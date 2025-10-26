“I take it that there are two main objects. One is to please the public with the prospect of beneficial uses of atomic power, and the other is to scare it out of its boots by threatening it with new weapons.” [Karl Darrow to Manhattan Project colleague in 1945. Darrow doubted this would work. ]

Two of the most important figures in US nuclear are Alvin Weinberg and Ted Rockwell.

Figure 1. Alvin Weinberg showing off model of molten salt reactor to JFK and Al Gore Sr. Support for nuclear power was Plank #1 in JFK’s 1960 platform. The guy in the left background is not impressed.

Weinberg was a newly minted PhD, a physicist working on mathematical biology, when he was pulled into the Manhattan Project. Weinberg was on Eugene Wigner’s team that designed the first plutonium production reactor. These guys went straight from zero MW thermal to a 500 MW reactor. The design was completed in four months in January 1943, using slide rules and adding machines. Criticality was not even demonstrated until December 1942. That first reactor started up in September 1944. (Wigner thought that was way too slow, blamed “too much money”.)

In 1946, Weinberg wrote the first paper outlining the Pressurized Water Reactor. He was instrumental in convincing Rickover to switch from sodium cooled to water cooled for submarine reactors. He became head of the Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL) at the age of 30. He never forgot his mentor Wigner’s preference for a liquid fuel reactor. After several false starts, Oak Ridge settled on dissolving the fuel in a fluoride salt. They built an 8 MW thermal demonstration reactor which ran successfully for 4 years. This project was the root of all the current salt based reactor designs.

Figure 2. Ted Rockwell and the Tiger Team during WWII. The Tiger Team (aka Process Improvement Team) was a group of select engineers who had the rare privilege of going anywhere in the Y-12 uranium enrichment plant looking for ways to improve things. Here’s how Rockwell described the process.

You can walk into the shop, talk to one of the shop guys and say, “I want to do this, and I want to do this and that.” The guy would say, “Well kid, I don’t think you can make it that way, but we could do this.” And between the two of us we’d work out a design and we’d sketch it off on a piece of aluminum off the shelf or whatever was there. “When could I have it?” “Come back at 6am and we’ll have it.” This would be midnight or something like that, and you’d come back and it would be ready to go. So just around the clock anytime, we could work on these things. It was really a beautiful job.\cite{rockwell-2005}

Rockwell was a 21 year old chemical engineer who after graduation in 1943 was sent to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he worked on improving the cyclotron uranium enrichment process. His talent was obvious and he rose through the ranks. After the war, he transferred to ORNL to work on civilian nuclear power. In 1948, he organized a seminar on radiation shielding. Rickover attended. Shortly thereafter Rockwell was working for Rickover. He ended up becoming Rickover’s Technical Director.

His first main responsibility was shielding. He wrote the bible on radiation shielding which is still being used today. But he had a wide range of interests. Rockwell was originally an English major. He and Rickover would have contests where one of them would recite the first couple of lines of a poem, and the other had to come up with the rest. Rockwell claimed he held his own, but never really bested Rickover. In 1953 the Navy tried to force Rickover to retire by not promoting him to admiral. Without telling Rickover, Rockwell and two others went straight to Congress, and saved Rickover’s career.

After the war, there was a concerted effort by most of the people who had worked in the Manhattan Project to wrest control of the bomb from the military, an effort that ended up with the creation of the Atomic Energy Commission, and the IAEA. Both Weinberg and Rockwell were part of that effort, although Rockwell seems to have been the far more active activist. Rockwell even lobbied for control of the bomb by a world government. Their primary tool was fear of the bomb. Rockwell later ruefully wrote:

One of the lessons we learned from lobbying was that the most effective motivator was a message of impending doom. We were willing to use this tactic to get people’s attention in the effort to achieve civilian control of the atomic bomb. But we were quite unprepared for the same tactic to be used against nuclear power in the 1970’s and beyond. Perhaps we had it coming to us.\cite{rockwell-2004}[p 77]

Both men thought long and hard about nuclear power. They came to very different conclusions. Weinberg believed that a big release was intolerable, and extraordinary measures were required to prevent that catastrophe.

