Figure 1.Boiling Water Reactor RPV (Reactor Pressure Vessel) and PCV (Primary Containment Vessel. The plan was to depressurize the RPV by venting it to the water filled Suppression Chamber (S/C) via the blue line. The water would capture a lot of the radioisotopes. The S/C would then be vented to atmosphere via the red line. The outer vent valve shown just below the stack could be manually opened. The inner valve was fail close, air actuated. It could not be manually opened. It needed high pressure air to be opened and stay open.

The nuclear establishment continually complains about public radiophobia. But I can make a strong argument that these people are more radiophobic than the public. It is certainly true that their radiophobia is far more dangerous and costly. Consider Charles Casto. Casto was the leader of the NRC team in Japan after Fukushima. He has written a book about his experience, called Station Blackout.

Memoirs tend to be self-serving. This book is no exception. On or about March 15, Casto advised NRC Chairman Jaczko that he thought the spent fuel pool in Unit 4 was dry. This prompted Jaczko to recommend the evacuation of all Americans within 50 miles of the plant, and started discussion of evacuating all Americans from Japan. This was widely reported at the time. But in the book, Casto has no memory of telling Jaczko the pool was dry, even though he admits that was his opinion. It must have been some member of his team. He pins the blame on Jaczko for going public with the information.

So we are supposed to believe he thinks a dense-packed spent fuel pool containing ten times as much radiocesium as was released at Chernobyl (his number) is dry; and he does not tell his boss? And if he did, Jaczko is not supposed to go public? I talked to Casto in 2013 or 2014. We discussed the subject. There was no claim that he was not the person who told Jaczko; but he did convince me it was an honest mistake.

The book has other failings. There are long ruminations, interspersed with psycho-babble, on what it takes to be an Extreme Crisis Leader, with the obvious implication he’s a pretty good example, although he’s far too modest to say so. And in fact, he did do some good things. His handling of Kondo was masterful. Around March 20th, when things were starting to settle down, Shunsuke Kondo, the Father of Japanese nuclear power, came up with a scenario of cascading disasters and was preparing to go public with a recommendation to evacuate everybody within 175 kilometers of the plant, possibly including Tokyo. Casto was able to maneuver Kondo into arguing against his own scenario. Overall, except for the spent fuel goof, Casto was a moderating force. When you look at the NRC, God know we could have done a lot worse than Chuck Casto.

Casto’s book is revealing in a way, he probably did not intend. It makes clear how nuclear industry radiophobia was instrumental in causing the release and then exacerbating it. One reason the plant was unable to vent in time to prevent the hydrogen explosions was the design of the vent valves, Figure 1. There were two valves in series. One of the valves was air operated, fail closed. This means to open the valve, you must have air pressure at the valve actuator, and maintain that pressure or the valve will close. But in a Station Black Out (SBO), you are unlikely to have air pressure. Worse, unlike the motor driven valves, the valve was designed so it could not be opened manually, There was no handwheel. There was not even, a stem stub that you could get a wrench on.

The valve was clearly designed to ensure there was no “inadvertent” venting. To prevent an occasional tiny release, the designers chose or were required to significantly increase the probability of not being able to vent in order to prevent a very large release. Not being able to distinguish between the impact of a tiny release and a very large release is the definition of radiophobia.

At Unit 1, they finally got permission to vent at 0900 on the 12th. But they could not open the air actuated valve. They called the the manufacturer and asked if there was a tool to open the valve. The answer was no. They finally located a portable compressor; but by the time they got it connected and the valve opened, it was 1430. Too late; by that time enough hydrogen had leaked into the reactor building that at 1536 Unit 1 exploded.

This delay was coupled with an industry generated, radiophobic operating policy. After Chernobyl, the Japanese nuclear industry decided to go to what they called Late Venting. No venting was to occur until everybody within a 1.5 kilometer radius had been evacuated. Casto claims this was based on the thyroid cancer in the kids near Chernobyl. This makes no sense. That cancer was caused by ingesting I-131 contaminated milk, not from the plume.

In any event, by 0020 on the 12th, after the 1.5 km radius had been evacuated the site manager, Maseo Yoshida asked Tepco-Tokyo for permission to vent Unit 1. Tepco forwarded the request to Prime Minister Naoto Kan. Kan said not until a 3 km radius around the plant has been fully evacuated. Evacuation of the expanded area was not confirmed complete until around 9:00 AM.

The combination of that delay and then the delay in getting the vent valves opened was likely crucial. The first explosion not only released a large amount of radioactive material, but also knocked out the mobile emergency diesel which only six minutes earlier had started sending power into Units 1 and 2, allowing high pressure water injection and core cooling. The debris also obstructed the attempt to get another mobile diesel generator to Unit 3. Without the delays in venting, Fukushima might have looked a lot like Three Mile Island. Prime Minister Kan’s arbitrary, late expansion of the evacuation radius certainly contributed; but the industry’s radiophobic design and Late Venting policy played a big role in making the release as large as it was.

At TMI, the most radiophobic player was the NRC in DC. On the basis of a bad calculation and a misread dose rate measurement, and without any attempt to confirm either with the guys on site, NRC-DC called Governor Thornburgh and recommended immediate evacuation of everybody up to 10 miles downwind. In that case, the Governor saved the day by not following their panicked advice. The guy who came up with that advice was Harold Denton. When asked about it, his answer showed severe, clinical radiophopbia: ``My sole objective was to minimize the radiation exposure to the public. I did not give any weight to whatever hardship evacuation might cause.”\cite{walker-2004}[p 126] In the book, Casto calls Denton “my great role model”.

Unsurprisingly, Casto himself is a radiophobe. Radiophobes avoid numbers. When Casto talks about radiation, all we get is adjectives: “above background”, “low”, “high”, “relatively high”, “highly contaminated”, “inexplicably high”, “unimaginably high”, “lethal”, and misleading metaphors: “blanket of radiation”, “blanket of cesium”, “coated in cesium”. Even when Casto visited Daiichi and he had to reset his own dosimeter’s alarm level to keep it from buzzing, he does not tell us what the old and new alarm levels were, nor what his readings were as they toured the plant. A seasoned nuclear industry veteran writes a 200 page book on the second biggest release on record, and there are no dose rates?

The single exception is strange one. At one point, he notes almost in passing that at the peak of the release, the dose rate in the Seismic Isolation Building, which was serving as the Emergency Response Center for the whole plant, was 1 mSv/h, which he off handedly calls “non-lethal”. (1 mSc/h is roughly consistent with other sources.) But his main protagonist is Ikuo Izawa, who was the heroic shift supervisor in the Unit 1/2 control room, where the worst dose rates were one hundred times higher. A radiophobe does not care about the numbers.

Casto believes the Intolerable Harm Lie:

From my first trip to Fukushima through all the subsequent ones, the most persistent thought I had was, we cannot let this happen in the United States. [Emphasis in the original]

He cannot comprehend that the massive destruction he witnessed was caused by the tsunami, exacerbated by radiophobic decisions.

I believe Chuck Casto has a milder case of radiophobia than most of the NRC. For most of the release, he was on the calm-down side of the arguments. Ironically Station Blackout includes a chapter entitled Radiophobia where he politely castigates the State Department and the Navy for over-reacting. If Casto is less radiophobic than most NRC bureaucrats, is it any wonder we end up with nuclear power costing five or more times its should-cost?