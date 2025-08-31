Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bennetts's avatar
John Bennetts
1d

Extremely well written, sir.

I am reminded that modern Western man has reduced potassium significantly from his diet while consuming 10 times as much sodium, ie common salt, to his detriment.

The potassium in our daily banana is evidently doing much more good than any imagined harm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture