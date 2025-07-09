Version 2 of the GKG's proposed Nuclear Reorganization Act has been uploaded to Nuclear Reorganization Act Draft.

Nuke Gkg Act Nra V2 202KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here's the substantive changes

Title 0. added clause about Price Anderson diluting incentive to avoid risk.

Title 0. added clause about each plant bearing full cost

Title 5. Added trigger to consider evacuation

Title 6. New Section 605 to make clear the NRA compensation is exclusive. The compensation prescribed under the Act is the only recourse for the exposed public.

Title 8. Rewrote paragraph on insurance cap to include earnings insurance. Confiscated food expense still does not show up in the cap. It should be small compared to the exposure and earnings compensation, but still a weak point. Another weak point is there is no compensation for non-residents, who happen to be near the plant in a release. What do we do about these people?

Title 8. Added sentence specifying IAEA weathering model.

Title 8. Added paragraph on insurers' qualification. We need somebody with real insurance expertise to review the draft.

Title 8. Added sentence making it clear that only the plant's insurer can shut down a plant, unless the boundary limits are being exceeded.

Title 10. NMA determines who falls under the deferred compensation clause.

Title 11. Added Section 1102 on property insurance deductibles.

Section 1103 talks about material and non-material changes; but there is no definition of what's "non-material". Need fix.

The choir never fails to disappoint. The choir now consists of 2945 subscribers and 5,436 followers. We've had exactly one substantive critique of a draft written by an octogenarian naval architect. We need reactor operators, nuclear engineers, power engineers, lawyers, Class, TUV’s, underwriters, radiation biologists, energy economists, ecomodernists, technohumanists, and just plain humanists to contribute, or this is going nowhere.