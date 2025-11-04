Figure 1. True only if nuclear is as cheap as coal.

I’m often asked why I don’t jump on fossil fuels harder. Don’t coal and oil kill millions from pollution? Nuclear could save these lives. I call this the Hansen argument. In its simplest form, it’s myopic, misleading, mischievous merde.

If coal and oil kill millions, explain Figure 2. Prior to 1850, life expectancy at birth was stagnate at 30 to 35 years depending on region. But around 1850 it started climbing in Europe and the Americas and is now in high 70’s. A similar increase took place in Asia from a lower level, but with a considerable lag. Africa is still catching up, but her life expectancy has doubled. What happened?

Figure 2. Life expectancy at birth, 1770 to 2023

People became richer. Since 1850, Figure 3 real income per capita has increased by a factor of 20, except in South and SE Asia, and sub-saharan Africa. In those regions, real income has risen by a factor of 10 and 5 respectively. Why did they become richer? In the 19th century, humanity started switching from wood to coal and a bit later we started using oil. Energy consumption, almost all of which was fossil, skyrocketed, and with it human health.

Figure 3. GDP/capita, 1820-2022, 2011 dollars

Rich people live longer.

Figure 4, Life expectancy versus GDP. Each circle is a country. The circles hide large intra-country disparities. In the USA, a wealthy country, the difference in years of life expectancy between the top 1% in income and the lowest 1% is 14.6 (men) and 10.1 (women).

Globally the worst health hazard of all is being poor. The difference in life expectancy between the poorest and wealthiest humans is measured in decades, Figure 4. Poverty totally overwhelms any other health hazard you can name. Coal pollution, especially with current scrubbing technology, is in the noise. Fukushima-like radiation exposures with upper bound LLE’s of hours is not even a rounding error.

What all this says is the Hansen argument must come with a big fat warning label. TRUE ONLY IF NUCLEAR IS AS CHEAP AS FOSSIL FUELS. You do not make people healthier by making them poorer.

The Preston Curve claims currently wealthy nations can suffer some impoverishment without much loss of life expectancy. But that’s misleading. There are poor people in wealthy countries. A good way to make them still poorer is to raise their electricity bills. The roughly $15,000/kW Vogtle nuclear power plant will add something like $35/month to the average Georgia Power rate payers’ power bill. That’s about $150 per person per year. Nearly 190,000 Georgia Power customers were disconnected in 2024 due to their inability to pay their bills. Did nuclear power extend these people’s lives?

I believe we will start to see a decrease in life expectancy in places like the UK and Germany, due to the rising power bills. After the Japanese government shut down all their nuclear plants in 2011-2012, retail power rates rose about 40%, Figure 5.

Figure 5. Japanese retail electricity price, 2007 to 2015

Retail consumption in the winter dropped about 15%. Neidell et al estimate that this resulted in an additional 310 cold related deaths per year\cite{neidell-2019} Since these would mostly be older people, we are talking an average Lost Life Expectancy(LLE) of maybe 5 years, or 1500 Lost Life Years per year.

Whatever the real number is, it is far greater than the total public LLE associated with the Fukushima release assuming no evacuation, which SNT conservatively puts at 1.9 years. The problem was not nuclear pollution versus coal pollution. The problem was Japan, a very wealthy nation, went from less expensive electricity to more expensive.

If a poor country tried increasing its power costs by 40%, the results would be disastrous, quite possibly leading to a breakdown in society. Sri Lanka in 2021 gave us a hint of how people respond to being impoverished.

Unless nuclear is as cheap as coal, the Hansen argument is dangerously bogus. If nuclear is cheaper than coal, we don’t need the Hansen argument. But cheap nuclear will improve the quality and longevity of life big time. Imagine pulling the whole lower left corner of the Preston curve up into the 70’s.

The glorious news is nuclear should be cheaper than coal. The colossally tragic fact is it is not. As long as that is the case, imposing nuclear power on people will not “save lives”.