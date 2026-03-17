Figure 1. Plant owner’s estimate of the capital cost of their plants at the time of contract signing.

The second 1974 Power Engineering article that Nick Touran has uncovered is Senior Editor Olds’ discussion of the massive jumps in power plant capital costs between 1965 and 1974 Power Plant Capital Costs Going Out of Sight.

The AEC required plant owners to report their estimate of the capital cost of any nuclear plants under construction, and update those estimates annually. Olds’ article is largely based on that data. All his dollar figures are in nominal dollars, the dollar of that year.

Figure 2. USA fossil plant costs bottomed out in 1966.

The paper is graced by a number of hand drawn, beautifully lettered graphics. Figure 2 shows that prior to 1967 fossil plant capital costs were falling reaching a low of $100/kW in nominal dollars in 1966. But in 1967, the cost jumped nearly 20% to $118. Unfortunately, Old does not take the fossil figures any further forward. But if he did he would see that 20% per year escalation continue unabated through 1974, Figure 3..

Figure 3. Fossil prices and USA nuclear overnight CAPEX. The oil price index is a little misleading. It’s an average of prices at the loading ports. The landed price jumped earlier due to the tanker market boom in 1967. You can see that in the US coal prices.

Olds does not say why fossil costs turned around in 1967. What happened is that in June of 1967 the Six Day War closed the Suez Canal. The extra ton-mile demand for tankers sent the tanker market into boom, and the landed cost of oil in the West doubled. Going into 1967, the real cost of oil was as cheap as it ever was, and oil was penetrating into electricity generation, long the preserve of King Coal. By the late 1960’s, oil was generating 15% of US electricity, and over 20% of Europe’s. Both numbers were up from near zero at the end of WWII. This forced coal prices down, and coal was cheap as it ever was in real terms, Figure 3.

But the Canal closure showed the utilities how vulnerable oil was. They started scrambling to build coal plants, which are more expensive than oil fired plants. It was a smart move. But in the next few years fossil was hit by one blow after another. The nationalization of Libyan oil in 1969 led to leap frogging oil prices, culminating in the Oil Crisis of 1973 brought on by the Yom Kippur war. At the same, coal was blasted with a slew of new pollution regulations. The unions piled on as the UMW recognized labor now had massive monopoly power. Coal suffered a series of costly strikes, both union and wildcat.

All this should have been great news for the new guy on the block, nuclear. Thanks to nuclear’s factor of 100,000 advantage in energy density over fossil, a technology that did not exist 15 years earlier, was working its way down a steep learning curve, and in 1967 was fully competitive with coal, when coal was as cheap as it ever was. Nuclear was insulated from both oil price and fossil pollution regulation.

But in 1967, a new omnipotent player emerged. In 1954, Congress had given the AEC complete and unfettered control over nuclear, both nuclear weapons and nuclear power. As Truman put it, atom power was “too important to be made the subject of profiteering”. The AEC had to both implement Mutually Assured Destruction, and promote and regulate nuclear power. The first responsibility included making sure everybody was petrified of the bomb.

Prior to 1961, the Nuclear Power Regulatory Division was just another box in the AEC organization chart, reporting to the General Manager, who had to balance nuclear power’s risk and cost in exercising the AEC’s autocratic power. But in 1959, the AEC quietly adopted LNT, in part because it heightened fear of the bomb. But LNT also massively magnified the fear of a nuclear power release, In 1961, the Regulatory Division was split off from the rest of the AEC. It now reported directly to the Commissioners. The Division’s job was to prevent a release. Period. Cost was not a consideration.

The Regulatory Division quickly grew and in 1963 moved to its own campus. The Division not only enforced the rules, it made up the rules. Worse, under Section 187 of the AEA, it could change those rules at will and retroactively. The only limit to this dictatorial power was the cost of fossil. If the Division pushed the cost of nuclear above the cost of fossil, license applicants would disappear and the Division would have nothing new to regulate. It would also lose the revenue from the application review fees, on which it was dependent.

