Figure 1. Fuget-about-it.

I live on Maui on a part of the island that has just the right combination of sun and rain. The brilliantly green property is beautifully planted with fruit trees and palms. It’s a glorious morning. I’m sitting on my porch, sipping my coffee, looking at the ocean in the distance. Light tradewind and a few early day cumulus. I should be marveling at Creation, and thanking Whoever-is-in-Charge for this moment. Instead I’m in a multi-day funk. What you ask could cause such boorish, ungrateful behavior?

Some background. Currently, by far the best Free World reactor is the Korean APR1400. The Korean’s can build an APR1400 for less than $3000/kW in Korea and have built four in the UAE for around $4500/kW. The APR1400 was our best, maybe only, hope for leading Western nuclear out of a prohibitively expensive regulatory morass.

The APR1400 is based on the Combustion Engineering (CE) System 80+ design, the best of the American PWR’s. In 1997, Kepco licensed that design. The Koreans demanded and got a Total Technology Transfer Agreement. No strings attached. They could use the IP anyway they wanted. CE’s back was against the wall. The tort lawyers had embroiled CE in an asbestos suit and they were going bankrupt. The cash from the Koreans kept CE alive for another couple of years. In 2000, Westinghouse acquired CE and became the licensor.

Westinghouse’s offering is the AP1000. The AP1000 is a cramped, nearly unmaintainable reactor which will cost you somewhere around $15,000/kW. Westinghouse knows it can’t compete with the APR1400. So Westinghouse has colluded with the DOE to prevent the Koreans from exporting the APR1400 from Korea. Westinghouse may have lousy engineers but they’ve got great lawyers.

Westinghouse could not argue that the Koreans were using any IP they weren’t entitled to. KEPCO had bought the unfettered right to use the System 80+ IP 30 years ago and then improved it. Plus any patents have long since run out. So Westinghouse and the DOE used Part 810 of the Atomic Energy Act.

The claim is System 80+ IP is American nuclear technology. No American can export any US nuclear technology without complying with the Atomic Energy Act, Part 810. The goal was to control export by Americans from the USA of information that only the US had. An American cannot even send any non-public information about your design to a potential foreign customer (or vendor) without complying with Part 810. For countries that have signed 123 Agreements with the US, which Korea has, Part 810 only requires that the Department of Energy be fully informed of the exchange of information.

In 2021?, Kepco was negotiating with Poland to provide the Poles with an APR1400. The Koreans made the big mistake of deciding that a portion of an American law aimed at Americans applied to them. Kepco attempted to comply with Part 810 by sending the DOE a letter telling them they were exchanging 810 information with the Poles, who had also signed a 123 Agreement. The DOE rejected the letter on the grounds that Kepco was not the owner of the American technology. The DOE claimed such a letter had to be signed by “American persons”. The DOE was in effect saying the Atomic Energy Act applied only to Americans. Therefore, only Americans could comply with it. Unsurprisingly, Westinghouse declined to send the Part 810 letter to DOE on behalf of Kepco.

In Oct 2022, Westinghouse filed a suit in the DC court claiming Kepco was exporting US technology without its permission. The Koreans counter sued claiming US law can only be enforced by the Attorney General, and not by private parties as a means of claiming rights through litigation. In September, 2023, the District Court agreed with the Koreans and threw the Westinghouse case out. Being a dumb engineer, I breathed a sigh of relief.

But the Koreans were not out of the woods. The Kepco argument could be read to say that. while Westinghouse could not keep Kepco from exporting 50 year old technology from Korea to which they had full rights, the US Government could. Negotiations continued. In Jan 2025, Westinghouse and Kepco announced a global settlement and were working together “to dismiss all current legal actions”. Recently the terms of the settlement were leaked. They are appalling.

Reportedly Kepco will pay about 175 million dollars per reactor in “licensing fees” for ancient technology it has already paid for nearly 30 years ago. In addition, Kepco will guarantee Westinghouse 650 million dollars worth of equipment and services contracts per reactor. I can’t imagine what “services” Westinghouse can offer Kepco. Whatever the Koreans get from Westinghouse, they will probably have to scrap. In summary, the cost of each exported APR1400 has increased by about a billion dollars. And Westinghouse has all sort of opportunities to gum things up. The Trump administration must have come down hard on the Koreans to extract this “deal”. And I thought Trump could be a “life time opportunity” to put nuclear on the right path!

The scuttlebutt is that Westinghouse intends to use Korean EPC expertise to try to force the AP1000 down everyone’s throat. If that’s the plan, it’s not going to work. Westinghouse knows as much about the Koreans as they know about producing good nuclear plants.

I spent a large part of four years in Korea. Beneath that polite exterior is a mean, tough streak. The all important rank and file will not go along. Korean bureaucrats never leak. This stuff leaked. Westinghouse’s scheme will go down in flames. But they will take the West’s best hope of moving to cheap nuclear with it.

I have plenty of reason to be an impossible grump. Damn the lawyers. Damn Chris Wright. Damn Trump. Damn Wi’iC for allowing this to happen.