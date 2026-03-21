Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Jess H. Brewer's avatar
Jess H. Brewer
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In the summer of 1967 I worked on dispersal of "air pollution" plumes and got curious about the concentrations measured in "dosages", so I looked at the original papers -- they were all Declassified but it was pretty clear who wanted to know how well "pollution" plumes could be predicted, and why. The good news is, we found that the answer to the real question was, "BAD IDEA!" -- you can't predict worth a damn.

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