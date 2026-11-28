Figure 1. RERF’s piecewise linear fit to the LSS cancer incidence data. The black fit used 21 line segments. The red fit used 10 line segments. The diamonds and the triangles are the corresponding mean ERR in each interval.

Yet another overly technical discussion of the bomb survivor cancer data. But this one is important. It turns out that the RERF itself has come with a fit to their data which emphatically contradicts LNT and supports an S-shaped acute dose response curve such as that used by SNT.

I recently and very belatedly became aware of a heretical paper produced by the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) in 2016: Furukawa et al, A Bayesian Semiparametric Model for Radiation Dose Response Estimation, Risk Analysis, Vol 36, No, 6, 2016}. It seems to have produced almost no publicity, perhaps in part because it’s behind a $60 paywall in a non-radiation oriented journal. The affiliation of all four authors is listed as Department of Statistics, Radiation Effects Research Foundation, Hiroshima Japan. The RERF is the official keeper of the atom bomb survivor data on which the Japanese and American taxpayer have spent close to a billion dollars over 70 years. Based on the cost, this Life Span Study (LSS) database is aptly called the Goldstandard of acute dose rate profile data.

I like the authors use of the word semiparametric. When we do a linear or quadratic or linear-quadratic (aka parametric) fit to some data, we are dictating the shape of that curve, something we have no right to do unless that shape is based on a strong theoretical foundation. You certainly cannot do this if your goal is to determine the shape of the curve.

Semiparametric refer to methods which assume nothing about the overall shape of the curve, other than it’s a continuous line made up of simpler curves that are connected at the ends of each segments. Those end points are called knots. Critically, the knots only specify where the segments begin and end on the x-axis. They tell us nothing about how “high” or “low” the curve is each knot. That’s determined by the data. With a sufficient number of knots, the fit can take on just about any shape.

In this case, the RERF assumed straight line between the knots. These guys fitted a piece-wise linear curve to their LSS cancer incidence data, using MCMC (Monte Carlo Markov Chain). MCMC is a euphonious, four letter way of saying I want to use basic probability theory (Bayes Rule) to convert my prior uncertainty about something (in this case the slopes of the line segments) before seeing any data to my posterior uncertainty about the slopes after seeing the cancer incidence that resulted when 86,591 souls were exposed to radiation at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But I can’t solve the resulting probability problem. So I throw darts at the problem in a way that the probable location of each dart is proportional to my posterior uncertainty after seeing the data. Throw enough darts, and the resulting distribution of darts is an approximation to the distribution I would have gotten if I had been able to solve the problem correctly. While modern computers are very good as throwing lots of darts very quickly, there are many pitfalls with MCMC which we will conveniently ignore.

When MCMC is used in a problem such as this, it is conventional to start off with a Sergeant Schultz “I know nussing” prior. We assume our prior feelings are evenly spread over all the possibilities. Before seeing the data, any value of each line slope is equally likely. By ignoring whatever we think we know about the problem before seeing the data, the resulting posterior (after seeing data) distribution depends only on the data.

Figure 1 summarizes the RERF results. The left frame shows the overall fit is a shallow S, although the top of their S follows the data poorly. The right frame shows the low end of the S. The slope at zero is slightly negative reflecting the fact that, according to the RERF, the Excess Relative Risk below about 70 mGy’s is negative. The dashed confidence intervals shows that individual data points must be widely scattered. Bayesian methods are very up front about uncertainty.

