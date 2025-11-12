I stay away from commenting about specific designs, both because of my ThorCon conflict of interest, and far more importantly because it leaves the false impression that nuclear’s regulatory problem can be solved by some “new” technology, But the Trump 80 billion dollar loan to Westinghouse forces me to make an exception.

Figure 1. Industrial cathedrals. Bit too brutalistic for my taste, but cathedrals nonetheless. These APR1400 domes are 49 m in diameter. S. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican has a 42 m wide dome.

In 2021, Emmet Penney wrote a piece about his conversion from anti-nuke to pro-nuke. Along the way he likened nuclear power plants to cathedrals. His metaphor was nuclear power plants promised a “more bountiful future” for the poor in a way that cathedrals did in a far more religious age. If (and only if) the electricity is cheap enough to be truly bountiful, it’s an uplifting vision.

But being an unimaginative engineer, it got me thinking on a more prosaic line. He’s right. They should be built like cathedrals. If you are going to build, a big, beautiful concrete dome, it should have an essentially infinite life, like a dam or a cathedral.

Periodically, the stuff inside the dome would be replaced and upgraded. That will require an equipment hatch large enough to accommodate the largest component. The Koreans and Russians are part way there. Their designs have such hatches, Figure 2.

Both the APR1400 and the VVER1200 have a dome that is large enough to allow maintenance and extraction of the largest components. The APR1400 dome is 49 meters in diameter; the VVER1200 dome is 44 meters in diameter. The Russians even found room inside containment for the spent fuel pool. VVER spent fuel goes straight from containment to dry cask. Nice.

Westinghouse has a different philosophy. The brag about the AP1000’s small size. The AP1000 dome is 39.6 meters in diameter. Nobody brags about how small their cathedral is. There is no equipment hatch.

To fit inside that small dome, Westinghouse had to go to smaller pipe diameters, and forego any replacement of a a large component without cutting a hole in containment. Cutting a big hole in prestressed concrete is a dicey process. Unless it is done just right, you can lose the whole plant as we did at Crystal River. That’s OK because paper analyses say everything’s going to last for 60 years. Paper quality is nuclear quality.

Smaller pipes means higher fluid velocities, which means more vibration, and that leads to IGSC (inter-granular stress corrosion). Any engineer who thinks none of the stuff operating in a high temperature, high radiation environment is going to need replacement for 60 years is living in a dream world. I don’t know the length of the AP1000 guarantee that Westinghouse is offering; but I would be very surprised if it’s more than 3 years. Maybe Westinghouse does not really believe the 60 year number.

The Koreans and the Russians are part way to the cathedral concept. If you freeze your regulation, they will sell you a maintainable plant at under $6000/kW firm Westinghouse will build you a cramped, unmaintainable bunker. I doubt you will get a fixed price or schedule; but you can expect to end up paying $10,000/kW or more, probably a lot more.

With this background, we are ready to talk about the Trump administration’s loan to Westinghouse. Stay tuned.