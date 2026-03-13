Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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BRIAN CAM's avatar
BRIAN CAM
2h

47 YEARS ago I was in the USN and went to Navy schools with iranians. 1981 did, WESPAC deployment to Persian Gulf=The Navy Expeditionary Medal is awarded to U.S. Navy personnel for specific operations in the Indian Ocean, including periods in 1978–1979 and 1979–1981 (Iran/Indian Ocean). It honors service landing on foreign territory, engaging in armed opposition, or operating under special, hazardous circumstances. 47 Years been waiting to complete the mission to free Iran and stop this Islamic Terrorist KILLING Machine. Hope that 60% U235 was Uranium hexafluoride (\(UF_{6}\)) is a volatile, white crystalline solid used primarily in the enrichment of uranium for nuclear fuel and weapons. It is highly toxic, corrosive, and radioactive, subliming to a gas at \(56.5\text{°C}\) (\(133.7\text{°F}\)). \(UF_{6}\) is produced by treating uranium compounds with fluorine and is transported in specialized heavy steel cylinders. BLEW UP and posined some of those Islamic Terrorists killers.

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
rxc's avatar
rxc
2d

It seemed like a good idea, at the time. Unfortunately, many of the signatories have evolved their thinking, and there is now a wide diversity of opinion about what the words say, or mean.

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