Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Jean
17h

Fascinating. Kudos for taking the time and trouble to dig this stuff up. Nowadays, I wonder if the technology replacing coal as the benchmark for making nuclear even more expensive is wind and solar.

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