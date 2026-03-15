Nick Touran is our best nuclear historian. Nick recently unearthed two 1974 Power Engineering articles at the Library of Congress. He has digitized them, and I have posted them on the GKG web site. They make fascinating reading. Both are attempts by Power Engineering Senior Editor Olds to explain the skyrocketing costs of nuclear between 1965 and 1974. In this post, we will focus on Olds discussion of the AEC’s imposition of formal QA on the plants in The AEC Bears Down on Quality Assurance.

The first big moment occurred in 1967 in which pivotal year the AEC Regulatory Division issued 70 General Design Criteria which became Appendix A of 10CFR50. The AEC regulators followed that up in 1970 with 18 more QA criteria which became Appendix B of 10CFR50. Here Olds’ view of these developments.

Criterion 1 of the 70 spells out the excellence of quality the AEC expects to be incorporated in all aspects of nuclear facilities. Then it says that there shall be a QA program to assure that the required level of excellence is attained. The wording is general and the description is brief. This left a lot of room for interpretation, and the AEC repeatedly prodded the utilities for a more intense effort on QA. So the AEC hammered out a definition of QA plus 18 criteria which told what a QA system should do. This was published in 1970 as Appendix B to 10CFR50. It was made mandatory for all nuclear plant owners to implement the full concept. Of course designers, vendors, and constructors are drawn into the system as well. Enforcement rests with the AEC, as does the responsibility for interpreting the 18 QA criteria.\cite{olds-1974qa}[p 41]

Here’s Criterion 1 in its entirety. It’s unspecific apple pie and motherhood.

Criterion 1—Quality standards and records. Structures, systems, and components important to safety shall be designed, fabricated, erected, and tested to quality standards commensurate with the importance of the safety functions to be performed. Where generally recognized codes and standards are used, they shall be identified and evaluated to determine their applicability, adequacy, and sufficiency and shall be supplemented or modified as necessary to assure a quality product in keeping with the required safety function. A quality assurance program shall be established and implemented in order to provide adequate assurance that these structures, systems, and components will satisfactorily perform their safety functions. Appropriate records of the design, fabrication, erection, and testing of structures, systems, and components important to safety shall be maintained by or under the control of the nuclear power unit licensee throughout the life of the unit.

Appendix B is far, far longer and imperative. Almost every paragraph starts with “Measures shall”. Here’s a relatively brief example:

XII. Control of Measuring and Test Equipment

Measures shall be established to assure that tools, gages, instruments, and other measuring and testing devices used in activities affecting quality are properly controlled, calibrated, and adjusted at specified periods to maintain accuracy within necessary limits.

But the Appendix does not say what those measures are, nor what the periods are, nor what the limits are. These are all up to the regulator’s judgement.

Olds then talks about how the requirements ratchet up.

The 18 QA criteria listed in Appendix B of 10CFR50 are preceded by an explanation. The explanation is laced with superlatives, absolutes and broadly inclusive phrases. This is not to criticize the goals of QA for being too demanding in these early years of a complex and dangerous technology. It is simply to point out that this wording makes the QA requirements open-ended on the up-side. Literally there is no upper limit of what can be asked of the utilities, unless, perhaps, it is the outer bounds of intervenor imagination.[ibid. p 43]

This is the system the AEC constantly ratchets, which keeps it in a state of turmoil. For the Commission it is as simple as the stroke of a pen to make substantial changes in engineering, procurement, inspections, or to require backfitting. The utilities find themselves obliged to install, or incorporate into procedures, every postulated conservatism that come along.[ibid. p 44]

Olds points out that formal QA is self-reinforcing. There is a strong positive feedback. Every time the QA gets more stringent, more tests, more inspections, more non-conformances are reported. This is taken as a sign that quality is deteriorating and we need still more intrusive inspections and tests. He uses electric switch failures as an example. Reports of switch failures rose from 5 in 1966-1967 to 154 in 1972-1973.

In many speeches, Commissioners have complained bitterly about the poor QA programs of the utilities. The tone is the same: tabulations of raw, unqualified numbers show increases; ergo, QA is bad.[ibid. p 45]

So the requirements are further tightened. Often the less people touching something the better.

Finally Olds points out that the AEC enforces no QA program on itself. As far as I know, Appendices A and B were never subjected to any formal outside review nor Congressional approval.

Some of the problems and confusion surrounding nuclear plants might be avoided if the AEC applied the QA principles from Appendix B to its own internal processes with as much zeal as it uses on the utilities.[ibid, p 47]

Quality enforcement is a good thing. That’s a tautology. But you need to do it sensibly and smartly. Here’s what I learned about quality enforcement in building 8 very larger tankers in Korea. Under the Classification system, we had three levels of quality enforcement:

1) The yard’s QC people. They enforced the yard’s standards because the yard could not afford a screw up messing with their very tight production schedules. But in the gray areas, they interpreted the yard’s standard as leniently as they could.

2) The Classification Society inspectors. They witnessed and signed off on every test. They enforced the Class standards stringently. If they didn’t, they would get fired. But in some of the gray areas they sided with the yard, which was paying their fees. They had to find a balance.

3) The Owner’s inspectors. Our guys enforced the Spec as stringently as they could; but, if they tried to go too far, the yard would threaten to take us to arbitration.

The system worked. The result was a good ship at a good price, delivered on time.

The cost of a nuclear screw up can be extremely expensive, billions of dollars expensive due to the difficulty of repair. The plant owners and their insurers know that. If the Classification Society system were applied to nuclear plant as the Nuclear Reorganization Act proposes, we’d see the same three quality enforcement levels crawling all over the work. And given competition among vendors, Certification Societies, and insurers, we see the same result. Under the NRC paperwork dominated formal Quality Assurance system, we get ridiculous situations such as the Vogtle sub-module mess, where neither Westinghouse, the NRC, or Southern had any inspectors at Shaw’s Lake Charles plant. They did not have to because Shaw had not one but three of the very expensive N-stamps and Shaw’s paperwork was clean. Everybody had become so tied up in the paperwork, they forgot what real quality enforcement is. Quality assurance got in the way of quality enforcement.