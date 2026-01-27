Gordian Knot News

Neural Foundry
18h

This is genuinely sharp reasoning. The compounding effect here is kinda brilliant - if repair rate is proportional to damage and DDSBs matter for cancer, the LNTer has basicly argued themselves into a corner. I use to think the 'no repair' critique was damning enough, but showing even proportional repair contradicts LNT is way stronger. It's like granting their premise then showing it still breaks their conclusion.

daniel corcos
9h

This is a good point, but for a complete model, other elements must be considered: at very high dose rates, radiation destroys cells (or makes them senescent), which can then no longer give rise to cancerous cells. At low dose rates, since the main effect is exerted via ROS which can be buffered by the cell, DNA is not damaged and protective mechanisms are activated. Cancer risk occurs from high dose rates, but it is no more proportional at very high dose rates. https://danielcorcos.substack.com/p/radiation-the-other-conspiracy-of

