Figure 1. Top Row: optimal grids for $0/ton Social Cost of CO2. Middle Row: optimal grids for $200/ton SCC. Bottom Row: optimal grids for $800/ton SCC. In these runs, coal was priced at $80/ton and gas at $8 per thousand cubic feet. Everything is in 2020 dollars.The abbreviations are: CCGT, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine; OCGT, Open Cycle Gas Turbine; LiChrg, Battery charging capacity; LiDsch, Battery discharging capacity; H2Chrg, Hydrogen production capacity; HiDsch, Hydrogen fired generating capacity. The MWh’s of storage capacity is not shown on this figure.}

Like most preachers, I spend most of my time trying to figure out different ways of saying the same thing. This is another look at the results of the Gordian Knot Group’s study of the German grid.

To remind everybody, the GKG Grid Model spits out the optimal grid for a given set of input requirements and costs where optimal is defined as the grid that minimizes the sum of the grid cost and CO2 emissions with the latter weighted by a user supplied Social Cost of CO2 (SCC). The input includes an hourly load curve and hourly wind and solar capacity factors over a multi-year period (in this case 8 years). The requirement is that the model supply the load in every hour of the run. The program is normally run as a greenfield model. There is no pre-existing grid. It is a perfect foresight model. The model knows exactly what the demand and weather will be and can arrange for just the right amount of storage to handle that pattern.

The program is a copper plate model. There are no transmission costs. This limitation is heavily biased in favor of wind/solar. There is no requirement for grid inertia nor reactive power This is also strongly biased in favor of wind/solar.

We have exercised the model on Germany over the period from the beginning of 1993 to end of 2000. All the cost estimates are in 2020 dollars, basically pre-Covid. Inflate the cost numbers by about 25% to get to early 2026 dollars. We purposely set the renewable costs on the optimistic side, especially for hydrogen production. Basically, we accepted manufacturer claims for stuff that has never been built at scale. On the other hand, Germany is a horrible place for renewables. For markets with more sun and more reliable wind, wind/solar will do better.

The issue is how to present the results. I’ve already shown you some individual bar charts for particular combinations of nuclear cost and Social Cost of Carbon. I’ve also shown you Germany’s trade-off map, Figure 2, the efficient (aka non-stupid) combinations of grid cost and CO2 emissions for a range of nuclear costs. But neither gets to the heart of the beast. One shows an individual tree; the other shows the overall forest but you don’t see the trees.

Figure 2. Germany’s trade-off map. The solid lines are the trade-off curves for each of the nuke costs. All the tradeoff curves turn vertical around 5 gCO2/kWh. There is no way of going any lower. The dashed lines are constant SCC curves. If your SCC is $200/ton CO2, you want to be on the green dashed curve at whatever the cost of nuclear is.

I inherited a very large, very high resolution monitor. This makes me a very dangerous person. I can concoct ridiculously complex graphics and legibly display them. In my humble opinion, these montages are marvelous. Figure 1 is an example. I have no idea who if anybody will be able to view this masterpiece. There’s a PDF of this piece here. Some PDF viewers allow you to zoom in and move around the graphic. Let’s hear it for vector graphics.

For those who can legibly view the figure, it is made up of a 3 by 4 array of bar charts. The top row shows the model’s results for a SCC of zero, and four different nuclear overnight CAPEX: $2000/kW, $4000/kW, $8000, and $16000/kW. The middle row shows the optimal grids for a $200/ton SCC and the same four nuclear CAPEX’s. The bottom row shows the same four nuke cost grids but for a Social Cost of Carbon of $800/ton CO2. The leftmost column is the nuke should-cost column; the rightmost is the nuke does-cost column.

The blue bars show the nameplate capacity of each technology that the program chose to install. The dark portion of the bar is the amount of that capacity that the program actually used. The rest was either unavailable or curtailed either because to use it would be more expensive than other sources, or it was unneeded. The resulting Capacity Factors are shown above the blue bars. The red bars (read right) show the tons of CO2 emissions from each technology, both fixed (aka embedded) and variable. The horizontal dashed lines are the average and peak hourly load.

Some people will call the top row pretty boring. They are wrong. At zero CO2 cost, if nuke is at its should-cost, the model gets almost all its electricity from nuclear; but it uses that nuclear at a very high capacity factor of 0.85. Since the assumed nuclear availability is 0.90, nuclear is doing almost no load-following. To allow that to happen, the program installs quite a bit of gas, but uses that gas at very low capacity factors. The result is 5 cent/kWh electricity and a quite low CO2 intensity of 50 gCO2/kWh. At zero SCC, the program never uses any wind or solar in Germany, despite all the model’s biases.

