The NCA provides testing infrastructure, oversees the tests, and signs off on a design's certification. The NMA computes the insurance required at a particular site, monitors the plant's emissions, enforces any fines and penalties, and, in the event of a release, computes and distributes the compensation owed each exposed member of the public. The NMA also computes the bond that must be posted by a developer in order to be allowed to test his design. The NIB investigates any significant upset and makes its findings available to Congress, the industry, and the public. The NAB resolves any disputes between the NCA or NMA and the plants or the plant insurer's Certification Society

I've been bemused at how the market skeptics in the choir have reacted to the Nuclear Reorganization Act(NRA). UCert (Underwriter Certification) was a non-starter. No one in his right mind would entrust nuclear power to a cabal of profiteering insurers. But the NRA has been labeled a good idea, worthy of support. The NRA is simply an implementation of UCert. This demonstrates the importance of branding. In an Orwellian world where a highly regressive, three trillion dollar set of subsidies can be called the Inflation Reduction Act, we must do a better job of presenting UCert.

The first step is to change the name. The new name must have an easily pronounced acronym. Henceforth, UCert, with its visions of robber barons, is shunned. Welcome to Green Reliable Affordable Concentrated Electricity (GRACE).GRACE operates by ensuring that each nuclear installation pays for any harm it causes. GRACE harnesses human nature, rather than pretending bureaucrats are self-sacrificing saints, who will risk their family's livelihood for the greater good. It depends on competition to balance benefit and harm. GRACE enforces competition among vendors, competition among underwriters, and competition among Certification Societies. But it is not a free market system. Federal and local governments play critical roles in making GRACE work.

In a sense, GRACE means more government not less. GRACE requires Congress to take a far more active role in regulating nuclear power. Under GRACE, Congress sets dose rate limits and the penalties for violating those limits, not unelected bureaucrats. Even more importantly, under GRACE, Congress sets the rules for compensating third parties that have been exposed to radiation, not the ambulances chasers.

GRACE requires a reorganization of the federal regulatory agencies. The working title of the enabling legislation is the Nuclear Reorganization Act(NRA). Hopefully somebody will come up with a more inspiring name. Under the NRA, the NRC will be replaced by four three letter agencies, as shown in Figure 1. But Congress and each plant's local government play the key roles.

Congressional Responsibilities

Under GRACE,

1) Congress must pass legislation stating what numerical level of risk is negligible and Below Regulatory Concern.

2) Congress must pass legislation stating what numerical level of risk is acceptable in the sense that no federal regulation shall require measures to reduce the risk further.

3) Congress must pass legislation mandating the radiation harm model to be used in evaluating all proposed regulation and in designing the radiation exposure compensation program which shall be imposed on every nuclear installation.

4) Congress must specify the rules with which regulatory cost-benefit analyzes must comply.

5) Congress must designate the Federal properties which shall be used as prototype testing facilities.

6) Congress must set the buffer zone requirements for testing.

7) Congress must set the method for setting the prototype testing bonds. See (12) below.

8) Congress must set minimum plant buffer zone radii. and trigger boundary radii.

9) Congress must set trigger boundary dose rate limits and the penalties for exceeding those limits.

10) Congress must set the rules for valuing the Lost Life Expectancy from radiation exposure.

11) Congress must set the rules for valuing lost earnings and profits due to a radiation release.

12) Congress must dictate the rules by which the amount of third party liability insurance that each plant must carry is determined. The NRA draft outlines a process which does not require Congress to make a judgement about the safety of any particular design. That's the job of the underwriters.

13) Congress must set the guidelines for testing and certifying a design.

14) Congress must ensure that in the event of a casualty the plant's management and shareholders are wiped out before ratepayers are asked to bear any of the costs of that casualty.

This is a daunting list. The Nuclear Reorganization Act draft offers a template which, if adopted by Congress, would require only that Congress fill in the blank numbers.