Some of the authors’ comments on LNT could have been written by that quack, Devanney:

Most notably, the slope of the LNT model is largely determined by observations at higher doses while those at lower doses have little impact, resulting in a risk estimate with an unrealistic underestimate of uncertainty at low doses

The risk estimate by a simple parametric model can be heavily influenced by choice of dose range subset for estimation. For example, excluding the “low-dose” subjects at 0.005– 0.2 Gy (about 1/3 of the cohort), the estimate and its confidence interval (CI) changed little (excess relative risk per 0.1 Gy, or ERR/0.1 Gy = 0.045; 95\% CI = [0.036, 0.053]) from those based on all the subjects (0.047; [0.038, 0.056]). On the other hand, using subjects at low doses only, the risk estimates varied considerably from 0.062 (95\%CI = [0.031, 0.098]) with those at 0–0.3 Gy (92% of the cohort) to 0.011 (95\%CI = [<0, 0.057]) with those at 0–0.2 Gy (89\% of the cohort). Notably, the last two estimates are outside of the CIs of the first two estimates, with the first two having unreasonably narrow CIs in contrast to the variation of nonparametric estimates.

Intrigued I contacted the RERF asking for the values of the slopes in the graph. I received a polite reply from Dr. Misumi saying they could not release the slopes because of personal privacy issues. I then pointed out the obvious: there was no way 21 slopes could be related to any individual. Misumi replied with the real reason for the refusal.

Thank you for your response. I understand your concerns, particularly regarding the importance of reproducibility in scientific research, and I appreciate your perspective. However, I would like to clarify that our inability to share the estimated slopes is not simply a matter of RERF policy or our unwillingness to make the results available. In Japan, cancer registration is now governed by law, and the use and disclosure of cancer registry data are subject to strict regulations. In particular, the registry prohibits the use of its data for purposes other than those approved, as well as the sharing of intermediate analytical outputs with individuals who are not authorized users of the registry data, unless those outputs have been approved for publication or disclosure. Consequently, even for intermediate statistical results that do not contain any individual-level information, we must obtain additional approval if the specific results have not already been approved for public release. This generally requires preparing a research protocol, undergoing the necessary ethical review procedures, and obtaining authorization from the relevant cancer registry authorities. To give you a concrete example, we previously received a request from an ICRP Task Group for the variance–covariance matrices of parameter estimates from our cancer incidence analyses. Although these matrices are routinely generated during statistical analyses and contain no individual-level information, they had not been included in the published papers. We therefore had to go through the required approval procedures, and it took several years before we could provide them. ... I fully agree that reproducibility is fundamental to scientific research. However, we are also obligated to comply with the conditions governing the use and disclosure of cancer registry data. [Emphasis mine.]

So even the ICRP can’t see any “unpublished” data without going through this rigamarole, even when results from that data have been used to argue for hugely important regulatory policy. The Japanese and American taxpayer has paid people a billion dollars to violate a principle that as Dr. Misumi tells us “is fundamental to scientific research”. When I pointed out that, in this case, the slopes had already been published in the form of the graphs, I received no reply.

In a former life, I taught Bayesian decision making. If I could not replicate the RERF’s results, I could apply MCMC to the data that they have released. I used the LSS14 mortality data. This data has been binned into 21 acute dose intervals. The only way I could synthesize the individual data was to assume each individual in each bin got the same dose, the mean for that bin. The intra-bin scatter is ignored.

I used a technique called basis splines or more commonly B-splines to approximate the acute dose response curve. B-splines are a bit more flexible than the RERF approach. The idea is to divide the curve into segments and assume the curve is the weighted sum of a bunch of simple curves connected at the knots. I set the knots at (0.0, 12.5, 25.0, 50.0, 100.0, 200.0, 400.0, 800.0, 1600.0, 3000.0) mGy. The B-splines can be simple steps, a bunch of straight lines, or a set of real splines, usually either quadratic or cubic. The unknowns are the weights of each curve. I assumed these weights were Gaussian distributed with unknown means and an unknown variance. I started out with Sergeant Schultz priors on these unknown parameters and told the computer to start throwing darts. Figures 2 through 5 show the resulting fits for steps, piece-wise linear, quadratic, and cubic splines.

Figure 2. GKG’s step fit to the LSS cancer mortality data. The GKG plots absolute mortality, rather than the misleading Excess Relative Risk. The blue circles are the binned mortalities. The circle area is proportional to the number of samples in each bin.

