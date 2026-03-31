Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
5d

Imagine you're in an aircraft, both engines on fire, crashing down at hundreds of miles per hour. The captain over the intercom: 'sorry folks we're not allowed to make an emergency landing because some bureaucrat 1000 miles away is sipping a chai latte in his office while assessing what to do about our burning engines'. Sounds crazy? Not in the nuclear power field. Indeed let's also put said bureaucrat in charge of public and media communications while we're at it.

NRC style regulation is decidedly slow, expensive, bureaucratic, and ironically, less safe than the previous AEC style self regulation. Who knew putting the people who know what they are doing with boots on the ground at the site in charge of emergency decisions is a great idea?

This great idea was employed effectively. No one was injured during the AEC style self regulation. Most industries are to a large to very large extent self-regulated.

It seems that for every Jack Devanney there are 1000 bureaucrats who think NRC style regulation is all excellent. The mind boggles.

One minor quibble with safety systems - they are only needed when the plant is shut down. So I'd play devil's advocate on this one - I would not have shut down the reactor, since that means the normal (and very powerful) cooling systems are not available. If failures occur in the aux heat sink or similar equipment, then the safety systems would be needed. Since they are not available, shutting down deliberately endangers the plant. The logical thing to do is to slowly reduce power, down to house loads if required and if possible for the plant design, while the problem is being fixed. Shutdown systems design is such that it needs power to NOT shut down the plant, so additional failures there would shut down the plant anyway. Shutting down the reactors at Fukushima did diddly squat to help mitigate the meltdowns.

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David Phillips's avatar
David Phillips
16h

Thanks for the history. This is why I have very little sympathy for those who claim that the reductions in Federal agencies / personnel have much to do with safety or the quality of the actual administration of programs. I deeply appreciate the pressure that is currently on the NRC. It's helping and the DOE is providing enough support to get some actually construction underway. Yet moving forward, we need a deep reform of the agency or we will stall in just a couple of years putting the death knell to any nuclear progress for generations. The public support will fade as people will be deeply disappointed and investors will flee.

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