Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
daniel corcos's avatar
daniel corcos
6h

You're completely wrong because you don't want to understand my comments. The military has always tried to conceal the risks of radiation. It has done so from the beginning, by falsifying data and censoring information. To prevent the truth from ever coming out, it organized a pseudoscientific framework into which confusion was introduced by ignoring the main determinant, the dose rate. This is what is now damaging the nuclear industry, but for the military, anything is preferable to knowing its methods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Hunter's avatar
Andrew Hunter
11h

> My son and his wife are both high school teachers at an expensive private school. Their college degrees claim they are literate; but, if you go in their house, you will find a big stack of kid books for the three year old (which he devours) , and that’s it.

The point at which your newsletter starts shitting on your children is the point at which you should stop and think about what you're doing, dude.

It's a real pity; I've enjoyed all your technical content since day one. But for the last six months or more it's just been non-stop "no one is listening to me or implementing my recommendations." As I also don't write nuclear policy, I don't really need to hear this anymore, so I think I'm going to unsubscribe.

You're almost surely right on all the technical issues. I wish people would listen to you. Continuing to rant like this makes you look worse, not better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture