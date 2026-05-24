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David Phillips's avatar
David Phillips
13h

Your focus on the poor in the world is THE right reason for Nuclear Power. It is the one means of power production that can be done locally in every place and is technically simple enough for everyone with reasonable education to implement. It is only political policy that restricts its use. The technical and engineering challenges are on a similar level or scale as most other technologies. The complex regulations are evil. A willing decision to lie through exaggeration and refusal to compare with other ordinary hazards. Yes yes it needs shields. Yes yes radiation can harm you in you stick your head inside a reactor. Got it. If I pump my own gas, I am exposed to more cancer causing agents than would come from even doses higher than the 100 rem level where no harm has been measured. I am EXHAUSTED with the safety mantra. Until we see some folks (10 or 16) working at a NPP actually get cancer from the radiation at that plant, we are over doing the regulations. Business has no motivation to kill its own people. It would kill its own business.

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Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
8hEdited

Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW) is very real, but the apocalypse has been indefinitely delayed. While I strongly agree with you on nuclear power, even the IPCC has backed away from the extreme scenarios. When we didn't go extinct in 2022, Greta decided antisemitism was more fun. To learn more, I strongly suggest you subscribe to Roger Pielkes Substack

https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/

That way China and India are adding coal power plants, a few new nuclear plants in the U.S. won't make much of a difference in CO2 emissions. There are other better reasons to advocate for nuclear power although I admit that this one is politically the best 😁.

https://www.energyinst.org/statistical-review

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