinners.

The Lintistaners have a severe case of radiophobia, a by product of a mendacious campaign to control the atomic bomb. They have adopted a maximum allowable dose of 1 mSv for caregivers per episode. Lintistaners don’t understand the first rule of radiation harm. It’s not the total dose. It’s not the average dose rate. It’s the entire dose rate profile.

Cat1 will be given a shot of 1.8 millicuries of I-131. (The Lintistaners are too primitive to use SI.) That dose is about 15 nanograms, about the mass of a large bacterium, for which you would need a 1000X magnification microscope to see clearly. After being given the shot, Cat1 will be quarantined for at least two days. Angela and Cat1 are very close. Cat1 sleeps next to her at night, and they interact through the day. Angela thinks Cat1 will need extra love after the treatment.

Figure 1 shows a very conservative estimate of Angela’s dose rate profile if she treats Cat1 the way she would like to after the shot. According to SNT, Angela’s increased risk of mortal cancer is 35 chances in a billion. This translates to a mean Lost Life Expectancy of 13 seconds. Angela knows that’s negligible.

Figure 1. Angela’s DRP for 2 day quarantine. In this graph, the cat is given the shot at the beginning of day 1.

The main reason the risk is so low is the tiny dose. But a contributing factor is the 3 day biological half life. Cat1 will urinate out half the remaining I-131 every 3 days. That’s even faster than I-131’s decay half-life of 8 days, Combining the two, the effective half life is a little over two days. Finally, I-131’s decay energy is 60% beta (electron). All the beta will stay inside the cat. Figure 1 conservatively assumes that 80% of the gamma (photon) escapes. The whole thing will be effectively over in less than two weeks.

Figure 2 shows Angela’s DRP if there were no quarantine. Just take the shot and walk out. According to SNT, which is quite conservative, this increases Angela’s risk to 1 in 10 million, which she reasonably regards as negligible. If she were given the choice, there would be no quarantine. But in Lintistan she will not be given that choice.

Figure 2. Angela’s DRP if there were no quarantine.

Angela and Cat1’s biggest problem will be getting home. Angela has been informed that the FAA will be alerted to the fact that a radioactive cat will be attempting to board a Lintistan aircraft. At this point, Angela has no idea what the reaction will be. The vet’s guess that they will be able to come home in “less than a month” is not reassuring.

Unless you are actually snuggling the cat, Cat1’s thyroid is so small, it can be treated as a point source. There is an approximate but well based rule of thumb for gamma point sources

mSv/h = 1.0e-15 * source Bq * eV/decay / 6.4 x**2

where x is the distance from the source in meters. Table 1 shows the dose rate and risk for a six hour flight as a function of the passenger’s distance from Cat1’s thyroid. The cat will be at Angela’s feet in a carrying bag.

The wording of the Clean Air Act pretty clearly shows that Congress thinks a risk of 1 in a million is Below Regulatory Concern. No one except Angela will be closer than 250 mm to the cat during the flight. Somebody who was at 250 mm for the entire flight has an SNT risk of 5 in 100 million. That argument literally won’t fly. Grump would happily pay for an extra seat or two if that would do any good. But it won’t.

Table 2 shows the numbers if Angela and Cat1 stay in Lintistan for four days before getting on the airplane. This would cut the 250 mm passenger’s risk to a little more than 1 in 100 million. This may be the best that Angela and Cat1 can hope for.

Finally, it’s not clear what kind of welcome they will get when they land. Although they have almost none for humans, the islanders have very strict rules about what non-humans they let in. It’s not clear that Cat1’s status as a native will protect her.

Nobody knows how this will work out. Stay tuned.