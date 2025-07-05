The Gordian Knot Group's legislative department has produced a preliminary draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act. A PDF of the draft has been posted to NRA Draft, which you can also get to via the Download button below. Comments and corrections are solicited. Some PDF displayers will allow you to annotate the draft directly. You can email comments or the annotated version to djw1 at thorconpower dot com or comment below.

The response at the GKG web site can be slow. The Denial-of-Service bots are still a problem. Give it time.

I found it interesting that the legislative department was able to fully describe SNT in two short paragraphs. In fact, it could be done in two sentences.