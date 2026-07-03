Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
5d

Thanks for the score card. What can we do to ensure the proposal gets the reception it deserves? It needs to go the way of the initial staff proposal for Part 53 licensing.

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rxc's avatar
rxc
4dEdited

I have not read the proposal, but from the summary described here, I think that a large part of the decision by the NRC to avoid abandoning the LNT model is the fear of litigation. Radiation is such an emotional issue that I can easily imagine a lot of the discussion inside the government (not just at the NRC) about how one would defend anything else, given the history of the writing about "feindishly toxic and deadly radiation". It is part of our culture, and trying to litigate probability distributions would open an enormous Pandora's box of issues.

Stochastic risks exist for MANY technologies, mostly for biological effects where the underlying mechanisms are still being debated, and I bet that there are a lot of medical organizations that do not want to be dragged into litigation like this. I don't think anyone has litigated Probabilistic Risk assessments so far, for the same reasons. You have to get down in the weeds to defend it, and expose all of the uncertainties about your positions and assumptions, which can become embarrassing, at the very least. I like to point out that the most interesting accidents in just about every technology have been caused by errors of commission when people made decisions and took actions that no one would ever include in a PRA until after the event has occurred, so it is very difficult to account for them in a real risk assessment. This is how we get laws intended to "make sure these events never happen again", but which cannot deal with variations on the main theme.

Stochastic effects of radiation will boil down to making an argument that no one can guarantee that one single hit inside a cell will not cause a cancer or genetic mutation. I agree with your arguments that the risks are tolerable, but you will be litigating, in front of several layers of lawyers and judges, and maybe even in fron of a jury (!!!) about "guarantees of safety". Few of the judges will understand what you are talking about, and slick lawyers will hold up stories and photos of all sorts of "victims of radiation exposure" to make the case that radiation exposure will never be safe. I disagree with these emotional arguments competely, but if you want to move the government from LNT to SNT you will have to be prepared to deal with the emotional arguments, and they will be intense.

And, in the end, you have no assurance that you will win, so why open Pandora's box?

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