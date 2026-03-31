Figure 1. NRC Commissioner on whose really responsible for nuclear safety.

At Three Mile Island, the NRC screwed up in just about every way possible.

1) Early on, they came up with an idiotically brazen lie to avoid admitting that there had been any release. This lie, signed off by at least three of the Commissioners, was quickly exposed, but only after turning the event into national news.

2) The next day they claimed that, if the hydrogen bubble in the top of the Reactor Pressure Vessel expanded too far, it would interfere with the reactor cooling. At best, this showed gross incompetence. The B&W reactor pressure vessel (RPV) has a ring of check valves near the top of the RPV which would vent the hydrogen to the RPV annulus if the bubble got down that far.

3) The following day on the basis of a calculation that was off by a actor of 100 and a misinterpreted measurement, and with no attempt to confirm either with the NRC guys on site, NRC-DC called Pennsylvania Governor Thornburgh and recommended evacuation up to 10 miles downwind. Harold Denton, the NRC employee who made the decision later said: ``my sole objective was to minimize the radiation exposure to the public. I did not give any weight to whatever hardship evacuation might cause”.\cite{walker-2004}[p 126] Fortunately, Thornburgh who was talking to the people at the plant did not follow Denton’s recommendation.

4) Later in the day, the NRC said that a meltdown was unlikely, but possible. The reactor had melted down two days earlier.

5) That evening, when everything was calming down, and the hydrogen bubble in the RPV was expertly but slowly being squeezed down by the reactor operators, an NRC employee, almost certainly Dr. Roger Mattson, Director of Systems Safety, went to an AP reporter demanding anonymity, and told him the bubble in the the RPV could explode within two days. This bombshell sent seasoned war correspondents and over 100,000 locals into panicked evacuation. The local Bishop was so sure his flock was about to be annihilated he declared General Absolution.

An explosion in the RPV was impossible due to the lack of oxygen, which was obvious to any competent nuclear engineer. A Chicago Tribune reporter, who was part of the ‘night of terror’, later correctly called it a “a hoax, a fumbling miscalculation by one of the NRC’s masters of technology,”

6) In a final blow the NRC did everything possible to delay the return to normalcy.

Check out The NRC at Three Mile Island for the gory details.

But easily the most fundamental NRC screw up happened well before Three Mile Island. The key operator error in the chain of events leading up to TMI was shutting down the High Pressure Injection(HPI) pumps, which had automatically started up when the reactor lost normal cooling. The operators did this because the water level in the pressurizer was rapidly increasing and they had been trained that you most not let the pressurizer fill up with water. This had been ingrained. If they had been asked in the Operator Certification Exam what was the proper move in this situation, and they had answered anything but shut down the pumps, they would have failed the exam.

In this case, however, a safety valve on the top of the pressurizer had stuck open, and the primary loop was losing water quickly. The reactor needed all the water that it could get. Providentially, the same thing had happened at Davis Besse on a restart 18 months earlier. There the operators had done exactly the same thing and shut down the HPI pumps. But since Davis Besse was operating at only 9% power, the operators had a little more time. When the reactor did not respond the way it should have, the Shift Supervisor, Mike Derivan, figured out what was happening, went against his training, closed the leaking line, restarted the HPI pumps, and a potential melt down became an upset.

The NRC regional office in Chicago criminally sat on this info because they did not want to upset headquarters with bad news. The info did eventually get to an NRC Commissioner via a whistleblower but only just before TMI. But the NRC had other evidence that their mandatory training was incomplete and therefore misleading. At least two other credible groups had foreseen this issue and gone to the NRC with their concerns. They had been brushed off.

In 1980, the TMI utility GPU sued the NRC for failing to warm them about the problem. The first step in that process was to submit a four billion dollar administrative claim to the NRC Commissioners.