Figure 3. GKG’s piecewise linear fit to the LSS cancer mortality data. On the same data and knots, this should result in the same fit as the RERF approach.

Figure 4. GKG’s quadratic spline fit to the LSS cancer mortality data. To ensure that the slopes match at the knots, the fit becomes more wiggly, especially where the knots are very close together.

Figure 5. GKG’s cubic spline fit to the LSS cancer mortality data. The curve becomes still more wiggly, since now both the slopes and the slope of the slopes must match at all the knots.

The quadratic and cubic spline fits are unstable at the low end. One problem is the low end knot is at zero, but all the data in the low end “control” group has been lumped at 2.5 mGy. There is no data at 0.0 mGy in the public LSS14 database. For our purposes, the linear B-spline is clearly the best overall fit.

This lumping is also the reason I can’t give you any meaningful confidence intervals. Since the MCMC sampler thinks all the hundreds and thousands of samples in each bin are at the same dose and mortality, it becomes quite confident in its estimate. That’s the data’s fault, or more precisely it’s the RERF’s handling of the data fault. Since Furukawa et al had access to the individual data, their confidence intervals are meaningful.

The important point for now is that none of these fits, RERF’s nor mine, looks anywhere near linear. On the contrary, the pattern is a slightly negative mortality up to about 50 mGy, then a bumpy but overall steep increase, up to a absolute mortality of about 0.10 --- Excess Relative Risk of about 1.0 --- at around 1500 mGy, followed by a leveling off and possible reduction.

If we must approximate this behavior by a single smooth function, that function must do something similar. LNT’s straight line by definition claims there is no difference in the incremental response whether you are at zero mGy, 200 mGy, or 2000 mGy. LNT simply ignores what is happening at the top and bottom ends. LNT ignores the most important features of the data, features for which we have good biological explanations.

SNT at least qualitatively replicates these features, although SNT does not go negative at the low end. This discrepancy is intentional. It is based both on regulatory conservatism --- the LSS low end confidence intervals extend well above zero --- and the fact that, even if a single small spike can be beneficial, it is far from clear that repetitively over-stimulating repair processes is beneficial. At the top end, SNT levels off more slowly than the data. This could easily be and maybe should be corrected by not fixing SNT’s infinite acute dose mortality at 1.00 in doing the fit. However, it would make nil practical difference since the public never sees acute doses this large in a release; and, if they did, the problem would be Acute Radiation Sickness, not cancer. Assuming 1.0 at infinite dose makes SNT easier to sell. So we accept this victimless crime on pragmatic grounds.

The core argument for SNT over LNT is not based on the RERF data. It is based on:

1. Biology. Our remarkable, O2 metabolism enforced ability to repair DNA damage, an ability that allows our bodies to cope with dose rates hundreds of times above average background. LNT’s foundational premise denies this indisputable biology.

2. The Green Table data. The massive difference in cancer incidence between very large doses received in a short pulse, and the same dose spread more or less evenly over months and years. LNT says there should be no difference. LNT is flat wrong.

All that is happened at the RERF in the last decade is a belated, grudging recognition of this biology and these facts.

In a way, this is back to the future. Up to about 1980, the RERF recognized the high end leveling off which was quite clear in the leukemia data, Figure 6. At times, they played with a gamma shaped fit, which is the product of a power law and an exponential. Such fits create a humped shaped curve with the power law dominating at the low end, and then the exponential taking over and eventually reducing the harm to zero at the very high end. But after about 1980, the RERF quietly dropped gamma fits, and downplayed their leukemia data.

This is inexcusable. Leukemia is both relatively rare, and the most radiosensitive cancer for external photon exposures, making it the obvious first choice if you are looking for statistical power. That’s why the RERF’s initial focus in the 1950’s was leukemia. Their problem was their leukemia data was too obviously S-shaped.

Figure 6. RERF leukemia data

Bottomline: the Goldstandard was never an argument for LNT. The RERF now admits it is an argument for an S-shaped acute dose response function, which just happens to match the biology and the Green Table data.