The Gordian Knot Group's legislative department has produced a preliminary draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act. A PDF of the draft has been posted to NRA Draft, which you can also get to via the Download button below. Comments and corrections are solicited. Some PDF displayers will allow you to annotate the draft directly. You can email comments or the annotated version to djw1 at thorconpower dot com or comment below.
The response at the GKG web site can be slow. The Denial-of-Service bots are still a problem. Give it time.
I found it interesting that the legislative department was able to fully describe SNT in two short paragraphs. In fact, it could be done in two sentences.
OK, good idea. I have listed a few typos.
Nuclear Reorganization Act of 2025
Suggested edits:
SEC. 2. (5) A large release of radiation is not intolerable. In fact, the planet and humanity would be far, far better off with cheap electrical energy as it should be with nuclear and an occasional release, than prohibitively expensive nuclear and no releases.
SEC. 401 (d) Buffer zones need not be turned into fenced of security area. As little land as possible should be fenced off. This is particularly true of the shoreline.
SEC. 502 (b) Trigger for investigative action shall be 0.5 µSv/h above average background dose rate at the trigger boundary. Violation of this level for more than an hour triggers a Nuclear Accident Review Board investigation. Failure to correct the exceedance within 10 days triggers an ongoing fine of $[500] * P where P is the thermal power rating of the plant in megawatts. The fine shall be paid out of deferred executive compensation until that is exhausted. This trigger has no health implications, just an indication that something is not operating properly.
SEC. 502 (c) Trigger for Plant Shutdown shall be 5 µSv/h above average background dose rate at the trigger boundary. Violation of this level for more than a day triggers a plant shutdown. This trigger has no health implications. This trigger does indicate that something is seriously wrong and must be fixed. Top management forfeit any deferred compensation, are fired, and barred from employment in nuclear electricity. The plant shall be allowed to restart as soon as the plant’s insurer grants permission to do so.
SEC. 603 (a) Congress declares the Compensated Shutdown Level(CSL) shall be 2 mSv/day,. This CSL cannot be changed for existing plants, or plants under construction, unless the plant is compensated for any additional cost.
[It makes no sense to adjust something measured in mSv/day “for inflation according to the Consumer Price Index”]
SEC. 805 (b) (3) Under the above assumptions, essentially all the harmful exposure will be from 131I, 132Te, 131I, 134Cs, and 137Cs, as has been the case in all the power plant releases so far.
[REPLACE THE “/” in “132Te/131I” with a comma]
end edits
Excellent. Very thorough. Is anyone in Congress looking at this?