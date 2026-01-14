The GKG Twin Blessing course comprises 8 lectures, although the last is optional, and the first may not be needed for some audiences. It could be given in a single day seminar, or, in an academic environment, in 7 or 8 separate lectures.

0. The Gordian Knot

This brief presentation of the closely coupled problems of energy poverty and global warming is aimed at motivating the rest of the lectures. It’s only 15 non-technical slides. It could be combined with the second lecture, with a quick break.

1. Biology of Radiation Damage and Repair

This presentation is a zero background required introduction to DNA damage and repair. It starts with the definition of an isotope. We learn that there are three very different forms of radiation that we must be concerned with. We learn how radiation damages our DNA, and how and why our bodies are able to repair that damage, even when the dose rates are hundreds of times above average background. We learn that, as far as cancer is concerned, the key problem is closely spaced, double strand breaks, dubbed Double Double Strand Breaks, which can be misrepaired be rejoining the wrong ends. This can create a viable mutation, which can lead to cancer.

Repair takes time. Therefore, what’s important is the damage rate relative to the repair rate. If the repair system can keep up with the damage, the inventory of currently unrepaired double strand breaks stays low; and we can’t reliably detect any increase in cancer. But, if the repair systems fall behind, that inventory grows rapidly, and the chance of a Double Double Strand Break and cancer shoots up.

This means that in order to estimate the cancer risk associated with an exposure we must know the subject’s dose rate through time, his dose rate profile. This leads to the mantra. It’s not total dose. It’s not average dose rate. It’s the entire dose rate profile.

26 slides.

2. Radiation Exposure Data

In this lecture, we look at actual radiation exposure data, both to check the biology and to try and quantify the risks. The problem is that our DNA repair system is so effective we must concoct or find situations where animals or humans have been exposed to very harmful dose rate profiles to reliably identify the effects of radiation. Unfortunately, we have a fairly large sample of such exposures.

Most background dose rate studies don’t qualify; but the 20 year, 3 million person year Karunagappally study does give us a weak lower bound on radiation harm. The lecture then goes through the radium dial painters, the Radithor drinkers, the multi-hundred million dollar RERF Life Span Study of the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Neel Study of 70,000 bomb survivor pregnancies, the Manhattan project plutonium studies, the AEC beagle studies, the bomb test downwinders, and the Taipei apartment exposures. The last third of the lecture is devoted to the four largest nuclear plant releases: TMI, Windscale, Fukushima, and Chernobyl, ending with the Green Table.

45 slides. May want to split into two sessions, taking a break before the NPP releases (slide 28).

3. Fission: a Providential Gift

This lecture begins with the fact that in the mid/late 1960’s the US was building nuclear plant’s at an overnight cost of less than $1000/kW in today’s money. These plant could produce electricity at about 3 cents/kWh in 2024 USD. Most are still operating and many have been licensed into the 2050’s. They have harmed precisely no one via radiation in over 60 years of operation.

This lecture explores why nuclear can be and was so cheap by comparing a nuclear plant’s requirements with a coal plant’s. We find out that it all goes back to nuclear’s remarkable energy density, 100,000 times more dense than coal.

Humanity has been twice blest: We have been given the providential gift of fission electricity; and we have been given a repair system for handling the unique hazard associated with that gift. But humanity has rejected that dual blessing. As a result nuclear power in the West now costs 5 to 15 times more than it should cost. The question is why?

14 slides

4. A Twin Blessing Rejected by Two Lies

This lesson explains why and how we went from nearly should-cost nuclear to a prohibitively expensive rip off of ratepayer and taxpayer. The problem was fear of the bomb, and the willingness of the establishment to lie about radiation in an attempt to end bomb testing. Both anti-bomb people and people who felt that Mutually Assured Destruction was required to prevent the bomb from being dropped decided to break all the rules of scientific integrity to achieve their goal.

A big problem for both schools was the dose rates associated with fall out were tiny. With a few sensational exceptions, they were far below average background. In order to claim these dose rates were harmful, they had to deny our ability to repair DNA damage. LNT is the model that implements this lie. Both schools accepted LNT which contradicted the tolerance dose rate that radiologists had adopted on the basis of the evidence they had from human exposures. A corollary to this switch is that if you combine LNT with a long string of worst case assumptions, a large release from a nuclear power plant could kill tens of thousands of people. A big release became intolerable.

The proponents of nuclear power then had to claim they could prevent such a release. To do this they set up a regulator whose over-riding priority was just that. This regulator was given dictatorial powers. Not only is he free to write any rule he thought was needed he can change those rules as he sees fit. The regulator is prosecutor, judge, jury, and executioner.