Local Responsibilities

GRACE requires Congress to take direct responsibility for overall regulation of nuclear power. However, GRACE subscribes to the principle that no power plant, nuclear or otherwise, or any large industrial facility should be located in a community that does not want it. The locals should control the regulation of their plant, subject to GRACE's federal requirements.

Each such community should balance the benefits and costs of such a development and make its own decision. The local community will see only a tiny proportion of the benefit to society as a whole of the cheap, reliable, zero pollution, and near zero CO2 electricity that the plant will provide. But it will bear the brunt of any problem at the plant. It should require compensation for taking on this risk.

This compensation can take many forms including:

1) Hundreds of good, steady jobs.

2) Property and other tax revenues.

3) Parks and other public facilities in the plant's buffer zone, which the local government should set.

4) District heating in cold locales.

5) Here's my favorite. Shares in the plant's ownership and therefore a portion of the plant's profits. This would give the community access to everything a shareholder sees and some say in the choice of directors, and indirectly in the choice of management.

The Feds via the Nuclear Certification Authority must certify a design in order for a plant of that design to be built. But they have almost no say in whether a particular plant of that design gets built. Once a community reaches an agreement with the plant's owner, the NMA computes the insurance that the plant must carry, and checks that the site complies with the design's certification (eg local design earthquake is no stronger than the earthquake the plant was certified for). That's it. Overseeing the erection of the plant is the responsibility of the insurer's Certification Society and the local government. They are the entities with the most to lose if the plant is built poorly.

Federal Agencies

To implement Congress's rules, GRACE relies on the organizations shown in Figure 1.

Nuclear Certification Authority

The NCA will provide and maintain the nation's prototype testing facilities, which GRACE calls protoparks. The protoparks will operate on a user pays basis. A successful protopark will cost the taxpayers nothing. Each tester will be required to post a bond based on a worst case release as determined by the NMA following a Congressional mandated procedure. Any developer who can post this bond shall be allowed to test.

The list of required tests and trials and the pass/fail criteria shall be determined by the applicant's Certification Society. The Test Protocols shall be approved by the NCA. If the tester's Certification Society and the NCA cannot agree on the test protocol, the tester can take the case to the Nuclear Arbitration Board (NAB) for resolution.

The actual testing shall proceed in a step by step manner in which undertaking the next test shall require approval from both the tester's Certification Society and the NCA based on the results of the tests so far. If the Certification Society disagrees with an NCA decision to stop testing, the tester can take the case to the NAB for resolution.

Once the tester's Certification Society is prepared to certify a design, it will present its certification, which will incorporate operational requirements and restrictions, including the requirements for training and approving reactor operating personnel, to the NCA for counter-signature. If the NCA declines to sign the certification, the tester can appeal the case to the NAB for resolution.

This is the most important clause in the Act. It's the Certification Societies that set the rules; not some government entity. This is the same system we use to regulate ocean transportation (Classification Societies) and high pressure steam (TUV's). However, the NCA with the concurrence of the Arbitration Board can reject the Certification. This should almost never happen, as long as the Certification Society system is working properly.

Once a design has been certified, the plant's Certification Society and local governments shall be responsible for ensuring that each plant is built and operated to the requirements of the Certification. This is not an NCA responsibility.

Any material change to the design shall be reported to the NCA. If the NCA rejects the change or requires additional testing which the Certification Society thinks is unnecessary, the Certification Society can appeal the case to the NAB for resolution.

If the NAB finds against the NCA in any dispute, the NCA shall reimburse the tester for any additional costs he incurred.

Nuclear Monitoring Administration

The NMA's job is enforcing Congress's boundary limits and, in the event of a release, administrating the radiation exposure compensation program. The NMA also sets the testing bond for each developer, and the amount of insurance that each plant must carry. They spec each plant's sensor grid and make sure it is built and maintained to spec. All this shall be done according to the rules Congress has set. The NMA's job is rather mechanical. It is an enforcement agency, not a rules making agency.

