Figure 1. US gas reserves. The last two years have seen a historic decline despite rising prices.

The Gordian Knot News is not pro-nuclear. The GKN is about solving the Gordian Knot of energy poverty and global warming. Humanity has been blest with a source of electricity that can be and was dirt cheap, a source that produces no pollution and nearly no CO2. In fact, humanity has been twice blest. Nature has also provided us with a DNA repair system, that can easily cope with radiation dose rates a hundred times larger than average background radiation. Unless we accept both those gifts, the GKN wants no part of nuclear power. You can’t solve energy poverty with expensive electricity. Unless you are cheaper than coal, don’t bother.

Our argument has gone no where. The solution is to regulate nuclear in much the same way we regulate other less beneficial and more hazardous activities. But that solution has been rejected. Nuclear in the West just keeps getting more expensive. The Trump administration was probably our only hope to begin to change this process. It has been a dismal disappointment.

Our appeals for the poor have fallen on deaf ears. For the parasites and grifters which a regressively regulated, taxpayer funded nuclear has attracted, the goal is to make nuclear as expensive as possible by eliminating any competition. Privileged climate Chicken Littles are perfectly content with impoverishingly expensive nuclear. Even when the non-poor start suffering in places like Germany and the UK, the required changes are not even considered. Nobody seems to care how expensive nuclear is. Maybe we need a new argument. How about this? Without nuclear power at its should-cost, the West will be subjugated by China. Is this an outrageous statement? Let’s see.

The Iran War may be the last war fought with manned weapons. Future wars will almost certainly be fought exclusively or nearly so with drones and guided missiles. He who has enough such weapons to wipe out the other guy’s drones and missiles wins. The Ukrainians have shown it’s not how many people you have; it’s how many and how good your unmanned weapons are. So far the world’s most expensive navy by a factor of three ($350,000,000,000/year) can’t open a Strait against a country that has no navy and no air force.

Table 1 lists some of the key materials that go into unmanned weapons and their control. See the Appendix for some notes on these materials.

An interesting feature of all these products is their raw material is neither rare nor expensive. The raw material for graphite is coal tar or pet coke. The raw material for silicon is high grade sand. The problem is turning that ingredient into the high tech product, and that takes a lot of energy. In most cases, most of that energy must be in the form of electricity. To a large extent, world dominance will be based on cheap electricity. Cheap electricity means you have more aluminum (see WWII), more titanium, more silicon, which means more unmanned weapons than the other guy. Cheap electricity means you have the most powerful AI.

The other striking feature of Table 1 is China totally dominates the US in the production of these critical materials. A Ukraine style war between the US and China today would be no contest. But the Chinese need not be in any hurry. Everything is going their way. They merely have to wait until the advantage is so overwhelming, that no sane administration could not capitulate to whatever they demand. The US will be a subject nation within 50 years.

Thanks to George Mitchell and private property rights, the US has been blessed with quite a bit of relatively cheap gas. But we are running through it quickly. Proved gas reserves, which had been rising since about 2000, fell from about 700 trillion cubic feet at end 2022 to 584 at end 2024, Figure 1. The Reserves Production ratio is around 15 years. The gas will last longer than this; but, unless George Mitchell has a Second Coming, only at increasing cost and increasing cost increases.

Figure 2. US natural gas electric power price

The EIA electric power gas price averaged over $4/Mcf for 2025, and the trend is up, Figure 2. Given the volatility and prospects, a utility might reasonably assume an average price over a gas plant design life of 40 years of at least $5/Mcf (2025 USD). That translates to a baseload LCOE of 4.24 cents/kWh. And that could end up being low, way low. Nuclear’s can, did, and should-cost is less than 3 cents/kWh. In the long run, dominance will depend on cheap nuclear. The Chinese aren’t 5 years ahead of us in cheap nuclear. They aren’t 10 years ahead of us. They are 20 years ahead of us, and gaining a year every year.

But the Chinese aren’t much better than us at regulating nuclear. The griping about the Japanese tossing 6 grams of innocuous tritium into the Pacific Ocean was not entirely a political stunt. The Chinese reacted to Fukushima by shutting down their nuclear program for over a year, and reducing all the targets by more than 20 GW’s. The Chinese have a deep seated fear of floods. They have been very slow to move nuclear inland along the rivers. The State Council regularly approves twice as many plants as the NNSA (National Nuclear Safety Administration) licenses.

China not only imported nuclear technology, they imported foreign nuclear regulation. At first, each technology was regulated according to the regulation of the technology’s origin. The EPR was regulated according to French rules. The CANDU was regulated according to Canadian rules. The VVER was regulated according to Russian rules. The AP1000 was regulated according to NRC rules. But as the NNSA has gained bureaucratic strength, the rules have been “harmonized” toward the US rules.

There is only one explanation that I can come up with for why the Chinese government allows this behavior. They have bought the Two Lies. They are petrified of a release, or at least their people’s response to a release. As a result, their program is not going nearly as fast as it could, build times stagnate around 6 years, and costs are at least double should-cost.

This is an opening. If we come to our senses and rely on the same system that gave us fracking and the WW1 and WW2 winning petroleum that came earlier, we can have nuclear at its should-cost, as we did in the late 1960’s. That means we can have electricity cheaper than China. We can afford to build enough drones, guided missiles, and computer power, so that at a minimum we can be a larger Switzerland. We should be able to maintain hegemony over at least the Western Hemisphere. Pass the Nuclear Reorganization Act.

