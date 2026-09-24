Figure 1. Map of Kollam. Karunagappally is in the district’s northwest corner. It’s southeast boundary is Ashtamudi Lake. A number of rivers terminate in the lake, which then flows into the Arabian Sea at Karunagappally’s southern tip. The winter monsoon current flows northward along this coast and the monazite in the outflow is deposited near the shore. The waves of the southwesterly summer monsoon push the monazite onto the beach.

By far the most useful of the high background radiation studies are the analyses of the Karunagappally cohort. Karunagappally is a taluk (roughly county) on the Arabian Sea in Kerala, just north of Kollam. Portions of the seashore have among the highest dose rates on the planet. The sand on these beaches contains 1% monazite which is 8 to 10% thorium. Daughters in the thorium decay produce photon (gamma) radiation. The dose rates in the seashore villages can be as high as 0.2 mGy/d, about 40 times the planet average. At the same time, the villages a few kilometers inland have background dose rates 10 or more times lower. The taluk is not urban, but the population density is high, about 2000 people per km2. If the high dose rate villages of Karunagappally were nuclear power plants, they would be shut down and hastily abandoned with sirens screaming.

Figure 2. Thorium mining on the Karunagappally shore. Nair et al excluded 1196 “rare earth workers, who might have been exposed to various occupational exposures.” The logic escapes me.

We have already taken a couple of looks at these studies, here and here. The first major paper, Nair et al, was published in 2009.\cite{nair-2009} It tracked 69,958 people for an average of 10.5 years for a total of 736,586 person-years of data. However most of these people have endured these dose rates their whole lives. Nair et al noted earlier:

There is hardly any migration into or to outside the area, except that some of the youth have gone to gulf countries seeking jobs, but they come back regularly; otherwise people have lived there for generations.\cite{nair-1999}[p S146]

The authors attempted to correct for age, education, income, smoking and several other possible confounders.

Figure 3. Nair’s 2009 results.\cite{nair-2009}[Table 4] The MacQuigg Line, shown in red, is LNT’s prediction of the relative cancer risk.

Figure 3 summarizes the Nair results. The choir has seen this figure before, except that I have added the MacQuigg Line in red. David MacQuigg, one of our more outspoken choristers, has come up with a line that compares the Relative Risk predicted by LNT with the actual observed risk.

The line is based on a baseline lifetime risk of 14.8%, from the Indian Cancer Registry for Kollam.\cite{mathur-2025}[Table 1] However, these people were not tracked for their whole lives, but for only 10.5 years on average. According to the Indian Registrar, average life expectancy in Kerala in 70.6 years. The baseline risk of cancer in the study period is about (10.5 / 70.6) * 0.148 = 0.022.

Nair et al “lagged” the solid cancer dose rate profiles 10 years, which means the last 10 years of exposure was simply thrown out, on the dubious assumption that only the dose received more than 10 years ago contributes to the risk of clinical cancer by the time the study was cut off. The implication is that any cancers caused by the truncated dose rate profile will have been diagnosed by then. If, despite the lagging, we give LNT a big break and claim that the same period factor applies to the LNT risk, then the LNT risk is 0.1190 * (10.5 / 70.6) * dose in Sv. 0.1190 is the average of the recommended male/female LNT slopes with DDREF per BEIR VII.\cite{beir-2006}[Table 12.5A] The relative LNT risk, the MacQuigg Line, is 1.0 plus the ratio of the two risks.

If we fallaciously make LNT the null hypothesis which must be disproven, as the LNTers invariably do, we can’t disprove LNT with the Nair data below 0.05 mGy/day (18 mGy/year). But when we throw in the high dose rate data, LNT’s predictions lie outside the 95% Confidence Intervals.

Figure 4. Amma’s 2021 update with MacQuigg Line.\cite{amma-2021}[Table 5]}

Amma et al’s 2021 update of the Karunagappally study, Figure 4, doubled the size of the cohort to 149,585 people, and nearly tripled the person-years of data to almost 3 million. This squeezed down the Confidence Intervals a lot. Now we only need the data above about 0.025 mGy/d to disprove LNT and the high dose rate predictions are far outside the CI’s. But this is a very large sample, and 0.025 mGy/d is 9 mGy/y, a dose rate rarely seen for long periods in natural background studies, and only sporadically in nuclear worker studies.

Figure 5. The BEIR Committee’s Prior and Posterior on the LNT slope. The blue spike says, after seeing the Karunagappally data, the Committee is nearly certain the LNT slope is somewhere between -0.12 and -0.15 per Sv.

Figures 3 and 4 don’t tell us anything we did not already know. Our Bayesian analysis showed that, if the response were linear, the probability that the slope is positive is an astronomically small number, Figure 5. Figure 5 is not an argument for a negative slope. It is an extremely strong argument that the response can’t be linear, something we should have already known from the biology.

The Karunagappally exposures are close to the lowest dose rate profiles with which we can empirically disprove LNT using frequentist statistics. Even then it took a very large sample, carefully tracked over 20 years, at just about the highest dose rates found anywhere on the planet. To attempt to disprove (or prove) LNT empirically with smaller exposures is a fool’s errand. More accurately, it is a con game. The easy way to falsify LNT empirically is to use much larger dose rate profiles such as the radium dial painters and the Taipei apartment dwellers.

Of course, LNT shouldn’t need disproving. It’s foundational premise, we can’t repair radiation damage to our DNA, is contradicted by indisputable biology. Biology first, then data, then model. LNT reverses the order, and then skips the biology part.