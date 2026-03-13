Iran's Inalienable Right to Enrich
How Iran Violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Figure 1. A Poster from the time of the Greatest Generation
...the United States pledges before you, and therefore before the world, its determination to help solve the fearful atomic dilemma - to devote its entire heart and mind to finding the way by which the miraculous inventiveness of man shall not be dedicated to his death, but consecrated to his life.[Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-12-08]
When Steve Wyckoff said Iran claimed it has “the inalienable right” to enrich uranium, he did so in way that implied the Iranians were mocking the Declaration of Independence. Actually, the Iranians were quoting Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which reads
1. Nothing in this Treaty shall be interpreted as affecting the inalienable right of all the Parties to the Treaty to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in conformity with Articles I and II of this Treaty.[emphasis mine]
Both the US and Iran are signatories to the NPT. The US has agreed that the Iran has that inalienable right; but it is subject to Article II, which says in its entirety
Each non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the Treaty undertakes not to receive the transfer from any transferor whatsoever of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices or of control over such weapons or explosive devices directly, or indirectly; not to manufacture or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices; and not to seek or receive any assistance in the manufacture of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.
Article II is enforced by Article III where the non-weapons states agreed to full and unbridled inspection of their nuclear facilities by IAEA inspectors. Iran was clearly in violation of Articles II and III. According to Wyckoff, they bragged about it during the negotiations.
The NPT is silent about what the consequences are for a signatory violating the treaty; but the clear implication is there will be consequences. If other measures such as sanctions fail, the only way to stop such violations is by force.
Having said this, one of the most egregious violators of the NPT has been the United States of America, which has consistently violated the second part of Title IV which reads
2. All the Parties to the Treaty undertake to facilitate, and have the right to participate in, the fullest possible exchange of equipment, materials and scientific and technological information for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Parties to the Treaty in a position to do so shall also co-operate in contributing alone or together with other States or international organizations to the further development of the applications of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, especially in the territories of non-nuclear-weapon States Party to the Treaty, with due consideration for the needs of the developing areas of the world.[Emphasis mine.]
The US has made a mockery of Eisenhower’s pledge. The most recent example of our idea of fullest possible exchange is essentially stopping the Koreans from exporting the APR1400, the West’s best and just about only hope for cheap nuclear electricity. Read the sad story here.
47 YEARS ago I was in the USN and went to Navy schools with iranians. 1981 did, WESPAC deployment to Persian Gulf=The Navy Expeditionary Medal is awarded to U.S. Navy personnel for specific operations in the Indian Ocean, including periods in 1978–1979 and 1979–1981 (Iran/Indian Ocean). It honors service landing on foreign territory, engaging in armed opposition, or operating under special, hazardous circumstances. 47 Years been waiting to complete the mission to free Iran and stop this Islamic Terrorist KILLING Machine. Hope that 60% U235 was Uranium hexafluoride (\(UF_{6}\)) is a volatile, white crystalline solid used primarily in the enrichment of uranium for nuclear fuel and weapons. It is highly toxic, corrosive, and radioactive, subliming to a gas at \(56.5\text{°C}\) (\(133.7\text{°F}\)). \(UF_{6}\) is produced by treating uranium compounds with fluorine and is transported in specialized heavy steel cylinders. BLEW UP and posined some of those Islamic Terrorists killers.
It seemed like a good idea, at the time. Unfortunately, many of the signatories have evolved their thinking, and there is now a wide diversity of opinion about what the words say, or mean.