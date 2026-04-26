Figure 1. “...the United States pledges before you, and therefore before the world, its determination to help solve the fearful atomic dilemma - to devote its entire heart and mind to finding the way by which the miraculous inventiveness of man shall not be dedicated to his death, but consecrated to his life.”[Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-12-08]

This post requires some background. The reader must be familiar with the KEPCO/Westinghouse agreement and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which says something quite different than most people think.

Your preacher’s vacation is over. No more ignoring the elephants in the room. Speaking of elephants, US nuclear’s critical problems --- the NRC and the American tort system --- have been joined by geopolitical maneuvering. This could be an opportunity for American nuclear; but right now it’s another crippling manmade barrier.

By far the best Western PWR is the Korean APR1400. The Korean can build an APR1400 at home for around $3000/kW. In 2012-2020, they built four in the UAE, a very expensive place to do business, for a fixed price of $4500/kW. The plant were completed on schedule, and the Koreans earned bonuses.

The US competition is the Westinghouse AP1000, a cramped design using undersized piping which is difficult to impossible to repair. The AP1000 is a scaled up AP600. Somehow Westinghouse uprated the AP600 by 67% without changing the containment diameter. The last AP1000 built in the West cost over $15,000/kW.

Westinghouse lawyers knew they could not compete with the APR1400. They colluded with the US Department of Energy and conned the Korean national utility, KEPCO, into signing an “agreement” under which KEPCO has to pay Westinghouse something like one billion dollars for every APR1400 KEPCO exports from Korea. See The Most Dismal News Possible for the ugly details.

It is not clear this agreement is enforceable. It’s probably a violation of anti-trust. It’s probably a violation of World Trade Agreements. It most certainly is an egregious violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty which both the USA and South Korea have signed and ratified.

So here’s the plan. The Koreans incorporate the Energy Justice Institute (EJI), This is a wholly Korean owned entity in which KEPCO has no interest. EJI purchases APR1400’s from KEPCO, and sells them to the rest of the world. KEPCO has exported nothing.

Westinghouse will scream bloody murder. Trump will bluster and threaten. So the Koreans go to the World Court in The Hague. EJI not only argues that they have not violated the letter of the agreement; but the agreement itself is invalid, since it clearly contravenes the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Here’s the full text of Article IV.

1. Nothing in this Treaty shall be interpreted as affecting the inalienable right of all the Parties to the Treaty to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in conformity with Articles I and II of this Treaty. 2. All the Parties to the Treaty undertake to facilitate, and have the right to participate in, the fullest possible exchange of equipment, materials and scientific and technological information for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Parties to the Treaty in a position to do so shall also co-operate in contributing alone or together with other States or international organizations to the further development of the applications of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, especially in the territories of non-nuclear-weapon States Party to the Treaty, with due consideration for the needs of the developing areas of the world.[Emphasis mine.]

The KEPCO agreement is a manifest violation of fullest possible exchange. Since both the USA and South Korea are signatories of the NPT, neither Westinghouse nor KEPCO could legally sign such an agreement. I think EJI will win at the World Court.

Westinghouse will also threaten any potential KEPCO customers with all sorts of legal actions. But they will have to do it in the customer’s national court. Americans are not exactly popular in Europe right now. An awful lot of people are unhappy with Trump’s strong arm tactics. I have a hard time imagining any European court not quickly tossing Westinghouse out on its rear. Now is the right time for the Koreans to call Westinghouse’s bluff. The big winner will be humanity.