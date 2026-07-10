Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Carl Zagat's avatar
Carl Zagat
4d

This was a beautiful assessment of how vile the policies have been concocted, deployed and arbitrarily enforced - thank you for your continued clear eyed vigilance

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