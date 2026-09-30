Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
5d

Scientists in the RERF and INWORKS studies have specific data about thousands of individual persons' health profiles and radiation exposures. The scientists trust only themselves to keep this data about dead persons confidential. Their research reports use binned data that the publishing scientists themselves have binned. [We know of one instance (Nagasaki?) where the large bins were set to avoid disproving LNT.]

The publishing scientists should release the individual detailed data to enable more capable, modern statisticians to conduct independent analyses. Family name data can be withheld or disguised if confidentiality of deal people is an issue. New scientists could be required to sign the same confidentiality documents as did those who did the original work.

Refusal to allow independent, repeated analysis of experimental data should be grounds for withdrawal of the publications.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Devanney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture