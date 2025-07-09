Gordian Knot News

mjd
6d

Will the plant Control Room Operators under this system be required to be "Licensed" as it is now (including continuing training, qualification, etc)? I would expect this to be an issue. If so who/what would be the licensing authority? It should be addressed under NRA one-way or another. The draft is totally silent on this issue.

3 replies by Jack Devanney and others