Nuclear Investigation Board

The Nuclear Investigation Board is modelled after the National Transportation Safety Board. It investigates any anomaly or upset at a civilian nuclear facility it is directed to by the NAP. and makes its findings public. It can make recommendations, but it has no enforcement power or responsibility. It's job is to make sure we learn from our mistakes.

Nuclear Arbitration Board

A key feature of GRACE is the arbitration board. The job of the NAB is to quickly resolve any disputes between the NCA or NMA and a plant or a plant's Certification Society. It serves as an instant appeals court. The NAB shall consist of:

1) one representative appointed by the Secretary of Energy,

2) one representative appointed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman,

3) one representative appointed by the EPA Administrator.

4) one representative appointed by the Council of Lloyd's.

5) one representative appointed by the American Public Power Association.

6) one representative appointed by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

7) one representative appointed by the Edison Electric Institute

The NAB shall maintain a slate of NAB approved arbitrators. In the event of a dispute, each side shall select an arbitrator from that list. Those two arbitrators shall then select a third arbitrator to form the panel will decide which side is correct, and if appropriate, set the awards. If either party to the dispute disagrees with the panel's decision, they can appeal the case to the full NAB, but the panel's decision is enforce until the Board makes it decision. The cost of the appeal shall be borne by the loser of the case.

This process is modelled loosely after the London Arbitration system. The keys are it's quick and the loser pays. Nobody wants to take an unreasonable position to London arbitration, which forces both sides to be reasonable. The result is the process is resorted to surprisingly infrequently.

If the majority of the panel, thinks the NCA's or NMA's position in a case is clearly inconsistent with the provisions of the NRA, it shall recommend to the Board that the federal employee(s) responsible be terminated. If a majority of the Board concurs, these people shall be fired with cause, and any pension and deferred compensation voided.

If an NIB investigation of a nuclear plant casualty or upset identifies plant or holding company management that it determines failed in their responsibility to protect the public from nuclear plant casualties and upsets, the Board shall decide on the appropriate penalty which may include fines, voiding of deferred compensation and pensions, firing, and barring future employment in the nuclear industry.

The full NAB is also responsible for approving a number of other NCA and NMA decisions. These duties are listed in the NRA.

The NAB is a variant of the European Sevilla process which attempts to reach a societal welfare maximizing balance by forcing a panel of competing interests to make the key decisions. This avoids a single interest dominating the process, which can result in horribly unbalanced results. GRACE relies on the combination of a multi-interest appeal court, and the inherent balance that a competitive insurance market enforces to prevent this from happening.

Graceful or graceless?

Nobody should be fooled. Despite all the acronyms and NRA legalese, GRACE is a revolutionary change in the way we regulate nuclear power. It avoids the two insurmountable hurdles to cheap nuclear power:

a) autocratic control by an auto-genocidally blinkered bureaucracy whose "overriding priority" is preventing a release,

b) using the American tort system to evaluate the harm done by a release.

Federally elected representatives of the public write the overarching standards, most importantly the compensation for radiation exposure. Local governments decide whether a plant gets built in their community and under what rules. Unelected bureaucrats are reduced to the servant in civil servant. The ambulance chasers (talk about profiteers) are replaced by insurers whose own money is at stake.

The potential problem with GRACE is not too little regulation, but too little competition. It is possible to imagine a situation in which a small oligarchy of vendors and Certification Societies control the industry in a monopolistic fashion. This is pretty unlikely. It is possible to maintain effective or at least semi-effective competition with a relatively small number of vendors (shipbuilding, coal plants, Japanese nuclear prior to Fukushima). And in this case, national self-interest works in GRACE's favor. It's hard to imagine a Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian nuclear vendors cartel. But it is a concern.

Even if this were to happen, the NCA/NAB safeguard makes its very unlikely that that an overly release prone design would be certified. If GRACE fails, the most likely result is we would end up about where we are now, which would suck.