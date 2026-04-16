Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
2d

These are excellent ideas and clearly the direction the nuclear industry needs to go in, regardless of reactor type.

I ran the numbers for your containment design. Now a dodecagon may seem close to a cylinder, but for a pressure vessel it is a fundamentally different beast. The cylinder in internal pressure has the wall in tension, which is why it is so efficient for pressure vessels. The dodecagon has very large flats so is dominated by bending forces. We can estimate this on first order by assuming clamped plate bending theory. If the wall was solid, it'd have to be about 5 times the thickness as the cylinder. Fortunately you are using double wall with webs which is much more efficient in bending as bending stiffness increases greatly with wall thickness, and the webs allow such thickness with relatively little increase in metal mass - a fundamental aspect of genius of shipyard construction. Still if we assume full orthogonal grid for the webs it works out to about 35% more steel than a cylinder, and it needs about 1 m web spacing for your design if we assume a mild steel. I assume that is not an issue for normal shipyard productions. According to the calculations, a tighter web spacing is more effective in terms of reducing metal mass, but the effect becomes very diminishing for spacing below 1 m.

Personally I am not overly concerned about having to fabricate a big cylinder. There are many ways a simple cylinder can be done, and many ways it can be automated. Being round means you can rotate the assembly while having the welding bots fixed, for example. It's still the most efficient shape for internal pressure, especially if you consider also welding meters where the double wall structure with webs does not compare favorably. Cost of bending a plate into a cylinder are not that big a deal. I am estimating at least a 40-50% cost increase for the double wall dodecagon over a thin cylinder, largely on increased steel but also with more welding. You'd be looking at ballpark 75mm steel for mild steel and we can use high strength steel if a smaller thickness is desireable, 30 mm is likely fine for high strength steel. Purely cost wise I would expect such a high strength steel single wall cylinder to win big.

However, there are various cost savings from having flat surfaces - things like penetrations become easier. Penetrations are a critical safety item for nuclear containments so they tend to be expensive. And given how close an optimal spaced frame is to a single wall cylinder it would definitely be a contender. Another aspect is if shielding is needed for radiation or external events. The double wall structure could be filled with sand or grouted in and it would have a big advantage over a thin cylinder which would require a separate shield (like AP1000).

For the head I would definitely be looking at a flat assembly, in keeping with your flat philosophy. Flat panels can be stacked as well, with bending stress the highest in the middle you could do a stepped arrangement with the top panels the smallest, to save steel. It'd look cool too, like a cylindrical pyramid head.

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7 replies by Jack Devanney and others
A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
2d

An interesting option is to fill the dodecagon with water. It would provide shielding and some protection as a missile shield (mainly for high velocity missiles) but would also provide containment cooling. If the containment spray is not available during a LOCA, the huge water mass in the dodecagon would absorb the heat of the steam without even boiling.

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