Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Lars Jorgensen's avatar
Lars Jorgensen
5d

That totals just shy of 200GWe that China is using to produce these key products

(calculated at 8,000 hr/yr)

kWh/kg Mg/yr MWh/yr Gwe

12 4,400,000 52800000 6.6

15 45,000,000 6.75E+08 84.375

25 220,000 5500000 0.6875

90 90,000 8100000 1.0125

60 3,900,000 2.34E+08 29.25

110 1,060,000 1.17E+08 14.575

210 1,900,000 3.99E+08 49.875

For a total 186.375GWe. Feasible but significant!

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
Santiago's avatar
Santiago
4d

Hi Jack. Yes China does a lot of stuff but most of it it’s not economical and they crucially depend on the US And others for demand. That surely has to matter. I recommend Michael pettis here in Substack for a detail how and why.

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