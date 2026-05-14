Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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DonH's avatar
DonH
3d

"All models are wrong, but some are useful." -- George Box

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
Jess H. Brewer's avatar
Jess H. Brewer
2d

A true scientist knows that ALL theories are "wrong" and tries to eliminate the worst ones. We also use the "Perturbation Paradigm" in which we start with a crude approximation ignoring all the details but capturing some understandable generality, and then add the details in as corrections; that doesn't always work, but what does? Anyway, this is the best crude approximation I've seen so far. Maybe now we can get a little "less wrong". Thank you!

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