Figure 1. Bisconti 2025 stronglies.

When somebody tells me they are strongly pro-nuclear, I try to say something nice, and then back away slowly avoiding eye contact. The conversion stories are worse. I feel the same way about polls. If somebody asked me, “Are you in favor of nuclear power?”, my answer would be “At what cost?”. There’s considerable evidence that the public, if given the opportunity, would do the same. The non-chattering class is not stupid.

The Bisconti poll asks the question this way:

Overall, do you strongly favor, somewhat favor, somewhat oppose, or strongly oppose the use of nuclear energy as one of the ways to provide electricity in the United States?

In the 2025 poll, only 6% “strongly oppose” and only 29% “strongly favor”. The 2025 total of 35% is down from a total of 47% in the 1980’s. This encourages me. I also like the recent downward trend in “strongly favor”. Given the way the question was asked, the only intelligent answers start with “somewhat”.

The good news is that there are now 65% somewhats. Most of these people have no religious views about nuclear. They just want cheap, reliable electricity; and, if it comes with no pollution and nil CO2 so much the better. If nuclear were anywhere near its should-cost, this would be a 90:10 issue. The moral is clear: if you want public support for nuclear power, make it cheap.