In June 1981, the Commissioners rejected the claim saying

2. The claim is without merit. The claim is at odds with the regulatory framework flowing from the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 as amended. Within in this framework, the regulated industry (i.e. the licensees and their suppliers and consultants) bears the primary responsibility for the proper construction and safe operation of licensed nuclear facility. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has the statutory responsibility for prescribing licensing standards to protect public health and safety and for inspecting industry’s activities against these standards. The Commission does not thereby certify to the industry that the industry’s designs and procedures are adequate to protect its equipment or operations, This is the understanding that prevailed when the NRC issued the license to operate TMI-2, as it has for more than 20 years of commercial nuclear plant licensing and as it continues to prevail today. Therefore the claim is denied.[NRC Memorandum CLI-81-10]

Here’s what I think this word salad says. The NRC prescribed regulations and procedures run to 100,000’s of pages. You must follow all our requirements precisely or you will be shut down. But if you do and your plant melts down, it’s not our fault, even if we knew our mandatory training was incorrect in certain situations, and did not tell you. And I like the reference to “the industry’s designs and procedures” when the industry has to design to the NRC’s prescriptive requirements and follow the NRC’s procedures. In short, the NRC is both omnipotent and unaccountable.

Let’s say you bought a stove. The manufacturer makes you sign an agreement that you follow his operating instructions precisely or he will repossess the appliance. You do so and the stove blows up and burns down your house. It turns out the manufacturer knew his instructions were the wrong thing to do in certain situations, but failed to tell you that. Your tort lawyer would have a field day. You would own that stove maker.

Commissioner Ahearne was unsatisfied with the denial. He called it “unfortunately brief”. Ahearne wrote a concurring opinion which is attached to the denial memo. The Commissioner makes the following statements:

The industry must take the initiative to develop safe nuclear plants, to monitor them for sufficiency, and to evaluate the need for change. It is best equipped with the resources and detailed knowledge of particular equipment, systems, and procedures to accomplish this task. The Federal government cannot invest enough resources into the review, inspection, an operation of each nuclear plant to develop the level of knowledge of individual plants possessed by the licensees.

.... However, the Commission expects nuclear power plant licensees, and the suppliers and architect engineers with whom they contract, through their own comprehensive reviews to assure or verify independently the adequacy of a plant’s design, construction, and operation, and to monitor data respecting the plant’s operation to detect the need for corrective measures. Chairman Hendrie agrees with these views.

Right on. Could not agree more, Commish. The NRC fully revealed its competency in its response to the TMI meltdown. We can’t have a dictatorial entity which is not accountable for its actions running nuclear power. We must allow the people who are accountable, the plant owners, to do their job, as they did in the plants that were built in the 1960’s. Here’s historian Irvin Bupp describing this period

At first, the AEC simply never took the job of regulating nuclear power seriously. Regulatory policy was explicitly based on the peculiar proposition that because nuclear technology was so obviously hazardous, the companies manufacturing and purchasing it would regulate themselves. AEC officials assumed, in effect, that manufacturers would design reactors that were “safe enough”; that construction companies would build them according to rigid standards of quality control and quality assurance, and that utility companies would operate them safely. The AEC defined its job as setting the basic design, construction, and operating standards and then “spot checking,” with a strong presumption that these standards were being followed, to make sure that designers, builders, and operators were doing what they were supposed to do.\cite{bupp-1985}[p 1968]

No, Irvin there was nothing “peculiar” about this system. This is the system that gave us the Turkey Points and the Oconees. If the plant owners have to pay for any harm they cause, they will find the right balance between cost and risk.

The Nuclear Reorganization Act is carefully designed to ensure that the plant’s managers and shareholders suffer a substantial loss from any casualty. The current system focuses on metrics that can actually decrease safety. In 2012, Byron Station nuclear plant lost power to all its safety related equipment. Nobody knew why. An immediate scram was called for both by the manual and common sense. The Reactor Operator requested permission to shut down the reactor. The Shift Supervisor refused to allow the scram, because he did not want to have that “black mark” on his record. Eight minutes later the RO disobeyed his boss and scrammed the plant without his approval.

Postscript

GPU went ahead with its suit against the NRC, but the case was thrown out because of all the protections against tort claims that the Feds give themselves, but not the rest of us. The court confirmed that the NRC was not accountable for its mistakes.

None of the NRC employees involved in the lies, miscalculations, or failure to act on the Davis Besse warning were punished in any way. Harold Denton became a mini-celebrity. Roger Mattson was rewarded with a lucrative career as a nuclear safety consultant. The reactor operators who did what they had been told to lost their licenses and their careers. This sort of injustice drives away all the honest talent. The whistleblower who went around the system to get the Davis Besse warning to a Commissioner quit in disgust. That’s the system that defenders of the NRC are defending.