In 1967, the Division flexed its muscle and published 70 General Design Criteria (GDC). The GDC imposed all sorts of very loosely defined requirements of license applicants and holders which requirements were to be interpreted by the Division on an ad hoc basis. I think it was just a coincidence the the Regulatory Division published its first 70 GDC’s in the same year that fossil began running into hurricane force headwinds. In any event, the combination was a disaster for nuclear power and humanity.

Figure 1 charts the owners estimates of the cost of each of their plants at the time of contract signing. The average estimate jumped from $119/kW in 1965 to $558 in 1974, despite the fact that the average 1965 contract year plant was 591 MWe while the average size of the 1974 contract year plant was 1215 MWe. Once again these are nominal dollars. Olds is comparing 1965 dollars with 1974 dollars,

Figure 4.Comparison of capital cost estimates at contract let and in 1974.

Figure 4 compares the owners’ estimates at time of contract signing with the same estimates in 1974. In 1974, the plants that had been contracted in 1965 would have been completed or nearly so. The utilities had no motivation to under-estimate these costs, especially as the plants near completion. Rather it was in the interest of these regulated monopolies to show their state Pubic Utility Commission the highest possible cost they could get away with.

Both Figures 1 and 4 can be misleading since they are in nominal dollars and this was a period of very high inflation especially after 1970. Figure 5 converts the bottom end of the bar charts to 2024 USD using the CPI. I’ve focused on the low end estimates because they represent what was possible. This graphic is not nearly as pretty as the others, but you don’t want me lettering drawings. You could not even tell what script I was using, possibly Mayan Indecipherable.

Figure 5. Low CAPEX estimates converted to 2024 USD

The original 1965-1967 contract let year estimates held up surprisingly well in real terms. We can only say that for the earliest contract years whose plants would be complete or nearly so in 1974. This should have been a time in which real costs were dropping rapidly due to the increase in reactor size, the introduction of the computer, and accumulated experience. In fact, real CAPEX estimates jumped by a factor of three in this period, and that’s a lower bound for the plants contracted late in the period, possibly a weak lower bound. It is not a coincidence that the cost of coal increased by roughly the same amount. Here again is Bupp and Derian:

Coal seemed to be just competitive with nuclear power from light water reactors at about 25 to 30 cents/mbtu in 1970; it still seems to be competitive at about four times that price in 1976.\cite{bupp-1978}[page 97] [Emphasis in the original.]

Nuclear’s real costs followed coal’s in lock step despite nuclear being insulated from the reasons for the coal increase. The Regulatory Division pushed against the coal cost limit remarkably quickly and successfully.

I’m pretty sure that the 1965 contract year low CAPEX is Turkey Point; but we don’t have the individual plant numbers. The 1974 estimate in 2024 dollars for this plant is $821/kW. This is an all-in figure. It includes interest during construction. If this is Turkey Point, the number is roughly consistent with Lovering’s overnight TP CAPEX of $791/kW converted to 2024 dollars, although I would have expected an interest cost of around $200/kW. Either way we are talking about an all-in capital cost of less than $1000/kW in today’s money, 15 to 20 times below current does-cost in the West.

The last point I want to make is about those hand-drawn graphics. I was on the MIT faculty in the late 1960’s and early 70’s, almost precisely the period Olds is talking about. When I needed a drawing, I would make a sketch. I would then walk it over to Graphic Arts. There one of the 20 or so skilled draftsmen would convert my doodle into a professional graphic. But sometimes it wasn’t quite what I wanted; and we’d have to go through the process again. We could easily eat up hours and sometimes tens of hours of both our times on a single figure. Now I, a complete klutz at drawing, can do far more complex figures in a manner of minutes.

The computer has made the same sort of increase in productivity possible across the board. It’s part of the reason a very large tanker can be built now for one-third its real cost in the late 1960’s. We should have seen even bigger improvement in nuclear power which was in its infancy at that time. If we had, a nuclear power plant built today would cost less than $400 per kW. Think of the implications for humanity.