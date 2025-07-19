Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
13h

Jack - I hope your friend realizes that LNT costs aren’t limited to nuclear power plant construction.

The LNT/ALARA regulatory construct is a major cost driver in DOE Environmental Management (EM) clean up projects like the $3 B/yr multi decade effort at Hanford.

LNT/ALARA influenced the 15 mrem/yr for 10,000 yrs standard that drove the Yucca Mountain research project. That effort cost >$10 B just to get the “science” for the facility license application.

As I see it, the model specifics are less important that the fact that it has been used to hyperinflate radiation fears while supersizing the cost of dealing with radiation and radioactive materials.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
Richard Nielsen's avatar
Richard Nielsen
1d

I am confused, there is no way on earth that it costs 795 dollars a kilowatt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jack Devanney and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture