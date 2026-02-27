Gordian Knot News

A.C.
3d

That's a great find.

This excessive and engrained safety fascism is one of the things that makes me quite skeptical about SMRs. They will have the same circus attached, but only 5 or 10% the revenue to pay for the clowns.

The 'contaminated' water drains contain basically drinking quality water.

A work permit needed to talk a walk. There can't be very many people that are defending this stuff. Is everyone just happy to have a nice cosy job with benefits and no hard work ever and a nice clean plant environment, that they just run with this nonsense?

I did like the post-it data transfer guy. I used the same data transfer system when I worked for nuclear companies between the thermalhydraulic simulations and the reactor physics team. When questioned, I always used in my defence that it is fully cyber-proof. No hacker is going to get access to my post-it notes!

Automation is clearly the way forward. Keep the monkeys out, no circus.

Alex VB
3d

She was right to focus on safe ladder usage. Ladders and stairs have killed and seriously injured far more people in the US than a nuclear power plant. It might even be more than nuclear weapons.

I have worked with all of the major defense contractors. Everytime I went on site, I would feel anxious from seeing how little everyone was doing. When Destin's video came out, it looked even worse. They are some of the few people that could learn efficiency from the DMV.

