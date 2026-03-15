Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Robert Chaplin's avatar
Ken Robert Chaplin
14h

An example of self-reinforcing positive feedback. In an ultrasonic test (UT) of a Belgium reactor in 2012 an inspector noticed a very small signal that was acceptable. The gain was increased and the signal was interpreted as a flaw, but more signals were seen. Then the gain was increased and more "flaws" were found. Inspections were widened and many more "flaws" were found. Two reactors were shut down for a total of about 20 months for "flaws" that were later to be found were there from manufacturing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
Ken Robert Chaplin's avatar
Ken Robert Chaplin
14h

I worked in software and was involved with Software QA. We considered that SQA increased costs by a factor of ten. That means 90% of the costs were SQA and 10% were the software. It is not clear if the final product was improved. An example is we tried to replace the relay based shutdown systems with a software based one. The reactors stayed shutdown for many months while the regulator tried to step through a SQA process of their choosing. Of course the original software had been SQA'ed, but not in the way the regulator eventually chose.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Devanney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture