Figure 1.Cesium-137 contamination of the worst part of the Exclusion Zone, 2016

The route of the original Russian invasion into Ukraine took them straight through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and right past the plant. There was a great deal of concern at the time that the invaders would stir up the radioactive material deposited around the plant endangering themselves and everybody else in the area. All the pearl clutching stories I saw had one thing in common: no numbers. Since radiation is always everywhere, it makes no sense to talk about radiation without bringing in the numbers. Let’s see if we can put some numbers on the invaders’ exposure.

36 years after the release, the only isotope of real concern was Cesium-137, which has a 30 year half-life. Figure 1 shows the most complete measurements of the Cs-137 contamination of the worst hit areas that I have found. These are 2016 numbers; but the 2022 numbers won’t be that different (about 83% of the 2016). Table 1 converts the Bq/m2 legend on the map to dose rate, using the ICRP Dose Conversion Factors. The ICRP DCF’s tend to be upper bounds. In 2013, the Pandora’s Promise crew found dose rates as high at 40 microSv/h (1.0 mSv/d) in the Red Forest and 4 uSv/h (0.1 mSv/d) next to the plant.

Table 1. Groundshine from Cs-137 per ICRP Dose conversion factors. Average background dose rate on the planet is about 0.008 mSv/d. But the region around Chernobyl is a very low dose rate area with a background dose rate of about 0.003 mSv/d. The total dose rate in the blue area in Figure 1 is below the planet average.

According to the conservative ICRP numbers, 3000 kBq/m2 is 0.15 mSv/d. These are Karunagappally numbers. The high dose end cohort in this population incurred 0.16 mSv/d for over ten years (actually their entire lives for most of them). This group had a slightly lower cancer incidence then their low dose rate neighbors, Figure 2.

Figure 2. Cancer Incidence in Kerala from \cite{nair-2009}[Table 4]}

The 2016 contamination in the worst part of the Red Forest was about 30,000 kBq/m2 of Cesium 137. The ICRP groundshine for this contamination is 1.5 mSv/d, which is less than the 2 mSv/d, pre-1950 ICRP tolerance dose. We have not reliably detected a cancer increase at dose rates below about 20 mSv/d, even when that dose rate is suffered for decades. See Green Table.

But what about all the dust that these guys kicked up. Some of the Cs-137 was inhaled into the lungs, where it will do much more damage than buried in the soil. The official name for this pathway is resuspension. Resuspension is determined by the Resuspension Factor (RF), which is the ratio of ambient air activity (Bq/m3) to the surface contamination (Bq/m2). Defined in this manner, the RF has the strange units of 1/m.

Unsurprisingly the RF can vary all over the place depending on particle size and chemical composition, the roughness of the surface, and what’s trying to lift the stuff off the surface (wind, fire, etc), and a host of other variables (moisture, soil pH. etc). According to the NRC, the indoor RF for aged contamination is usually less than 1.0e-6/m ranging from 2.0e-6 to 1.0e-8, while for freshly deposited material, it is in the range of 1.0e-5 to 1.0e-6/m.\cite{abueid-2002}[Table 3] During vigorous cleaning, the RF can get up to 2.0e-4.\cite{abueid-2002} Evangeliou came us with an RF of 1.0e-4 for the 2015 fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.\cite{evangeliou-2016} A fire is a better natural resuspension mechanism than anything else you can name.

Table 2 shows the ratio of resuspension dose rate to groundshine for a range of RF’s for the three most damaging isotopes in a release. The Russians in 2022 only had to worry about Cs=137. Using a worst case RF of 1.0e-4, the resuspension dose rate for a Russian soldier would be about 26% of his groundshime rate.

For a Russian boy stuck in a traffic jam with lousy leaders, no fuel and no food in hostile territory, radiation at Chernobyl was the least of his worries.

Couple of other points. Table 2 says that normally resuspension is a tiny fraction of the groundshine. But check out the top left corner. During the first few weeks after a release, most of the dose is from I-131. During that period, resuspension can be a significant portion of the total dose. During that time, it might be a good idea to mask up when going outdoors when it’s windy, even after the plume has passed.

After that, if there’s a fire and you’re breathing in the smoke or you’re in a dust storm, it’s probably a good idea to mask up even if there is no unusual radioactive material around. Under the Nuclear Reconstruction Act, everybody near a nuclear plant is issued N95 masks. Whatever the tiny resuspension dose rate profile is, it would be voluntary.

Finally, looking at Figure 1, it’s clear that almost all of the Exclusion Zone could have been reoccupied shortly after the release. In fact, most of the plant workers never left. A few hot spots such as the Red Forest should probably get warning signs and be off limits for a house; but that’s a very tiny fraction of the Exclusion Zone.