At zero CO2 cost and $4000/kW nuke, the program switches to coal, supported by almost the same amount of gas peaking. For the assumed coal cost of $80/ton, the switch over takes place at a nuclear cost of about 3000 2020 $/kW. Coal and nuclear are direct competitors, so there is essentially no overlap. The result is 6 cent/kWh electricity and a 730 g/kWh CO2 intensity. Germany may not be willing to accept that CO2 intensity; but the developing world will, in order to avoid impoverishing its people. Nuclear must be cheaper than $3000/kW (2020 USD) to avoid killing people by making them poorer than they should be.

All the grids in the nuke should-cost column are quite similar. The $200/ton and $800/ton SCC grids are almost identical. The higher SCC grid does invest in a bit more nuclear and that nuclear does a bit more load-following. In both cases, the grid cost is less than 6 cent/kWh, and the CO2 intensity is less than 15 g/kWh. In all three cases, since all the capacity is dispatchable, the total installed capacity is equal to the peak load adjusted by the availabilities. But as a nice bonus, we almost always have over 20 GW of unused capacity to handle unplanned outages. And plenty of inertia and reactive power comes for free.

At $4000/kW nuclear, the $200 and $800 SCC grids are still quite similar. Neither grid uses any wind or solar, despite the model being biased toward wind/solar. Both rely mostly on nuclear with a bit of gas peaking. The result is impressively low CO2, but pricy 7 and 8 cent electricity. In all six of the frames on the left side of Figure 1, the amount of nuclear electricity actually generated is almost exactly the same. This is because the marginal capacity factor of the nuclear decreases as SCC increases, and the extra cost of $4000/kW nuclear induces the model to use less nuclear more intensively.

Even at $8000/kW, both the $200 and $800 SCC grids rely mostly on nuclear, Both SCC’s use a bit of wind or solar; but the $800 SCC grid installs quite a bit more dispatchable nuclear and a lot less wind/solar and a lot less gas. High SCC favors nuclear over wind/solar due to its dispatchability. But both grids end up producing horribly expensive electricity but low to very low CO2. Since both nuclear and wind/solar are high CAPEX low marginal cost sources, the model almost never uses both a significant amount of wind/solar and a significant amount of nuclear together. The $8000/kW, $200/ton CO2 grid is a rare exception.

At $16,000, both the $200 and $800 grids finally give up on nuclear, although at $800/ton SCC, the model stubbornly hangs on to a tiny bit. Instead they opt to install massive amounts of wind and solar and quite a bit of gas. The blue bars don’t really do justice to what’s happening. A GW of wind or solar uses roughly ten times as much material resources as nuclear, and 50 or more times as much land. We are looking at the industrialization of large rural areas. In Germany’s case, the bottom right hand corner is almost certainly politically infeasible.

Thanks to giving up on prohibitively expensive nuclear, the grid cost of the $16,000/kW, $200/ton SCC is less than the grid cost of the $8000/kW, $200/ton grid; but this forces more gas and the CO2 intensity is much higher. This reflects the humped shape of the dashed SCC contours in Figure 2. Despite installing close to twice as much wind/solar capacity as the peak hourly demand, roughly half Germany’s electricity is still generated by “back-up” gas.

The $800 SCC nuke does-cost grid uses its gas much more sparingly; but to do that it must install 311 GW of wind/solar. That’s three times the peak hourly demand and 5 times the average demand. It also spends a lot of money on hydrogen production and storage. But despite investing in storing about 3 days average demand with a max discharge rate of about half the average load, 22% of the wind power actually available has to be curtailed (thrown away).

The result is a pretty low CO2 intensity, but an impoverishing 15 cent grid cost. And that number is a lower bound to the actual cost of this grid due to all the model’s biases. At this point, a substantial portion of the CO2 emissions are from wind and solar’s embedded CO2 which rises per kWh as wind/solar CF is forced down by curtailment. And the model still has to install 49 GW’s of gas which is 80% of average demand, but uses that gas at extremely low capacity factors. The only reason the model gets away with this amount of dispatchable backup is its ability to perfectly forecast the demand and weather.

The GKG model never uses a significant amount of batteries, unless every technology except wind, solar, and batteries is outlawed. Even then it opts for ridiculous amounts of wind/solar capacity to keep the battery requirement to a few hour of average demand.

Step back and compare the nuclear should-cost column on the left with the does-cost column on the right. There in lies the man-made tragedy of our time. The other thing to be petrified of is that the nuclear industry sells almost as much capacity at $8000/kW as it does at $2000/kW, if the SCC is high. Do we expect these people to voluntarily cut their revenue by close to a factor of four for roughly the same amount of product? This tragedy is not going away unless we dramatically change the way we regulate nuclear power. We must pass the Nuclear Reorganization Act.