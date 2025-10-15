Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lars Jorgensen's avatar
Lars Jorgensen
8m

The medical industry is very aware of the repair time for acute doses of radiation from radiation therapy. for cancer. At least they understand what doses at what intervals they can give to patients with severe but not fatal side-effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture