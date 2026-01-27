Figure 1. Unrepaired damage for an acute and chronic dose rate profile with same total dose

This post uses a bit more math than I’d like. The take-away is that proportional repair does not rescue LNT. In fact, if closely spaced double strand breaks of our DNA are the main cause of cancer from DNA damage, proportional repair contradicts LNT.

Ken Chaplin is the choir’s Devil’s Advocate or in these secular times, the Red Team. This is a valuable function. We must be prepared for whatever arguments the opposition might come up with.

Ken points out that LNT is not quite the “No Repair” model. While ‘no repair’ is the foundational premise on which LNT was built, and that alone justifies the label, an LNTer can fall back to a weaker position. Maybe there is DNA repair; but, as long as the repair rate is proportional to the damage, the unrepaired damage at the end of the day is proportional to the total dose. He then claims harm is proportional to total unrepaired damage.

As always we must bring in the repair period, which LNTer’s almost never do. If repair were proportional to dose and instantaneous, there isn’t any practical difference between LNT with no repair and LNT with this sort of repair. Damage that is repaired instantaneously is not damage at all in a practical sense. We will never see the repaired damaged. The LNTer can correctly argue that the fact that this kind of repair exists does not make any real difference; and we can ignore it.

He would still have to argue that cancer incidence is linear in unrepaired damage; but he has disposed of the simple “LNT claims no repair which we know is false” argument. But, no one can reasonably claim that DNA repair, or any biological repair process, is instantaneous. There is no biological mechanism that could effect such a repair, and we have oodles of empirical evidence to the contrary.

If the repair process takes time, what is the meaning of “proportional repair”? I think the most favorable definition for the LNTer is that the repair rate is proportional to the currently unrepaired damage. In this case, the area under the unrepaired damage curve depends only on the total dose received. How rapidly or slowly the dose is incurred is irrelevant to the cumulative unrepaired damage-days.

Figure 1 shows an example. The figure compares two dose rate profiles:

1) An acute profile. 1000 mGy received in a single day. Unrepaired damage shown in red.

2) A chronic profile. 100 mGy per day incurred evenly for ten days, Unrepaired damage shown in blue.

While the unrepaired damage curves are totally different, the cumulative amount of unrepaired damage is the same. If cancer incidence is linear in cumulative unrepaired damage, then the only thing that counts is total dose. And if the only thing that counts is total dose, then the dose response curve must be linear. LNT stands.

But if cancer incidence is not linear in total unrepaired damage, LNT with proportional repair implies that cancer incidence is not linear in total dose. The LNTer has contradicted LNT. The arguments for this contradiction fall into two categories:

a) Biology

b) Epidemiology

In this post, we will focus only on the biology.

The Biology

As far as cancer is concerned, the problem is not lack of repair. It is a misrepair. Thanks to the availability of a template, Single Strand Breaks in our DNA are repaired with remarkable accuracy. Pollycove et al estimate a fidelity of 1.0e-10, or 1 error in every 10 billion fixes.\cite{pollycove-2003}

The problem is Double Strand Breaks. But a Double Strand Break (DSB) in our DNA that is not rejoined cannot replicate, and therefore cannot lead to cancer. We need a viable mutation. The easiest way to get that is rejoining the wrong ends of two closely spaced DSB’s, dubbed Double Double Strand Breaks or DDSB’s.

If double DSB’s are the main problem, proportional repair has another far more important implication; than the cumulative unrepaired damage depends only on total dose. Under proportional repair, when dose rate increases, two things happen:

1) The inventory of currently unrepaired DSB’s increases linearly at the difference between the dose rate and the repair rate.

2) The probability of a DDSB increase linearly with the increase in the inventory of unrepaired DSB’s.

The two factors compound. If the probability of a DSB in a particular target area within a repair period is p, then the probability of two DSB’s in that area in that period is p squared,. Under proportional repair, even if damage (DSB generation) is linear in dose in a repair period, cancer incidence is not linear. Proportional repair is inconsistent with LNT’s claim that dose response is linear. An LNTer cannot invoke proportional repair without admitting that his main claim is false.

For a fixed repair period, this compounding would point to a quadratic dose rate response. But we know from the Berkeley work, that the DNA repair period depends on the number of Double Strand Breaks (DSB) which the cell has to deal with, which in turn depends on the dose rate. The effect is not subtle. A factor of 20 increase in the dose pulse increases the repair period by a factor of 10. In the real world, the increase in the repair rate does not keep up with the increase in the dose rate. The effect of a dose rate dependent repair period will be an increase in the exponent, creating a sharper lower hook.

This can be confirmed with a simple Monte Carlo model, Figure 2. In the left frame, the inventory of Double DSBs (two unrepaired hits in the same slot) as a function of dose rate is tracked assuming a fixed repair period. As expected, the number of DDSB’s increased quadraticly with dose rate, proxied by the hits per time tick. In the right frame, the repair time was assumed to increase linearly with the number of unrepaired DSB’s. The response was a bit steeper than cubic.

The argument depends on the proposition that the main cancer cause is closely spaced DSB’s. My reading of the literature is that there is high certainty that the problem is double strand breaks, but I don’t think there is a strong consensus behind the Double DSB theory. There’s quite a bit of experimental evidence for it.\cite{miller-1999, rothkamm-2001, brahme-2023}. I am not aware of any argument against it. We have a mechanism. A RIF, the protein complex that does the repair, is of the order of 15 nm in size. The spacing between the base pairs, the rungs in the double helix, is 0.34 nm. If two DSB’s are closer together than about 20 base pairs, one RIF will be faced with two DSB’s. The double DSB theory explains why a mGy of alpha particle damage is far more harmful than a mGy of photon damage. The double DSB theory is plausible, and in my mind probable, but not proven.

But for now the point is linear damage combined with proportional repair does not mean cancer incidence is linear in total dose. The DDSB theory says quite the opposite. Even if we concede proportional repair to the LNTer, he has to show that cancer is linear in cumulative unrepaired damage. The data says this is not the case. That’s the subject of the next post.