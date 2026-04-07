Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Del Cross v's avatar
Del Cross v
29m

That's insane. Grid power is much more likely to fail than local (reactor) power. What knucklehead came up with that?

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Roger Blomquist's avatar
Roger Blomquist
1h

When such failures occur, perhaps the reactor should reduce risk by reducing power instead of shutting down.

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