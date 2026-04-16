Figure 1. Vogtle submodule construction at Shaw. To somebody who has been in a Korean shipyard, this looks like a photo out of the 1930’s.

Figure 2. 100,000 ton per year panel line. How many people can you find in this photo?

I’m an engineer. That means I was put here to design and build things. The last thing I want to do is harp about a misguided regulatory system, which has turned a providential gift which should lift humanity to new heights into a drag on ratepayers and taxpayers and a haven for parasites and grifters. I need a break. A chorister has asked me if we could build a conventional big PWR in a shipyard. This would combine the low technical risk of a 75 year old technology with the amazing productivity of a world class shipyard. This question gives me a chance to go back to what I should be doing instead of moonlighting as an ineffective JV Jeremiah.

Forgetting about all the regulatory nonsense, the short answer is no, not directly. That idea literally won’t float. A large building dock requires a float out draft of less than 12 m. Table 1 shows the weight and plan area of the main components of the APR1400.

For a naval architect, these weights are preposterous. Our ULCC’s, which were 366 m long and 66 m wide could carry 440,000 tons of oil, and easily survive in sea states that generate up to 1G accelerations away from the roll center weigh about 48,000 tons dry.

The problem is the nuclear obsession with concrete. Concrete not only has near zero tensile strength, it’s brittle, and the cure times are an eternity in a shipyard that built each of our ULCC’s in less than a year. It’s hard to impossible to repair. And thanks to beer can thick rebar, it’s also extremely labor intensive. Concrete is crap.

Figure 3, One man using 48 welding machine to make a stiffened panel.

The yards build everything out of stiffened panels. Figure 3 shows one man tending 48 welding machines on a panel line which will turn out 200 tons of panels in a shift.

Figure 4. Robot welding web to panel. Usually the yard will drop a gang of robots into each compartment to do a bunch of welds simultaneously. This photo is not up to date.

To do a structure like a double bottom, the yards take a stiffened panel, weld the webs with run transversely to the stiffeners using robots, Figure 4, flip this sub-assembly over, and slide it onto another stiffened panel. At this point there is no overhead access, so the yards slide the robots in from the side on temporary rails, Figure 5.

Figure 5. Final web to panel welds for a double bottom. At this stage, the robots must be slid into position on temporary rails, usually one robot per stiffener spacing. They are semi-autonomous. Once they have the green light, they feel around to figure out exactly where they are, and won’t start welding until they are satisfied. So they don’t all light up at the same time. It’s very human like behavior.

The result is it take less than 2 man-hours per ton of steel to produce a double bottom like structure. The weld quality is beyond human capability to produce consistently.

In contrast, Figure 1 shows the panel line at the Shaw Industries facility in Lake Charles where the Vogtle sub-modules were made. When I first saw this photo, I thought I had been transported back to the 1930’s.

If we are going to build our APR1400 in a yard, we must use the yards’ methods. The only unusual structure is the containment. The yards hate double curved surfaces. They can live with single curved. The role their own big pipes. But where they shine is flat plate.

The APR1400’s containment is a 60 m tall cylinder with an ID of 47.5 m. The structure has to take about 4 bar gage internal. The same pressure that a ship would experience at a depth of about 30 m.

Figure 6 sketches how I would build the containment on a panel line. The circle has been turned into a dodecagon. Each of the 12 sides is almost exactly a tanker double bottom upended with the stiffeners oriented horizontally, like the tendons in the concrete APR1400. The dome would be 12 single curved segments, a bit like St. Peters but hemispherical.

The inscribed diameter of the polygon is the same as the APR1400 inside diameter. We have a bit more interior space and can use exactly the same in containment arrangement. We will need slightly larger brackets in the corners to support the polar crane.

I have sized the scantlings (plate thicknesses, stiffener depth, thickness, etc) based on the bottom structure of a ULCC, which has roughly the same design pressure, and far higher primary stresses. The APR1400 containment thickness is about 1.5 m of concrete plus a steel liner for leak tightness. (1.5 m of nuclear grade concrete leaks????) My containment has a 3 m gap between the inner and outer shells. This can be filled with sand or water after the structure is in place. ThorCon found that water is a surprisingly good barrier against fast moving impacts. It does a good job of spreading the impact energy over a sizable portion of the structure.

I’m confident this structure is conservative. Of course, this will have to be confirmed. When you add up all the steel, it comes to about 12,500 tons. Our containment will cost the yard less than $12,500,000. A wild guess at the primary loop weight would be 5000 tons. The single heaviest component is the steam generator at 781 tons dry. This would be no problem for the yards. The base plate of a big diesel is over 1000 tons.

