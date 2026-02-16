Gordian Knot News

A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
5d

As someone who has lived in a similar climate as Germany for 32 years, and as a home solar and battery system owner, let me tell you solar sucks here. My capacity factor even on a good sunny January day struggles to reach 3%. On a heavily overcast day it is a rounding error to 0%. Even the best days in high summer are under 30%, and in this climate those days can be counted on your two hands. And the battery costs an arm and a leg and can only store 3 hours at full bore. In all it's 23000 euros worth of kit that saves maybe 1500 euros a year. The company that installed it went bankrupt so if something happens I'm screwed.

In the real world, solar and batteries just don't work in this climate. The sun goes out in fall and doesn't amount to much till the daisies. The equipment is expensive, uses large amounts of non renewable resources such as nickel, aluminium, steel, glass, lithium, etc. It doesn't displace actual fossil generators - indeed it locks us into using them indefinately under the euphemism of 'backup'. The grids here are winter-peaked, when solar is out. It's a bad idea all round.

Germany should be the abject lesson. It's industrialized, has a high population density, is not very sunny and not very windy.

It does have good salt desposits for storage. I do not understand why they don't switch to isobaric operation using brine compensating columns. Far easier on the cavern (no pressure cycling) and you can get nearly 100% cavern utilization - no blanket gas. Plus there's way too much brine generated in forming the cavern anyways, so you can put the brine to good use. And you get some pretty surface brine lakes with cool salt crystals.

Now this is all just for electricity. An elephant in the room is Germany has failed to reduce oil consumption. it is the same as it was when they started with their so called Energiewende 3 or 4 decades ago. How are intermittent solar panels going to replace petroleum?

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/energy-consumption-by-source-and-country?country=%7EDEU

A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
5d

Reviewing the most recent data, from 2024 to 2025, indicates that renewables in Germany have stalled. From 57.1% in 2024 to 57.3% in 2024, an improvement of just 0.2%.

https://www.destatis.de/EN/Themes/Economic-Sectors-Enterprises/Energy/Production/Tables/gross-electricity-production.html

Are the Teutons stuck at the Betz limit?

