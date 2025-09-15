Gordian Knot News

OldDave
19h

Having worked in semi-technical (project technical management and also project integration) positions at a major nuclear enterprise, I have watched and seen how the industry has gone off the rails. Consequently, reading through your suggestions is refreshing and encouraging. This is a lot to wade through. It has been needed for a long time. You address many things that I personally saw self serving ninnies use to intentionally destroy the most vital energy source to modern life. And vital it is. We are coming up on the point that we get to choose. We, as technological society can have either have a long productive future, or completely dystopian and tragic end. It's A or B. Live with abundant energy, or die. There really is no third choice.

My great grandparents, just 3rd generation back, were the hardy, walk-across-the-plains-to start-over type. And they could not live without some outside resources. Simple things like nails and steel handtools. Without energy we are destined to either extinction or lives so primitive almost unimaginable to my great grandparents. Of course few would live to see that.

