Figure 1. St. George ambient dose rate profile from Dirty Harry.\cite{quinn-1981} Note the log-log scale.

Ken Kaminski has raised the issue of the health hazard from the above ground bomb tests at the Nevada Test Site in the 1950’s. Let’s see what we can learn from those “experiments”.

Washington county in southwest corner of Utah is 140 miles due east (downwind) of the Nevada Test Site, in the middle of the hardest hit area. The county capitol is St. George. The largest fallout at St. George was from ``event Harry” (later ``dirty Harry”) in May, 1953. The estimated effective dose to the residents was 25-29 mSv. \cite{brooks-2020}[Table 1]

The area was pretty well instrumented.` For once we have some dose rate profiles. Figure 1 shows the dose rate measurements at St. George.\cite{quinn-1981} The peak ambient dose was 3.5mGy/h (350 mR/h). But the initial fall off was very rapid. The first day (after arrival) the ambient dose was 10.3 mGy. The second day’s dose was 1.2 mGy. By day 8, the daily dose was down to 0.165 mGy, which is a dose rate that the Kerala study showed resulted in no detectable harm, even if incurred for a decade.\cite{nair-2009}

Figure 2 shows my reconstruction of this dose rate profile. Bomb fallout analyses generally assume a power law profile, with an hourly exponent of around -1.2, which Quinn found was the best fit to the St.George measurements. This results in an extremely L-shaped curve, very rapid falloff in the first few days, followed by an extremely slow decline.

Figure 2. GKN Version of the St. George ambient dose rate profile from Dirty Harry.

This kluge seems to work surprisingly well, at least for the first few weeks.\cite{kock-2023}[Figure 1] What’s happening is, as the very short-lived isotopes decay, the longer lived take their place. In the longer run, when we are dependent on the decay of just Cs-137, the fat-tailed power law assumption is unrealistically conservative. But in these pre-LNT days, nobody worried about dose rates that were less than 20% of the US NCRP tolerance dose rate (1 mSv/d), and less than 10% of the international ICRP number (2 mSv/d). SNT agrees with this lack of concern. The SNT lost life expectancy associated with this profile is 3 seconds.

I need to add an important caveat here. Figure 2 does not include the inhaled dose. During the actual plume passage, the outdoors, unmasked inhaled dose will be something like 50 times the external photon dose. At the same time, the figure assumes the person is outdoors 24/7 for the entire period. Based on both Chernobyl and Fukushima, a reasonable location factor, the ratio of actual absorbed dose to ambient, would be 0.20. The net effect would be to increase the peak dose by a factor of 10. SNT’s 3 seconds would become 8 minutes. In a perfect world, the downwinders would have been issued N95 masks, and advised to use them during the plume passage.

In 1950, the exposure guide was 39 mSv per test series with evacuation ``to be considered” at 250 mSv. For Dirty Harry and the other tests, there was no evacuation, and life went on pretty much undisturbed. Dr. Tony Brooks, who grew up outside St. George, recalls as a boy observing the flash and then counting the seconds to the rumble to calculate the distance to the test.

A number of studies were undertaken of cancer incidence in this population. There was no statistical evidence of any increase after the tests. Here’s Brooks

An earlier thyroid cohort study from 1965 to 1970 by the Bureau of Radiological Health of the U.S. Public Health Service (Weiss et al. 1976) and (Rallison et al. 1974, 1975), compared children in Washington County, UT and Lincoln County, NV (also exposed to NTS fallout) to school age children in Graham, County, AZ (unexposed to NTS fallout) and found no evidence of excess thyroid disease in children in Utah and Nevada when compared to children in Arizona.

And here’s Dr. Ray Lloyd of the University of Utah talking about his work on leukemia.\cite{brooks-2020}[p 6] Leukemia is among the most radiosensitive cancers.

After almost 3 years of intensive study, we concluded to our astonishment that the official AEC/DOE exposure estimates were not seriously in error, and the total exposure at St. George was only of the order of 4 R [40 mSv]. ... When I initiated this analysis, I expected that I would be able to identify an unmistakable excess of leukemia in the population. My anticipation was that I could use this value with the collective dose to estimate a leukemia risk coefficient for low dose radiation exposures, but I was surprised that a clear excess did not emerge from the data.

The population of Washington county experienced about the same or worse exposure as portions of the population at Fukushima if there had been no evacuation. There was no disruption, no economic cost, no evacuation induced deaths and no observable increase in cancer.\cite{brooks-2020} In fact these people have some of the lowest cancer rates in the country, Figure 3. Many of the residents are Mormon who neither smoke nor drink. All the residents benefit from a healthy rural life style.

Figure 3. U.S. Cancer Incidence by State. Utah is the lowest. Washington County, in the hardest hit area, is one of the five lowest in Utah.

You think this story is to too good to be true? You’re right. In the late 1970’s, 25 years after Dirty Harry, a series of lurid books were published making all sorts of unsupported claims about the fallout. Now people became worried. Ambulance chasers arrived promising large amounts of compensation.

Anecdotes proliferated. In 1979, Gloria Gregerson recalled that when she was 12 years old ``the fallout was so thick, it was like snow, [We] liked to play under the trees and shake this fallout onto our heads and our bodies ... then eat the fallout on my hands”\cite{miles-2008}[p 20] In the contemporary accounts, there is no mention of any such fallout, and others could not recall any such snow. But Gloria’s story was widely circulated as fact. Every cancer in the area was blamed on the testing.

Dirty Harry even killed John Wayne, a four pack a day smoker, because Wayne shot the forgettable movie Conqueror in the area. The cast of Conqueror arrived in St. George in June of 1954, over one year after shot Harry was detonated. Testing did not resume until February, 1955, six months after the cast had left. But the headline was irresistible.

Quickly all these stories became fact. People in the area became convinced they had been lied to. All the government funded studies were cover ups. It was taken for granted that just about any illness was caused by the testing. Curiously, there were no such stories and no such concerns prior to 1977.

Politicians always ready to buy votes with other people’s money, responded in 1990 by passing the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act(RECA) by which anyone living is a wide swath of Nevada, Utah and Arizona at the time of the testing who gets a range of cancers is awarded $50,000. No questions asked. The push to pass RECA was led by Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican. So far the program has paid out over 2.3 billion dollars. Each of these recipients surely believes her cancer was caused by the testing. Anyone can point to this program as a clear admission by the government that the downwinder dose rate profiles are deadly.

RECA has recent re-emerged. Senator Hawley of Missouri, another Republican, is attempting to apply it to the “victims” of the Coldwater Creek contamination, which we have already discussed. If the government led by supposedly pro-nuclear politicians is telling people that low dose rate radiation has caused billions of dollars worth of cancer, you have to believe it.