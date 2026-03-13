Figure 1. A Poster from the time of the Greatest Generation

...the United States pledges before you, and therefore before the world, its determination to help solve the fearful atomic dilemma - to devote its entire heart and mind to finding the way by which the miraculous inventiveness of man shall not be dedicated to his death, but consecrated to his life.[Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-12-08]

When Steve Wyckoff said Iran claimed it has “the inalienable right” to enrich uranium, he did so in way that implied the Iranians were mocking the Declaration of Independence. Actually, the Iranians were quoting Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which reads

1. Nothing in this Treaty shall be interpreted as affecting the inalienable right of all the Parties to the Treaty to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in conformity with Articles I and II of this Treaty.[emphasis mine]

Both the US and Iran are signatories to the NPT. The US has agreed that the Iran has that inalienable right; but it is subject to Article II, which says in its entirety

Each non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the Treaty undertakes not to receive the transfer from any transferor whatsoever of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices or of control over such weapons or explosive devices directly, or indirectly; not to manufacture or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices; and not to seek or receive any assistance in the manufacture of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

Article II is enforced by Article III where the non-weapons states agreed to full and unbridled inspection of their nuclear facilities by IAEA inspectors. Iran was clearly in violation of Articles II and III. According to Wyckoff, they bragged about it during the negotiations.

The NPT is silent about what the consequences are for a signatory violating the treaty; but the clear implication is there will be consequences. If other measures such as sanctions fail, the only way to stop such violations is by force.

Having said this, one of the most egregious violators of the NPT has been the United States of America, which has consistently violated the second part of Title IV which reads

2. All the Parties to the Treaty undertake to facilitate, and have the right to participate in, the fullest possible exchange of equipment, materials and scientific and technological information for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Parties to the Treaty in a position to do so shall also co-operate in contributing alone or together with other States or international organizations to the further development of the applications of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, especially in the territories of non-nuclear-weapon States Party to the Treaty, with due consideration for the needs of the developing areas of the world.[Emphasis mine.]

The US has made a mockery of Eisenhower’s pledge. The most recent example of our idea of fullest possible exchange is essentially stopping the Koreans from exporting the APR1400, the West’s best and just about only hope for cheap nuclear electricity. Read the sad story here.