Tom
2d

At least the MSM is talking about LNT. Here’s hoping the flaws of LNT become a hot topic and more people understand that DNA damage is repairable.

1 reply by Jack Devanney
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2d

Thank you. I agree that LNT is flat wrong. LNT was established via scientific misconduct of Hermann Muller. Here's a 2016 paper summary by Edward Calabrese. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935116301219

The Wall Street Journal article is titled, "Trump’s Unsung Economic Booster: Deregulation - Nuclear power exemplifies how revamping dated and onerous rules could kick-start investment and innovation," Greg Ip, Updated July 11, 2025 1:37 pm ET.

https://www.wsj.com/economy/trumps-unsung-economic-booster-deregulation-e46bce0b?st=i7nU5N&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

