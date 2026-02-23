Gordian Knot News

mjd
13h

From the comment thread here: https://atomicinsights.com/john-holdren-nuclear-energys-importance-as-ultra-low-carbon-power-source-white-house-summit-on-nuclear-energy-whsne/?highlight=Chuck%20Casto

mjd says:

November 19, 2015 at 9:02 AM

Todd in Japan November 18, 2015 at 8:01 PM

“Does anyone know why Holden said this in March 2011?”

Yes, because this man started a panic; once it was “out of the bag”, people felt compelled to “what if” and follow up on his error:

http://blogs.wsj.com/japanrealtime/2012/02/22/u-s-nuke-official-this-is-too-big-for-tepco/

Note his statement: ““I’m ever more convinced that there’s nothing there. … And I just have to stake my career on it.” So did he have to stake his career on this error? Nope, in fact he got a hero award.

He’s the guy who convinced Jaczko the U4 SFP was dry.

A total repeat of the erroneous TMI2 H2 bubble exploding fiasco 30+ years later. Exact same type of error is repeated! Shooting his mouth off when he doesn’t know what he is talking about, but believed because he is an “expert.” Why did this happen?

It happened because there was never any accountability for the error in the TMI2 case, or identification that single error turned the TMI2 Industrial Accident into a press generated, NRC error caused nuclear nightmare Media Fiasco. So history repeats; and with about the same impact on the US nuke industry as the first error.

Jack Devanney says:

November 19, 2015 at 12:04 PM

The statement referred to was made by Chuck Casto, an NRC empoyee

sent over to Japan, not Holdren. Mr. Casto retired a year or two later.

I have talked to Casto and believe it was an honest mistake made under duress.

mjd says:

November 19, 2015 at 1:15 PM

The name was in my reference. Unless there is criminal intent or mental issues (which was not the case here), all mistakes are “honest” mistakes. But that has nothing to do with my stated opinion. His mistake triggered the reaction, by all parties concerned (which was the question I was answering; what triggered Holdren), especially the Japan government, and all the press attention to “what if.” It was the direct source for the Jaczko recommendation for evac of American citizens and all the ensuing panic. An extremely damaging “honest mistake” for nuclear power. And I will repeat, it is the exact same type of mistake that triggered the panic over TMI2 with the H2 bubble could explode and take out the Containment. And we all know how that one turned out. One of the lessons learned from TMI2 was about the damage and panic that can be caused by “honest mistakes” in press releases.

My point was, it is an exact repeat type of a TMI2 – NRC Staff mistake that turned the public opinion about the TMI2 Industrial Accident into a Media Event nuclear nightmare. So why wasn’t the lesson learned? And the same behavior is repeated at Fukushima? That is what should bother you, not any particular individual. But rather an organizational structure that allowed this type of extremely damaging “honest mistake” to make world headlines, again. If you don’t understand how this played out at TMI2, then you don’t understand TMI2. So you won’t get my correlation to the repeat at Fukushima. But the public opinion damage to nuclear power is exactly the same. And much of the post-Fukushima NRC response for the US nuke plants is responding to the public and congressional opinion caused by this “honest mistake.” It will have the same long term impact on US nuke power as the NRC “honest mistakes” at TMI2 had on the nuke power future.

When root causes are not identified, mistakes get repeated.

A.C.
19h

Containment venting systems are needed only in extreme scenarios - core damage has occurred and the various backup cooling systems are all unavailable. In this scenario people will freak out and will be running around like ants. Expecting various operator actions and air supply and valves etc. all to work well in this scenario is rather optimistic to say the least.

This isn't rocket science. Containment vessel is a pressure vessel and it must be kept to below about 2x design pressure to prevent leaking. What I would have done, as a designer, is just have a long thick pipe out to sea connected to the containment with no valves, with the sea end terminating at a depth where hydrostatic pressure is 2x design pressure. Problem solved. And the sea scrubs any activity so there is no land contamination. A gravel filter could be included in the line if activity release to sea is felt unacceptable. Alternatively one could drill a borehole where the borehole provides the hydrostatic backpressure and the borehole water acts as a scrubber before release to the stack. There's many ways this could be done passively in a basically maintenance-free and low-cost design. This is obvious now but it was obvious in 1950 as well. Just like it was obvious that the Fukushima Daiichi site regularly (more than 1 per 100 years) suffers from tsunamis with runup heights above 10 meters. And that putting the backup generators to an active safety plant that really really needs power in the basement with no flood proof doors in such a site is a really really bad idea. All the radiophobia and red tape has, ironically, prevented real safety improvements to be made.

