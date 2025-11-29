Figure 1. Extreme poverty hits women hardest.

Sometimes we need to remind ourselves what we are about. The Gordian Knot Group’s twin goal is eliminating energy poverty and ameliorating global warming. Our emphasis has been on poverty, in part because there’s not much point in impoverishing people to save them. The World Bank has some very bad news for the GKG. After a massive drop from 2.3 billion to less than 1 billion between 2000 and 2020, extreme poverty (income less than 3 international dollars per day) has stagnated. The Bank now expects extreme poverty to start rising, Figure 2.

Figure 2. Extreme poverty by region. Thanks to Our World in Data.

At the same time, CO2 emissions continue to grow, Figure 3. These numbers make a mockery of Net Zero for the foreseeable future.

In 2024, we saw the biggest jump in atmospheric CO2 we’ve ever directly measured, Figure 4. In the last ten years, atmospheric CO2 has grown significantly faster than any previous decade in human history.

Figure 4. Growth in atmospheric CO2 1960 to 2025. The peaks tend to correlate with El Nino events.

This increase has occurred despite a multi-trillion dollar per year diversion of resources to wind and solar. We are now investing nearly twice as much in renewables as we are in fossil energy, Figure 5. We’ve been diverting more resources to renewables than fossil for more than ten years. In return, we get about 3.5% of our primary energy unreliably from wind/solar, and little reduction in atmospheric CO2,

Figure 5. Investment in Fossil v Renewables

What do we need to see to convince us that this is not working? The current plan is solving neither energy poverty nor global warming. In fact, we are impoverishing the poor with no substantial effect on green house gases. This a a profound failure, for which we have only ourselves to blame.

The reason for this tragedy is two fold:

1) We made a gargantuan bet on two sources of power, both of which have dismal energy densities, in the case of wind, 500,000 times smaller than fossil, and neither of which is dispatchable. Minuscule energy densities translates to high resource cost. Intermittency multiplies those costs to the point, that, if you want truly reliable electricity, you must “back up” renewables with dispatchable capacity nearly equal to your peak load.

2. We effectively rejected the providential gift of a dispatchable energy source that has an energy density 100,000 times that of fossil. The combination of an insane energy density and dispatchability means nuclear can be (and was) dirt cheap, 3 cents/kWh cheap. We did this because we refused to acknowledge that Nature has also blessed us with a DNA repair system that protects us from the unique hazard associated with this source. The nuclear complex has enthusiastically fostered this rejection for the last 50 years. This is the result of a strange combination of good intentions followed by protective avarice.

It is very hard to feel sorry for a species endowed with the best brain Nature could come up with in four billion years who spurns this twin blessing. If I were running this show, I’d write these ingrates off.

But there is a way out. The decrease in extreme poverty in the first score years of this century was concentrated in Asia, led by rapid economic growth in China, India, and Indonesia. Just about all the people in this region are now above the extreme poverty line.

Most of the remaining extremely impoverished humans are in sub-Saharan Africa, Figure 6. These countries have seen little economic growth. As a result the fraction of the population living in extreme poverty is 70% or more. These countries are so poor that the mean income is below $3/day. If everybody had the same income, they would all be below the line.

Paradoxically, these people may be our last hope. They have one major advantage over most of the rest of the planet. They have no existing nuclear regulatory apparat. They can start from scratch.

We need a combination of an enlightened despot and some very smart investors. This pair could commission and build a nuclear power plant regulated by Underwriter Certification. The resulting 3 cents/kWh power combined with initially low wages would attract all sorts of industries including AI. Wages would not remain low for long. The rest of humanity would take note, and just possibly come to its senses.

It will take a country that is willing to exercise her sovereignty and her rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. She must be willing to throw off the yoke of nuclear colonialism imposed by the IAEA and the rest of the nuclear establishment. If she is a country whose mean income is less than 3 dollars per day, she has nothing to lose but the chains of extreme poverty.