Figure 1. 5PL Weighted Least Squares Fit to the RERF LSS14 data, using bin sample size as a proxy for bin variance in red. Blue is the current eyeball fit.

This post is a follow on to and assumes familiarity with A Weighted Least Squares Fit to the RERF Data. It is highly technical and can be skipped by people uninterested in the minutiae of radiation harm models.

In a recent post, the Gordian Knot Group challenged the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) to fit a Five Parameter Logistic (5PL) to their Life Span Study (LSS) cancer mortality data and make their method and their data fully public. The probability that the RERF will take up that challenge is less than the probability of my making the NFL as a quarterback. We will have to do whatever we can ourselves.

In that post, we also looked at a Weighted Least Squares fit based on weighting the data by the inverse bin dose. We came up with a fit that did an excellent job of fitting most of the RERF data, but its implications for other exposures including the radium dial painter were totally unrealistic.

What we are trying to do is come up with a proxy for the dose bin variances, since the RERF won’t tell us what the data says. A better proxy than bin dose is bin sample size. Under reasonably weak assumptions, the variance is linear in sample size. This implies the standard deviation goes as the square root of the sample size which means the std. dev. of a sample mean goes as the inverse square root of the sample size, which is the basis for the misnamed Law of Large Numbers.

Figure 1 shows what happens when you do a weighted least squares (WLS) minimization of the RERF’s raw data, using bin sample size as the weight. The figure also shows the eyeball fit we have been using. This fit is clearly better than my eyeball fit. It is lower where the preponderance of the data is low and higher where most of the data is high, especially in the 40 to 100 mSv range, where there is a lot of data. The SSE minimizing parameters are not that far away from the eyeball fit; but the all important slope which sets the exponent of the low end power law approximation is significantly higher at 3.13. While the WLS fit is higher than the eyeball fit for acute doses over 50 mSv, this SNT will not be as overly conservative as the eyeball fit on most real world, non-medical dose rate profiles (DRP).

Rowland found that the best power law fit to the radium dial painter data had an exponent of 3.15.\cite{rowland-1996}[page 3] Don’t make too much of the agreement. The bomb survivors and the dial painters got entirely differently shaped dose rate profiles. But it does indicate that we are dealing with an exponent somewhere around cubic. A roughly cubic response is also predicted by a repair process whose repair time increases linearly with dose rate. See the Twice Blest book, Section 3.7. The Berkeley data among other lab experiments show that DNA repair time increases with dose rate. This strikes me as unsurprising. It implies an exponent higher than 2.0.

Figure 2. LNT, Eyeball SNT, and Weighted Least Squares SNT predictions for the dial painters. LNT’s straight line gets bent into a curve by the logarithmic presentation.

Figure 2 compares the WLS fit with the eyeball fit for the radium dial painters. The WLS fits stays within the error bars, almost up to 10 mSv/d, almost a decade better than the eyeball fit. 10 mSv/d is well above the dose rates the public is likely to incur in even a Chernobyl. However, the WLS fit is still highly conservative for the dial painters. LNT is both qualitatively and quantitatively wrong, many orders of magnitude wrong. That’s what happens when you deny biology.

Both SNT’s assumption that the cancer mortality at extremely large DRP’s is 1.0 is not supported by the dial painter data, nor the RERF data, nor any other radiation exposure data I an aware of. It’s not just that extremely large DRP’s kill by ARS long before the victim can develop cancer. As you can see in the dial painter data (and the RERF data), the mortality flattens out long before that happens. My guess is what’s happening is the DNA repair process gets disrupted at dose rates in the 50 mSv/day and higher range. Less repairs means less viable misrepairs, and that means less cancer. But at this point, that’s just a guess.

From a radiation protection policy point of view, I don’t think this matters much. Assuming we control contaminated food as was done at Windscale and Fukushima, the dose rates at which this becomes important are far above those that the public will incur in a release. Thanks to 5PL’s top end mortality parameter, $ci\_inf$, it would be easy to move the SNT mortality at infinite dose down to say 0.4. But that’s hard to explain, and would have hardly any impact on regulation or insurance rates. It could make sense from a medical perspective.

Figure 3. Lowest Radium Dial Painter Cancer Dose Rate Profile

Figure 3 shows what I regard to be the acid test for conservatism. The figure shows GKG’s estimated dose rate profile for the dial painter with the lowest total dose and dose rates that resulted in clinical cancer. According to Evans, this woman had suffered 13,000 mGy (about 245,000 mSv) when she was diagnosed 63 years after first exposure.\cite{evans-1974} She must have been in her 80’s at the time. If she had died a few years sooner than she did, she would have been one of the thresholders’ bogus “zero harm” data points. Her Eyeball SNT cancer incidence at the time she was diagnosed is around 80%. Her WLS SNT cancer incidence at that time is around 40%. In reality, she was the only woman out of 160 who received this dose or larger who suffered clinical bone cancer at this dose. All the other 45 dial bone cancer cases incurred dose rate profiles that were at least three times taller. WLS SNT is highly conservative.

Obviously, WLS SNT will be closer to the data than the eyeball fit for all the exposures we have been unable to detect a statistically significant increase in cancer, despite DRP’s that should have been harmful enough to allow reliable detection according to LNT.

The three most important examples are:

1) the Karunagappally cohort studies.

2) the Taipei Apartment exposure.

3) the Fukushima plant personnel.

It also matches the lack of any additional non-milk ingestion cancer detected around Windscale, Chernobyl, and Fukushima, our three most “catastrophic” releases.

So WLS SNT is closer to the RERF acute data, the radium dial painter, Taipei Apartment, and the Karunagappally chronic data, and the Fukushima personnel mixture, than the preacher’s eyeball fit. It has some theoretical foundation given what the RERF has deigned to show us. It is consistent with lab measurements of the DNA repair period. It does not depend on some old guy’s judgement. It’s getting kinda hard to stick with the preacher’s pronouncement. I don’t care how infallible he thinks he is. Anybody disagree?