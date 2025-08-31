Figure 1. The Banana Dose Rate Profile

In the last post, I bemoaned the fact that the SNT mortality associated with eating a banana was so small that my 64 bit floating point processor gave up and called it zero. Fortunately, there are smarter people in the choir than your preacher. Chris Uhlik points out that arbitrary precision math packages are readily available. With Chris's help, the Gordian Knot Group has reimplemented its SNT package with the capability of correctly handling banana dose rate profiles, and even smaller exposures.

The bottom line in Figure 1 shows the result. The SNT risk is 0.00000000000000000145. That's four billion times smaller than the LNT mortality. In the last piece, I pointed out that according to LNT, if every human ate a banana a week, bananas would kill 1600 people a year. In the same scenario, SNT kills one person every 2.5 million years.

Now, class, let's get back to basics.

Repeat after me:

It's not dose. It's dose rate profile.

Good.

Repeat after me:

LNT does not say eating a banana is safe or unsafe.

LNT says eating a banana has a 4 in a billion chance of killing you.

Repeat after me:

SNT does not say eating a banana is safe or unsafe.

SNT says eating a banana has a 1 in a billion-billion chance of killing you.

Whether those risks are safe or unsafe is up to you.

Class dismissed.