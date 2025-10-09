Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OldDave's avatar
OldDave
20h

Most of this sounds like progress. Though I don't know how they can landfill the high level waste after extracting the "valuable" stuff. Maybe if they include Cesium 137 and strontium 90 as "valuable." The rest decays to levels near natural ores in a few years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Jack Devanney and others
David Hervol's avatar
David Hervol
5h

GS-15’s, don’t you mean SES’ers? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture