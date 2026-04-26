Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Kenneth Kaminski's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski
21h

A distinct solution to a complex problem. Thanks Jack!

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
2d

You said “An awful lot of people are unhappy with Trump’s strong arm tactics.” How are Trump’s tactics related to Westinghouse blocking the Korean reactors?

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