Notes on Selected Materials

Synthetic Graphite

Figure 3. A single Chinese graphitization facility.

Synthetic graphite is a foundational material for many high tech industries. Synthetic graphite is required for the anodes consumed in aluminum production. They are also needed for electric arc furnaces used in recycling steel, producing steel from Direct Reduced Iron, and many other purposes. Synthetic graphite is a key component of lithium ion batteries. Graphite moderated reactors must use synthetic graphite. Without synthetic graphite, not much else happens. Near as I can tell, China can produce 13 times more synthetic graphite than the US.

Producing synthetic graphite is highly energy intensive, requiring 11,000 to 12,000 kWh per ton, 75% electricity. The final step, graphitization, is done in long furnaces, in which 100 volt, 10,000 amp power is passed through baked carbon heating the material to well over 2000C for several weeks.

Aluminum

Aluminum is the backbone of aviation. The American superiority in aluminum production was an essential factor in our victory in World War II. The key to this superiority was cheap hydro power from the Tennessee Valley and Columbia River dams, which attracted dozens of smelters. Now they are just about all gone. There are none in the Pacific Northwest. One site near my old home in Washington is being used to store road salt. And our hydro power is maxed out, Jacobson notwithstanding.

China produced 45 million tons of Al in 2025. The US produced about 0.8 million tons. We did recycle 3.4 million tons. I guess the motto for the next war will be “Beer Cans to Blackjacks”. (The Boeing Blackjack is a small fixed wing drone.)

Producing 1 ton of primary aluminum requires about 15,000 kWh of energy, almost all electricity, very high reliability electricity. For practical purposes, shutting down a Hall-Heroult smelter is not an option. If the alumina and cryolite freeze, you can basically write off that cell. To catch up to the Chinese, we would need 77 GW. And it better be cheap. We are competing with Icelandic geothermal.

Titanium

Titanium is both a super-metal and an energy hog. It’s light. It has great strength. And it is nearly immune to many forms of corrosion. Titanium is essential to high efficiency turbines.

Currently most titanium is produced by the Kroll process. Titanium oxide, the natural form of most titanium, has proven very difficult to reduce (get rid of everything but the metal) directly. The Kroll process converts the oxide to a tetrachloride and then reduces the TiCl4 with magnesium. The magnesium chloride is then converted back to magnesium by electrolysis, which requires roughly 25,000 kWh of electricity.

The result of the Kroll process is a titanium sponge, which needs a lot more energy mostly heat to turn it into a usable material. People are working on simpler replacements for the Kroll process; but, even if they are successful, they will require at least as much electricity.

China is currently producing about 230,000 tons of titanium sponge per year. US is producing zero. We shut down our last 13,000 ton/year plant in 2021. Currently, all our titanium ore goes to pigment. TiO2 makes a nice bright white, which will come in handy for making surrender flags.

Carbon Fiber

Carbon fiber is another energy hog, 80,000 to 90,000 kWh per ton, most of which need not be electricity. Carbon fiber is unmatched when it comes to strength to weight ratio. It is the preferred material for advanced drones.

The aforementioned Boeing Blackjack is not aluminum and it’s not really a Boeing product. Windsurfers were early adopters of carbon fiber. In the 1980’s and 1990’s windsurfing craze, a number of tiny start ups specializing in carbon fiber products, clustered in the small town of White Salmon, WA. White Salmon is in the middle of the Columbia River Gorge, a windsurfing mecca.

Among them was an outfit called In-Situ. In-Situ specialized in hand launched fixed wing drones which commercial fisherman used as aerial fish spotters, replacing manned aircraft. In-Situ’s secret was its carbon fiber drones were light enough so they could carry a camera and enough fuel to make everything work. It was not long before Boeing came calling, bought In-Situ, and turned In-Situ’s cheap, fish spotting Jeep into a very expensive Humvee called Blackjack.

China produces about 90,000 tons per year of carbon fiber to the US’s 35,000. To add injury to insult, China is now producing T1200 (8000 MPa) carbon fiber at multi-hundred ton scale, something the US can’t do. Weihai is the new White Salmon. (Guangwei, the company that made the breakthrough, began as a fishing rod maker.)

Silicon

Extremely high purity silicon is the foundation for all our electronics ranging from nanoscale memory chips to the 500 amp, 5 kV bipolar valves needed for HVDC transmission.

Going from silica to monocrystalline silicon involves three main steps, all of which require electricity:

1) Silica (SiO2) is reacted with high grade carbon (sometimes charcoal) in an electric arc furnace. This results in metallurgical grade silicon and CO2.

2) This silicon goes through a vapor deposition process involving electrically heated silicon rods to create polycrystalline silicon (polysilicon). At this point, we’ve consumed about 170 kWh/kg.

3) If you want single crystal silicon, the polysilicon is put through the Czochralski process. The polysilicon is electrically melted by induction heating and a single crystal is carefully drawn from the melt. This will cost you another 210 kWh/kg.

As near as I can tell, China has a polysilicon production capacity of well over 2 million tons per year but in 2025 actual production was only a bit under a million tons due to market over-supply The US is producing about 35,000 tons. I can’t find any production figures for mono but China totally dominates the business, with about 93% of the world market.