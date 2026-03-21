Figure 1. Barakah plant in the UAE

The Iran War raises the real possibility that the Iranians either through desperation or lack of central control go after the Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE.

It is essential that somebody has a good plume model and a good radiation harm model ready to go or the panicked response will multiply the actual harm many times.

But it is better not to do the plume modeling at all than to do it poorly, using either a bad plume model (MACCS2) or a harm model that is biological nonsense (LNT). To do it with either MACCS2 or LNT would make the response even worse.

I don’t know of any organization that has that combination ready to go. That’s a criminal failing of our current system.