Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
12h

Yes. Fukushima vents are manual. I am about as big a fan of manual venting as I am of manual airbags in a car, with presidential override. Saturday morning cartoon level silly. Vent should be passive. Simple loop seal.

Still buffer zone is smart. Another reason to go offshore. No cows either

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DiogenesNJ's avatar
DiogenesNJ
16h

There's a confounding factor when attempting to compare Fukushima with Chernobyl. A significant fraction of the Ukraine and Belarus population was iodine-deficient, which both increases I-131 uptake and is itself an independent thyroid cancer risk factor, whereas the normal Japanese diet is rich in iodine.

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