We need a light draft of less than 12 m to float out of a big building dock. The APR Fission Island is a nearly square building with the containment in the center, Figure 7; The Koreans call this the Auxiliary Building. The Koreans are lousy at coming up with catchy names. Most good engineers are.

Assuming our Fission Island requires the same plan area as the APR1400’s 102 x 87 meter Auxiliary Building plus an extra 250 m2 for our thicker containment, the Fission Island needs about 9000 m2 plan area. On this footprint, to get a float out draft of 11 meters or less, the light weight must less than 102,000 tons. Coincidentally, that’s about the lift limit of the Boka Vanguard, the biggest heavy lift ship of 110,000 tons.

I can’t see any problem in achieving this. The containment steel weighs about 12,500 tons. Based on scaling the ULCC midship section, the rest of the FI steel will be 29,000 tons. There’s no way the nuclear steam system and its supporting machinery can weigh 60,000 tons. And the ULCC’s had to be designed to far higher loads than the Fission Island will ever see. Our problem will be sinking this thing.

Figure 8. Boka Vanguard loaded with 53,000 ton Jack/St Malo platform. The platform is over 90 meters on a side.

The 100m by 90 m length and beam is well within the capabilities for the Boka Vanguard, Figure 8, which has transported a 107 m diameter offshore platform, We could go with exactly the same Fission Island layout. But only a few build docks can handle the 90 meter beam. It will make sense to rearrange the Fission Island into a longer, narrower structure, to allow more yards to compete for the job.

The 110 m long 62 m wide turbine hall will be child’s play for the Vanguard. I’d probably extend it a bit, and include the 30 x 30 m gas insulated switchgear building. I do not understand the APR1400’s turbine hall weight. ThorCon’s problem was sinking the Power Island, despite the turbine’s 3000 ton foundation slab.

An upper bound on the PI steel weight is 30,000 tons. The turbine itself will weigh about 3300 tons including condensers and generator. It will sit of a 10,000 ton slab. All the other stuff cant weigh more than 5000 tons. An upper bound of the Power Island dry weight might be 50,000 tons, which would give a float out draft of about 7.5m. We have plenty of margin.

The Compound Building is about 72 x 50 m and 25 m high. It will have a steel weight of less than 10,000 tons. The Vanguard should be able to handle both the Fission Island and this structure in a single voyage.

We transport the Fission Island and Power Island in two lifts, and float off near the site. We will probably need about 12 m depth for the final tow. I’m envisioning an artificial island or peninsula in 5 to 20 meters of water, with some dredging to bring the three structures in, ballast down, protect with a breakwater, and backfill.

Ideally we want the RPV or most of it to be below sea level, which opens up all kinds of possibilities for emergency cooling. This will require a FI draft of about 16 m at Lowest Astronomical Tide or a displacement of around 150,000 tons. I’m afraid the Fission Island light weight could be as little as 50,000 tons. We may need as much as 100,000 tons of ballast.

Iron ore has a density of about 5 tons/m3 and a cost of around $100/ton. If we end up needing 20,000 m3 of ore, it will fill up the double bottom, plus about a 3 m high belt around the containment. We will blow $15,000,000 on ballast. We will need to do something similar for the Power Island, to ensure the sea water intake is well below Lowest Astronomical Tide. But we are still below a 100 million dollars for steel and ballast. According to KHNP numbers, all the stuff inside the turbine hall will cost about 400 million. and the the Nuclear Steam Supply System will cost 1.5 billion.\cite{choi-2017} (Both numbers are far higher than they should be.) We are talking about 2 billion dollars for a 1.4 GW plant.

This is all back of the envelope. It will have to be confirmed by doing the actual design. But thanks to recent advances in heavy lift capability, if and only if we go to all steel construction, I’m confident that technically we could build a 1 GW+ Pressurized Water Reactor in a shipyard, and gain the astounding productivity that the world class yards have had to develop in the fiercely competitive environment that they face. We could quickly get back to $2000/kW and less using the same basic technology that the late 1960’s plants used. Build times will start out at around two years and quickly come down to one year. The TG will be the long lead time component.

But this is all dreaming. Shipyard productivity depends on three basics:

1) No one can unilaterally dictate the rules. Everybody involved knows the rules and the rules can’t change in the middle of the game.

2) Total freedom to build the ships the way the yard wants to and change that process as it sees fit, as long as the ships perform to spec. This includes freedom to buy equipment and material from anybody willing to provide it. And freedom to decide on its own quality enforcement system.

3) Intense competition over an extended period, not just between the yards, not just between the yards’ vendors and the vendors’ vendors, but also between the Classification Societies.

We have chosen to not allow these three basics to exist for nuclear power.

Until we build nuclear plants like the Koreans build commercial vessels, attempting to build plants, big or small, in a yard, will accomplish nothing but screw up the yard. Pass the Nuclear Reorganization Act.