The regulator’s incentives are clear. He gets no credit for a cheap, reliable, dispatchable, pollution free, very low CO2 power plant; but he owns any problems. He quickly adopted LNT, and then ALARA. Nuclear’s cost skyrocketed. The basic problem is an auto-genocidal mismatch between the regulator’s incentives and societal welfare. And it’s the regulator’s incentives that rule.

This deck outlines the sad story, emphasizing the need for a regulatory system that balances nuclear’s benefits and risks in a manner that is consistent with humanity’s overall well being. Such a system must accept both of the twin blessings.

29 slides.

5. The Sigmoid No Threshold Model

This lecture lays out the GKG’s replacement for LNT, the Sigmoid No Threshold (SNT) model. We start by outlining the requirements for a useful, usable radiation harm model. The slides then walk through SNT step by step. The lecture then compares SNT’s predictions with actual data. Finally, we turn to the policy implications of replacing LNT with SNT. We find they would be transformative.

25 slides.

6. Nuclear Reorganization Act

This presentation offers GKG’s solution to the Gordian Knot, implemented in the US by the Nuclear Reorganization Act (NRA). After reiterating the need to balance nuclear’s benefits vs radiation risk, in a manner consistent with human welfare, we are given a brief introduction to the insurance market and Certification Societies. Then the NRA’s division between Type Certification (active Fed role) and individual plant build and operation (reactive Fed role) is outlined. The Nuclear Arbitration Board is a key to making this work. The NAB is a multi-interest tribunal for quickly resolving any disputes involving the NRA.

At slide 12, we turn to the NRA’s handling of a release. The NRA sets some basic cost/benefit rules. A lifetime risk of cancer to the Most Exposed Person of 100 in a million is tolerable. A lifetime risk of cancer to the Most Exposed Person of 1 in a million is Below Regulatory Concern. Use SNT not LNT to estimate cancer risk from any exposure. ALARA is defunct.

NRA requires buffer zones around each plant. This combined with SNT means evacuation is almost never the right move.

At slide 17, we get into the NRA’s Radiation Exposure Compensation Plan. Strong emphasis on the need to avoid the American tort system. Slides 22 to 24 describe the method for setting the liability cap, and the probability of that cap being exceeded. This is followed by a brief discussion of lost earnings compensation, food contamination limits, plant boundary triggers, controlling management incentives, and acts of war.

The final portion of the deck discusses the feasibility of UCert. The NRA compensation at Fukushima and Chernobyl is estimated and then compared with the size of the insurance market and underwriter estimates of the coverage available.

35 slides.

7. The Nuclear Waste Problem

This lecture returns to an important Lecture 1 observation that there are three very different forms of radiation with which we must be concerned. Only photons are deeply penetrating. For alpha particles or electrons to harm us, their emitters must be inhaled or ingested. Fresh spent fuel is super deadly. Hug it for a few minutes, and you will receive a fatal dose of photon energy. But the photon emitters decay far more rapidly than the alpha and electron emitters. In 600 years, the photon emitters are for practical purposes gone. The lecture studies the implications of this fact for spent nuclear fuel storage.

The lecture also makes the point that, if nuclear power is truly successful, the planet will run out of cheap U-235 pretty quickly. Therefore, we must have breeders. Aged spent fuel is an excellent breeder fuel.

So the plan should be:

4 to 6 years in spent fuel pool, no dense packing, dry cask storage until the photon emitters have largely decayed away, extract the fertile material and other valuable isotopes, vitrify what’s left into water insoluble, iron-phosphate marbles, use the marbles as the aggregate in a cemetitious grout, Class C landfill that grout. Abjure Deep Geologic Disposal.

This deck could be made self-standing by adding a couple of Lecture 1 slides.

19 slides.

Availability

The eight slide decks can be downloaded for free from the GKG website, under the Creative Commons Attribution/ShareAlike 4.0 Public License. The Gordian Knot Group cannot and does not guarantee that all the images are in the public domain. The decks are PDF’s. Most of the slides are accompanied by verbose speaker’s notes. The notes are really GKG suggestions about what to talk about. Each speaker will want to prepare his/her own notes.

The source for the slides is in Latex. Some people have reported reasonably good success in converting the PDF’s to Power Point with Adobe Acrobat. If you want the Latex source, send a request to jack@gordianknotgroup.org. The GKG may also respond to requests for individual images, individualized decks, etc; but no promises.

The decks at the GKG website will be updated/corrected as time goes by. It’s usually a good idea to work from the most recent version.