Jack preamble

It’s nearly impossible to articulate how a misdirected, autocratic regulator messes everything up. Everybody’s incentives become wrong headed. The overriding priority changes from build better, cheaper or die, to what do I have to do to satisfy a dictatorial regulator, whose rules are unclear and mutable. This perversion of motivation impacts everything in such a pervasive manner that you really have to experience both an autocratic regulator dictated system and an effectively competitive, market directed system to understand how corrosively everything is affected. So we fall back on examples. But they are only symptoms, the fins sticking above the water of a system so completely rotted that almost all the players think its normal.

Jim Hopf has agreed to give us two such samples. You need to understand that nuclear quality is defined by the N-stamp. An N-stamp is what makes nuclear quality, nuclear quality. If it has a N-stamp, it’s nuclear quality. If it does not, it’s not. An N-stamp does not certify the actual quality of a product. It only says the vendor has implemented a paperwork Quality Assurance system, which has been approved by an NRC approved inspection service. Here’s Jim.

Figure 1. Dry Cask Sketch. This drawing does not show the vent holes, top and bottom, that passively cool the cask by the chimney effect.

Back in the ’90s I was the lead nuclear engineer for one of the oldest US dry spent fuel storage cask vendors. Some background. Our dry cask storage system had a payload of 24 spent PWR fuel assemblies. It consisted of an inner steel canister that is placed inside a vertical concrete cask. The inner steel canister confines the radioactive material and has an interior steel rack that supports the fuel assemblies. It is filled with helium to enhance heat transfer and prevent corrosion of the fuel assemblies and canister interior structures. The canister also has ports for draining, vacuum drying and filling with helium. The thick-walled outer concrete cask provides radiation shielding and physical protection of the thin walled, inner steel canister.

Product Fine. Paperwork Not

The first story is about troubles our company had with the NRC, with respect to compliance with a nuclear-grade QA program. The company I worked for was founded by someone who had left an even older dry cask company. He thought he could reduce the cost of cask storage systems. People in his earlier company were going down the road of more and more rigorous analyses and QA requirements, etc. He felt that much of that was more than what’s necessary. He selected local companies with no nuclear fabrication experience to build his cask system components.

Concrete casks and steel canisters are pretty simple, after all. Relatively few components, none of which are active. A passive system with no moving parts. The inner steel canisters cost about $45,000 in the late ’90s. The external concrete storage casks cost a bit more. Thus, the cost of the total system was about $100,000. We deployed 58 of those $100,000 cask systems at the Palisades, Point Beach and Arkansas Nuclear One nuclear plants. Those casks remain in operation today.

Unsurprisingly, the excrement eventually hit the fan. The NRC showed up at our door for an unannounced inspection/audit. They handed us a Demand for Information, which is very serious. Apparently, those shops (as well as our company) were not doing things according to NRC, nuclear-grade standards. I don’t recall the audit being motivated by significant flaws in the product. It was about not having the paperwork in order (i.e., all the rigorous inspections, analyses, documentation, etc.).

It took us a long time, and an enormous amount of effort and money, to get out of NRC/QA jail; but no physical changes to the cask itself were required. Long before we fixed all the “problems”, to NRC’s satisfaction, the original President left the company he founded. He said that he “didn’t like the direction the industry was heading” and wanted no part of it. He was right about where it was going. Now inner canisters cost over ten times the $45,000 his canisters cost. There was similar escalation for the concrete casks. The overall cost of a cask system is now over a million dollars, compared to about $100,000 for our cask system in the ‘90s.

Did his “cheap” canisters and concrete casks do the job adequately? Over 30 years of service for 58 cask systems, there was never any significant release of radioactivity. No one was ever harmed. No one ever received any significant dose. The inner canisters are holding up well. We recently did thorough inspections, in support of a 40-year operation license extension. We examined all the exterior metal surfaces of the inner canister, as well as the interior metal (air duct) surfaces of the concrete storage casks. No signs of any significant corrosion. All of the steel coatings, let alone the metal underneath them, were in pristine condition.

The Missing Code Case

The second personal story is about our company’s effort to design and license a transportable spent nuclear fuel canister, and how the nuclear-specific QA program significantly increased costs, and increased the risk of fabrication flaws. Unlike storage-only canisters, which can rely on borated water during the loading process, transportable canisters are required to prevent criticality in the event of the canister being flooded with fresh (non-borated) water. That requires neutron absorber plates and water gaps between square steel tubes that contain the spent fuel assemblies.

I played a leading role in the initial design of the transportable canister. I had what I thought was a great idea. On our structural engineer’s shelf, I saw a Ryerson catalog. It offers a wide variety of mass produced steel structural shapes (e.g., the classic I-beam). These steel components are fabricated and used on a very large scale, in non-nuclear construction. The catalog offered square steel tubes of various widths and (steel) wall thicknesses. The tubes were made using an extrusion process. No welds needed. As luck would have it, our transportable canister design could use one of their products, i.e., one of the square tube widths and steel wall thicknesses they offered. So, my idea was that, instead of custom making the steel tubes ourselves, we would just buy them from a large commercial supplier like Ryerson. Buying mass-produced, industrial steel tubes off the shelf, instead of fabricating our own, would greatly reduce the tubes’ cost.

But, alas, our nuclear QA expert shot the idea down. The reason being that there is no ASME nuclear grade code case for such extruded carbon steel tubes. So, the N-stamp QA program would not allow their use. There was a nuclear code case for extruded, rolled carbon steel plates. So, we would have to buy those plates, fold them into square tubes, and then perform an axial weld over the full length of the tube. That custom process would have to be performed in a shop that had an N-stamp.

Not only did this make the tubes much more expensive, it introduced a potential source of flaws. The mass produced, industrial-grade, extruded tubes did not have welds, but the nuclear QA program forced us to use an axial weld that may be subject to flaws. That, in turn, required a rigorous, nuclear-grade inspection process.

Our post-NRC-jail company applied nuclear-grade QA to virtually all components of the cask system. For any non-nuclear-grade components, analyses had to show that no harm would be caused if they failed. In other words, non-nuclear-grade components were assumed to have a 100% chance of failure.

Such analysis assumptions are unrealistic and unjustified. Highly experienced, large-volume commercial suppliers have demonstrated high levels of component quality. Their components are not guaranteed to fail, and may be as or more reliable than nuclear-grade components. Using two different QA programs, one of which is different than the QA program that the supplier has a large amount of experience with is a recipe for trouble.

Jack postscript

While dry cask storage costs are a tiny fraction of nuclear’s cost, I take three lessons from Jim’s experience:

1) One of the classic ways competition works is an employee of an incumbent has an idea that will make the product better or cheaper. He is unable to sell it to his employer, so he starts his own company. It he’s right, the incumbent either has to match his price and quality or die. The NRC process squashes such attempts.

2) The factor of ten increase in cask cost makes open-racking of spent fuel pools much less attractive leading to close-packing of the pools which I think is the most likely current path to a Chernobyl sized release. For at most a tiny decrease in the probability of a small release, we substitute a worrisome probability of a very large release. This is typical of NRC thinking. Focus only on the immediate risk. Ignore the risks associated with the resulting increase in costs.

3) The same order of magnitude regulatory induced cost increases apply across the board, and the same marginal to negative effect on quality, as evidenced by the Vogtle fiasco.