I began to refer to nuclear energy as a Faustian bargain. In exchange for this miraculous, new kind of fire, mankind must display an attention to detail, a long term dedication to excellence, and a longevity of social institutions, that is demanded by no other technology.\cite {weinberg-1994}[p 274]

Weinberg and Rockwell knew each other well. In 2006, Rockwell visited Weinberg in his home, shortly before he died. Weinberg told Rockwell

You people in Admiral Rickover’s group understand the absolute necessity for unprecedented excellence. To keep nuclear from slipping into mediocrity, we need to keep the Faustian threat alive.\cite{rockwell-2008}[p 34]

Rockwell, the expert on radiation, politely disagreed. In 2008, he went public with that disagreement. He wrote a piece called Nuclear Energy: not a Faustian bargain, but a near-perfect providential gift. Among his many skills, Rockwell could write. I urge everybody to check out Rockwell’s providential gift article. In the piece, Rockwell flat out claims a worst case release is tolerable.

But nothing can replace the knowledge that when all else fails, the consequences of the worst realistic incident are tolerable,\cite{rockwell-2008}[p 36]

So whose right?

If LNT were correct, I think it’s possible to defend Weinberg’s position. I’m not convinced by the main thrust of Rockwell’s 2008 arguments, which boil down to the Negligible Probability Lie: the likelihood of a really bad release is so low we don’t have to worry about it. His claim that essentially all fission products will be contained in a meltdown was contradicted by Fukushima 3 years later. He dismisses Chernobyl with the usual we don’t build nuclear plants like that anymore. Maybe, but we have other ways of blowing them up. The Ukraine War may give us an example. Nor does he address all the fission products sitting outside containment in dense-packed spent fuel pools around the world. Rockwell’s “worst realistic incident” is not the worst case release. You combine a Chernobyl sized release with LNT, you can get more than 20,000 deaths. Maybe nuclear power does need extraordinary treatment.

But if LNT is flat wrong for the dose rate profiles incurred in a nuclear power plant release, Rockwell is clearly right. He’s on rock solid ground when he talks about the amount of actual radiation harm to the public at Chernobyl. His claim that we can’t detect any increase in cancer to the public, with the exception of childhood thyroid cancer due to drinking I-131 laced milk, has not only held up, but been confirmed.\cite{leung-2019, zupunski-2021} His 10 to 12 number of thyroid deaths is probably low; but, as he points out, these deaths could have easily been prevented by controlling contaminated milk for a couple of months. If even a Chernobyl, properly handled, is just another bad industrial accident, then nuclear power is indeed a near-perfect providential gift, a gift that Weinberg correctly calls a “miraculous new form of fire”.

So is LNT correct? LNT’s core premise, first postulated in the 1920’s, is that radiation damage to our genes is unrepairable. The logical consequence is the only thing that counts is the total dose. How slowly or rapidly that dose is incurred is irrelevant.

We now know that is indisputably wrong. Nature has equipped us with a remarkably effective DNA repair system. She had to do this because our O2 based metabolism damages our DNA at a rate that is more than 25,000 times the damage rate from average background radiation. We even know quite a bit about how this repair system works. We have awarded three Nobel prizes (so far) to people for figuring this out. Because of LNT’s foundational error, in situations where the dose is spread more or less evenly over weeks and months and years, LNT over-estimates cancer incidence by many orders of magnitude. See Chernobyl.

Rockwell was right. Nuclear power is a near-perfect providential gift. But it is a twin blessing. A gift of

a) an electricity source with an insane energy density which means minimal consumption of the planet’s resources (aka cheap), and near zero pollution including CO2 emissions; and

b) a DNA repair system that can easily cope with the unique hazard associated with this source.

Neither Weinberg nor Rockwell seemed to recognize the dual nature of the gift. Rockwell knew they had vastly over-hyped radiation harm --- he had done it himself --- but as far as I know, he never asked why we could detect no increase in cancer in people who had been exposed to doses far larger than those that clearly caused cancer if received all at once. Neither seemed to have questioned LNT. In a sense, Weinberg was the more consistent thinker.

Rockwell marveled at Rickover’s instincts, his ability to be right for the wrong reason. In this case, Rockwell seems to have relied on his instincts. We do not have that luxury. If humanity is going to enjoy the panoply of benefits from cheap nuclear electricity, we must accept both sides of Nature’s near-perfect gift. LNT must go.