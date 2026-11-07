Figure 1.The Oconee Plant, 2.5 GW of 3 cents/kWh reliable, dispatchable power.

I’ve put the final version, vZ, of Humanity has been Twice Blest on Amazon. This version has numerous minor improvements and additions; but the main substantive change is moving from the eyeball fit of the RERF data, to the Weighted Least Squares fit. The draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act and its exegesis has also been updated accordingly.

In the end, I decided to stick with the simplest (constant repair period) SNT. The constant repair rate SNT has been relegated to explaining why simplest SNT works as well as it does. A new SNT Manual describes rate SNT, lays out the math and code, and makes the comparison. Simplest SNT makes two countervailing errors.

1) It assumes each day’s dose is received in a pulse at the beginning of the day. This increases the harm.

2) It assumes that the repair process is completely over in a day. This decreases the harm.

Since DNA repair, successful or not, is essentially over in a day, the two errors balance out in a way that comes very close to mimicking the continuous process. In fact in Section 2.7, the SNT Manual proves that, if the dose rate is constant and below about 100 mSv/d, then the daily mortalities are the same.

Despite an increase in page count, I was able to get the price down to $22, by restricting the distribution to Amazon. GKG’s royalty is 38 cents a copy. The money is going to the big format, full color, and premium paper. I hereby commit to not making a free PDF of this version available. I’m so old fashioned that I don’t think anybody really takes stuff on the Internet seriously. End of commercial.

The Trump window has closed with a bang. The choir knows how I feel about partisan politics. I take Washington’s warning about “the spirit of parties” seriously. Washington did not know how right he was. And I don’t vote based on personality or style. If I did, I’d never vote. What I care about is solving the Gordian Knot of energy poverty and global warming. I figured the Trump administration was an opportunity.

Trump’s distrust of the bureaucracy combined with his willingness to take political risk offered a chance to make a real change, starting with replacing LNT with SNT by Executive Order. I was disappointed beyond my cynical imagination. The LNT EO was watered down into meaninglessness. The tech bros who had filtered into nuclear were quickly co-opted by the system. They happily went from rebels to just another drain on the taxpayer. If anything the money pump from taxpayer to DOE to applicant to NRC sped up. The nuclear bureaucracy has become stronger under Trump.

The bogus argument that you could solve nuclear’s regulatory morass by resurrecting old ideas at a totally uneconomic scale, proved to be astonishingly seductive and distractive. And then came the Westinghouse-Kepco debacle, shutting the door on the one realistic possibility the country had of getting out of the mess. The Korean response since then has been deeply disappointing. What happened to the tough, smart engineers I wrestled with in the shipyards? It’s hard to imagine a worse outcome.

Figure 2. The numbers on the dots are nuclear’s market penetration in Germany as a function of nuclear overnight CAPEX and the Social Cost of CO2 (SCC). Look at the peak of the violet line. Nuclear can cost $16,000/kW and still produce 53% of Germany’s electricity. This figure is highly biased in favor of wind/solar/green hydrogen. The copper plate GKG model assumes transmission, inertia, voltage control, and fault clearance come for free, even if the grid is 100% renewables. The real numbers are much worse for Germany, and even better for impoverishingly expensive nuclear.

It’s also hard to imagine it getting better. If you outlaw fossil as Europe has effectively done, there is no realistic cap on nuclear’s cost, Figure 2. Nuclear has an effective monopoly on dispatchable power. The nuclear power complex will get richer while the developed West gets poorer. The UK is showing us our future.

It’s hard to feel sorry for we idiots who brought this on ourselves. I know I don’t. But do we have to take the Third World down with us? The only hope is a strong leader from a small, poor country, someone who will exercise his country’s inalienable rights under the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty.

This leader would invite the hyperscalers in and tell them they can build any nuclear plant they want to support their immense data centers. He would tell them there will be no regulation at all. Whatever design you come up with you can build. We won’t even look at it. If you want to build your own fuel plant, you may. But you must have [10] billion dollars of iron-clad insurance against a release. If you do have a release, we will use the compensation plan in the Nuclear Reorganization Act to determine how much you must pay my people. And you must over-build the plant by [25%], and sell that power to my people at your cost. He’d let the IAEA inspect all they want to for weapons, but do absolutely nothing else.

A nuclear plant is a simple animal, much simpler than a coal plant. There’s no secret to designing a nuclear plant. The technology is many decades old. The first nuclear plants were designed with slide rules and adding machines. The talent and the contractors are for hire. My guess is most of the hyperscalers would opt for a big PWR or BWR, using mainly Korean contractors and a South Asian work force; but they could build anything they want to. If they do the job right, they will have reliable, dispatchable 3 cents/kWh power. And maybe, just maybe, wake the rest of us up.