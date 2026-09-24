Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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DiogenesNJ
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>“rare earth workers, who might have been exposed to various occupational exposures.” The logic escapes me.

My guess is Nair meant chemical exposures, which would be potential confounders with respect to the background radiation. The chemistry of rare-earth metal separation is nasty stuff.

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