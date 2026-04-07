Figure 1. The failed insulator is lying on the ground in the foreground.

A 2013 newspaper article published a longish article on a failure at the Byron Station in Illinois complete with numerous quotes from unnamed plant employees. I misread the article to say that the Shift Supervisor overruled the Reactor Operator’s decision to scram the plant when the plant lost power to its safety systems. Ken Kaminski, a Senior Reactor Operator at Diablo Canyon, for many years, called me on this error. In short, your preacher screwed up badly. It was not a failure to scram, but a failure to isolate the plant from the grid. Mea maxima culpa.

Here’s what actually happened. The NRC requires US plants power all safety related equipment from outside grid power. The thinking is: if the plant loses its own power, the safety related systems will stay up. If outside grid power fails, the plant’s emergency diesels start up and the safety related systems are energized from this source.

On January 30, 2012, one of the insulators on the incoming grid line that was powering the safety system failed grounding Phase C, Figure 1. Phases A and B remained intact.

1) At Byron, the reactor coolant pumps were fed from the grid????? When they lost power, that triggered an immediate shut down of the reactor. The plant lost its main source of power.

2) The protection system had a logic flaw that failed to isolate the bad incoming line from the plant. The logic had been duly approved by the NRC following all prescribed QA procedures. It had the coveted N Stamp.

3) The non-safety related protection system sensed the scram, and switched the non-safety related equipment to the bad incoming line.

4) There was a current surge as the A and B phases tried to make up for the loss of C phase power. The emergency equipment protection system isolated all the emergency equipment including the emergency diesels. So they failed to come on-line.

The Reactor Operators quickly figured out the problem, and asked the Shift Supervisor permission to manually isolate the bad incoming line. The Shift Supervisor rejected the request. The RO’s repeated their request several times, undoubtedly arguing why they had to make this move to get the plant out of a dangerous and unsustainable state. The Shift Supervisor did not relent.

Loss of Offsite Power is a black mark according to NRC/INPO’s rating system. I think the Shift Supervisor did not not want that black mark on his record, which is what several anonymous sources in the magazine article claimed. But this situation had not been anticipated. It’s possible the Shift Supervisor was simply reluctant to do something that was not in the manual. Career avarice or bureaucratic stupidity. Take your pick.

Eight minutes after the loss of C Phase, the switchyard reported a fire in a transformer that has been overloaded by the phase loss. An RO immediately isolated the bad incoming line without the Shift Supervisor’s consent. The emergency diesels automatically started and power was restored to the plant.

Regardless of the Supervisor’s motive for rejecting what should have been an obvious move, the Byron Station loss of phase raises a very basic question about how to operate nuclear power plants.

Shutting down your main source of power on loss of outside power is crazy. I would operate the whole plant on reactor power. If this is a multi-unit plant, the first line of backup if reactor power is lost is the other reactors. If that is not available, then go to the plant’s diesels. The grid, which is the part of the system over which the plant has no control, is the last resort.

I would most certainly not scram on loss of grid power. If the grid has a problem due to a storm or an earthquake or whatever, a nuclear plant should be the last thing we shut down, especially when the plant needs power to cool itself and safely shutdown. If one of the six units at Fukushima had been able to stay up, the guys would have had a much easier job of restoring cooling to the other units.

Under current NRC rules, almost any upset triggers a 72 hour hard limit. The plant has 72 hours to fix the problem or it must shut down. I think this is nuts. Whether and when the plant should be shut down depends on the particular situation and should be left to the discretion of the guys on site. But this is the subject of another piece.